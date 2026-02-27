Perplexity Launches Computer Agent For Multi-Model Workflows

Perplexity is rolling out Computer, a cloud-based agent designed to pick and combine the right large language models for a task, not just the most famous one. Available on the $200 per month Perplexity Max tier, the system orchestrates 19 AI models and can spin up subagents to handle parts of complex workflows—an explicit bet that real productivity comes from specialization and routing rather than a single generalist model.

A Cloud Agent Built To Orchestrate Many Models

Perplexity describes Computer as a “unified” agent that can plan, execute, and monitor multi-step work across models, tools, and data sources. It runs entirely in the cloud, a choice pitched as safer and easier to govern than desktop-first agents that can access local files and systems. In practice, that means administrators can apply policy controls, audit logs, and revocation without asking users to tinker with their laptops.

The core differentiator is automatic model selection. If an LLM excels at code generation but struggles with math, Computer can route code to that model while delegating math to another, then merge results. Perplexity says the agent can also create subagents—specialists that take on tasks like scraping, data cleaning, or chart parsing—and rejoin their outputs into a final deliverable.

A planned demo of Computer was pulled after late-stage flaws were discovered, a reminder that autonomous agents are still brittle. Orchestration is powerful, but it raises failure modes: one tool returning malformed data can derail a chain unless the supervisor model detects and recovers from it.

Why Perplexity Is Doubling Down On Multi-Model

Perplexity argues that “multi-model is the future,” contending that models are specializing, not commoditizing. Its own user telemetry points in that direction: visual tasks are most often routed to a fast vision-capable model, software engineering to Claude Sonnet 4.5, and medical research to GPT-5.1. Rather than force users to manually switch contexts, Computer turns that behavior into an automatic policy.

The company also offers Model Council, which queries several models in parallel and compares results. That improves accuracy on ambiguous or high-stakes prompts but complicates unit economics for flat-fee subscriptions. Perplexity’s answer is token allocation: spend sparingly on retrieval and formatting, then escalate to a frontier model only when necessary—an approach consistent with cost-aware routing practices many AI teams already use internally.

Perplexity says it has built its own AI-optimized search API to reduce reliance on third-party web indexes, and it sometimes employs modified open-source models—including lower-cost Chinese-built LLMs—for routine steps. The company drew criticism in the past for obscuring such substitutions; leadership now frames transparent routing as both a trust requirement and a competitive advantage. Independent tracking like the Stanford AI Index has documented a surge in specialized and multimodal releases, lending credence to the thesis that no single model dominates every task.

A Boutique Strategy In A Crowd Of Giants

Perplexity’s audience is large by startup standards but tiny next to the category leader: the company says it serves tens of millions of users, while OpenAI has said ChatGPT reaches about 800 million weekly users. Rather than chase maximum MAUs, Perplexity is emphasizing enterprise subscriptions and deep research users—the people it describes as making “GDP-moving decisions.” Ending its ads business was part of that pivot, with executives arguing that ad incentives undermine trust in factual answers.

The premium pricing of Computer—restricted to the Max plan—signals that the company is prioritizing high-margin users. There are hints of a broader platform play: the Comet browser is expanding to iOS, and a developer conference in San Francisco is on the calendar to promote third-party use of its API. Some customers have voiced concerns about tighter rate limits on free and paid tiers; Perplexity denies any degradation, but the tension underscores the cost realities of multi-model execution under flat fees.

What Success Looks Like For Agentic Orchestration

The real test for Computer is end-to-end reliability. Can it break a research task into retrieval, extraction, reasoning, drafting, and fact-checking; pick the fastest viable model for each step; and recover gracefully when a tool fails? Metrics that matter will shift from cost-per-token to cost-per-resolved-task, along with reproducibility, auditability, and data provenance—especially for regulated industries following frameworks like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

Consider a concrete flow: a user asks for an investment brief. A lightweight model handles web retrieval via Perplexity’s index, a vision model parses tables in filings, a code-savvy model builds a quick DCF in Python, and a larger reasoning model synthesizes the narrative while a secondary agent verifies citations. If the router does its job, the user never sees the handoffs—only a faster, cheaper, more accurate result.

The competitive backdrop is intense. Google is weaving multiple models into Gemini-powered products, OpenAI continues to expand tool use and reasoning, and Anthropic’s Claude line vies on helpfulness and safety. Perplexity’s bet is that remaining model-agnostic—and excellent at orchestration—can carve out a durable role as the neutral router that gets hard work done. If that pays off, the winning interface may be the one that makes the underlying model choice feel irrelevant.