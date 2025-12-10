Pixel 10a Verizon Listing Shows Core Specifications

A carrier certification discovered by reliable tipster Evan Blass offers a look at what seem to be core specifications for Google’s forthcoming Pixel 10a, and it includes a 6.3-inch screen, a 5,100mAh battery, and what sounds like an all-too-familiar camera trio.

It also confirms the phone with the codename STA5, which is short for “Stallion,” and hypes up Google’s pitch of bringing on-device AI performance at great value.

What the Verizon listing tells us about Pixel 10a

The Pixel 10a is listed to sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ plastic AMOLED (pOLED) display with support for both 60 and 120Hz refresh rates. That two-rate strategy lets the phone achieve a balance between smooth scrolling and battery savings whenever the screen can idle at a lower refresh.

The camera array here is a 48MP f/1.7 primary, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and then the same for the selfie — numbers themselves that feel very Google: focused on computational photography rather than chasing sensor counts.

Instead, look for familiar tools like Night Sight, Super Res Zoom, and portrait refinements to handle the heavy lifting.

Memory and storage are 8GB and 128GB respectively, with no microSD for expansion — that omission is de rigueur on the Pixel A range. Juice is provided by a 5,100mAh battery — large and in charge for a midrange phone, and a solid foundation for Google’s power-saving features and adaptive charging.

As for connectivity, the phone will support LTE Cat 19, which means robust LTE fallback in addition to 5G. The listing doesn’t outright confirm mmWave, and that tends to be a carrier SKU detail anyway, so expect some variation here as more certifications start popping up.

Notably, its description emphasizes “brings Google AI to you at great value,” suggesting on-device assistants, image tools, and text features will be the focus. Expect AI to be a big differentiator even at this price point, especially given Google’s recent emphasis on features enabled by Gemini models.

How It Compares With the Previous Version

The majority of the specs from the carrier documentation are consistent with those we’ve heard about pertaining to the Pixel 9a — screen size, camera setup, memory, and battery capacity. This raises the prospect that some of those fields are placeholders — not uncommon in early carrier databases — or that Google is going for iterative hardware with software-driven improvements.

One intriguing upgrade mentioned in previous leaks is a max brightness of around 2,000 nits, which would represent a significant bump in outdoor visibility. If that’s the case, it would enable better HDR punch and contrast in harsh light without forgoing the panel’s efficiency gains.

Generally, Google’s A-series is more about maintaining consistency and value than making a massive spec jump, relying on computational photography and other features driven by AI to try to do more with similar hardware. It’s a playbook that has played out as intended: Analysts who track the industry, like those at Counterpoint Research, have observed that A-series models frequently make up a sizable share of Pixel unit volumes.

Processor and modem expectations for the Pixel 10a

Outside of the carrier sheet, rumors have claimed that the Pixel 10a will also be manufactured by Google using Google’s own Tensor G4 chip, which has been used in some flagship models from the same range already. That would put the A model on par with Google’s newest AI features, such as on-device summaries, smarter voice capabilities, and more advanced photo-editing tools.

A rumored switch to a Samsung Exynos 5400 modem has also been suggested; this is expected to offer reduced power consumption and better connectivity stability than previous models. Storage should continue to be UFS 3.1, a circuitous path that helps keep app launches and camera processing feeling snappy without being costly.

Network and carrier takeaways from Verizon listing

Carrier certifications act as early indicators that a device is progressing through launch prep, and an appearance on Verizon usually signifies that broader US carrier readiness is not too far off. Information such as LTE category and codename may also be accurate, though somewhat more point-in-time: refresh rate and camera megapixels are, regrettably, two quite salient examples of that at publication time (and in some cases until the devices hit a final listing).

If Google follows previous form, we’ll see region-specific SKUs for band support and perhaps even mmWave availability on some carrier variants. That allows it to keep costs down while addressing network needs where mmWave coverage matters.

What it means for buyers considering the Pixel 10a

On paper, a 5,100mAh battery plus a 120Hz-capable pOLED screen and Google’s most advanced AI package would provide a great midrange starting point. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model is no less down-to-earth: enough for all your multitasking and camera-shooting needs, with a cloud-centric approach compensating somewhat for the absence of expandable memory.

As long as pricing remains in the relatively comfortable upper-midrange slot for the A-series, the Pixel 10a could undercut costlier rivals by a noticeable margin — rivals that look more like they’ve got better specs, but which lack Google’s beloved software longevity and an ongoing commitment to thoughtful photography experiences.

How many of these actual upgrades — in terms of display brightness, modem efficiency, and AI feature parity — hit the scene at launch remains to be seen.

What to watch next before the Pixel 10a launch

Look out for FCC filings, retail color leaks, and benchmark runs that can also help lock in the chipset story and connectivity tale. Peak brightness and any camera hardware changes will help give some insight into how much headroom the Pixel 10a has to work with compared to its predecessor.

For now, the Verizon certification yields a pretty clear outline: compact 6.3-inch design, big battery, trusted camera system, and a heavy touch of Google AI. If Google lands on the right price point and enough polish, the Pixel 10a should be in a good spot to keep up the A-series’ run as the brand’s everyman crowd-pleaser.