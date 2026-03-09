Periwinkle Launches Managed AT Protocol Hosting

Periwinkle, a Berlin startup, is pushing self-hosted social media into the mainstream with a fully managed service built on Bluesky’s AT Protocol. Instead of relying on a centralized network or wrestling with a homegrown server, anyone can now anchor their social identity to their own domain and let Periwinkle handle the heavy lifting behind the scenes.

The company positions its offering as the first broadly accessible, fully managed Personal Data Server for AT Protocol, giving individuals, teams, and organizations a path to own their data, keep their handle on a domain they control, and still participate seamlessly in Bluesky’s growing network.

Why Managed AT Protocol Hosting Matters Today

AT Protocol separates identity, data, and the app you use to post. Your account can live on a server you control while you interact through any compatible client. That design promises portability and resilience—features that resonate as users tire of lock-in and shifting moderation rules on traditional platforms. Bluesky’s momentum underscores the appeal: the app has surpassed 43 million registered users, reflecting a broader appetite for open social systems where ownership does not begin and end with a single company.

The challenge, until now, has been complexity. Running a Personal Data Server is technical and time-consuming. Periwinkle turns that into a subscription service: it provisions your server, keeps it patched, performs real-time backups, and monitors uptime so you can post without worrying about maintenance windows or lost data.

How Periwinkle Works to Simplify AT Protocol Hosting

Periwinkle lets you register or connect your own domain, then pins your AT handle to that name—think @you at yourdomain—so your identity is rooted in DNS you control. Your posts, follows, and profile live on your Personal Data Server. Because AT Protocol is interoperable, you can show up on Bluesky and other compatible apps while keeping custody of your content and social graph.

The service supports multiple handles per account, which is useful for organizations with distinct departments or creators managing separate brands. Behind the scenes, Periwinkle handles server updates, secure storage, and data recovery, shielding non-technical users from the usual headaches of operating a reliable, always-on social service.

It’s the same comfort trade-off that helped blogging go mainstream: you could compile, deploy, and tune your own stack—or choose a provider that manages the infrastructure while you focus on publishing. Periwinkle applies that playbook to decentralized social.

Pricing, Storage, and Data Residency Options

Periwinkle offers a free tier with 500 MB of storage for trial usage. Paid plans start at $4 per month for the Basic plan with 5 handles and 5 GB of storage, including real-time backups and a choice of hosting in the EU or the US. The Pro tier raises capacity to 25 GB for $14 per month, while the Team plan provides 50 GB for $30 per month alongside longer backup retention and formal service level agreements. Custom enterprise arrangements are available for larger deployments or stricter compliance needs.

Data residency options matter for policy and compliance teams navigating privacy frameworks. Hosting in the EU or the US helps align with corporate governance and regional regulations, and Periwinkle’s backup and monitoring features add operational guardrails often required by risk-averse institutions.

Who Benefits From Their Own Personal Data Server

Public officials, campaign teams, newsrooms, and brands stand to gain by owning their identities and archives. If a platform changes course, an AT handle anchored to your domain—and data stored on your PDS—reduces switching costs and reputational risk. A university, for instance, could host verified departmental accounts under its domain, ensuring continuity and trust across clients that speak AT Protocol.

Creators who worry about losing years of work when a service sunsets or pivots also benefit. Periwinkle’s roadmap includes automated post deletions and archiving tools, helping accounts manage footprint and retention without manual drudgery.

The Broader Ecosystem and Emerging Competition

Periwinkle is not alone in exploring alternatives to Bluesky’s own infrastructure, but it is targeting a different audience than developer-centric efforts. Projects like Blacksky emphasize tools for self-governed communities. Periwinkle’s bet is on mainstream accessibility: remove friction, package best practices, and let users join the AT Protocol without running a data center.

That strategy aligns with trends beyond Bluesky. The last few years saw a surge of interest in federated social networks, with ActivityPub-based platforms like Mastodon demonstrating both the power and the pain of decentralized operations. Periwinkle’s pitch is that AT Protocol’s portability paired with managed hosting can deliver the benefits of self-sovereign identity without the maintenance burden that discouraged many early adopters.

Founder’s Vision and What Comes Next for Periwinkle

Periwinkle is led by solo founder Charles Blumenthal, a former software engineer at McKinsey. The company is currently self-funded, with plans to hire engineering and communications talent as it scales and ongoing conversations with European investors. Feature priorities include richer archiving and lifecycle tooling, and expanded organizational controls for teams.

If Periwinkle succeeds, it will turn the abstract promise of user-owned social into a practical default. For many, the choice may soon be simple: keep renting space on someone else’s network, or take your identity home—and let a managed PDS keep the lights on.