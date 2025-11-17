Peloton Announces Early Black Friday Savings up to $1,300

Peloton is setting the pace for the holiday rush with its biggest markdowns of the year, which include early Black Friday deals on the dynamic new Cross Training Series Bike+, Tread+, and Row+.

Depending on your configuration, shoppers can save up to $1,300, with a free month of All-Access membership delivering live and on-demand training focused on strength, cardio, and mobility.

What’s New in Peloton’s Cross Training Series

The Cross Training Series brings Peloton’s most connected workout yet. Rep counting and real-time feedback for strength moves come from a built-in AI form camera, and voice acknowledgment allows you to record weight changes without having to stop and tap the screen mid-set. Bike+ retains Auto Follow resistance—automatically matching instructor cues in on-demand rides—and all three products have tighter smartwatch integration for heart rate and zone tracking, including Apple Watch support.

The hardware upgrades align with the software ramp-up: Bike+ maintains its 23.8-inch rotating touchscreen for quick switches to floor work, Tread+ offers a slat-belt deck that provides a cushier landing and added lifespan, and Row+ uses magnetic resistance for smooth strokes that emit steady whirring sounds.

The entire gang retains Bluetooth accessories, performance metrics, and multi-user profiles.

Best Discounts Now Live Across Peloton Devices

Early Black Friday pricing depends on the bundle (from second-hand speakers up to accessory-heavy “ultimate” packages), but headline savings are huge:

Tread+: up to $1,300 off

Bike+: Save up to $700

Row+: up to $300 off

Every purchase comes with a free month-long All-Access trial (which is usually around $40), so new owners can dig into the entire content library before they buy in. Industry trackers like Circana have always pointed out that aggressive Q4 promotions get a disproportionate chunk of connected fitness bikes, and these markdowns put Peloton right in line with that money wave.

Peloton Bike+ Highlights and Key Feature Upgrades

Bike+ is still one of the best at-home cycling machines, TechCrunch’s Digital Culture Editor Greg Kumparak noted, with auto-adjusting resistance and a swivel screen to complete off-bike workouts, both wrapped in a premium build.

The new AI camera even brings strength sessions into the same data-rich fold as cardio, counting reps and flagging form drift on moves like squats and overhead presses. Riders receive on-screen cadence, output, and heart rate zones, and the clip-in pedals work with Look Delta cleats.

Who it’s for: Cyclists who crave instructor-led structure, cross-training without changing hardware, and a quieter footprint than that of a treadmill. If you regularly pair cycling with strength, the Auto Follow plus rotating display combo is very tough to beat.

Peloton Tread+ Safety and Performance Improvements

The Tread+ combines a wide, 32-inch screen with a slat-belt deck that provides shock absorption and mimics the feeling of running or walking on pavement. Peloton has also added rear guards and an undercarriage sensor that will cause the belt to automatically stop if a guard is shifted—changes that reflect safety priorities pushed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in recent years. An oversized control knob simplifies adjustments mid-flow, and Free Mode adds the ability to power the belt with leg drive for sled-style pushes.

Who it’s for: Hardcore runners who need a solid base, joint-friendly terrain, and a comprehensive class mix that supports high-intensity intervals, endurance, or hiking. Please keep in mind the large footprint and heavy weight; properly measure the intended space, including emergency overhead clearance, thinking ahead through route(s) for delivery.

Peloton Row+ Quiet Power and Form Coaching

Row+ is aimed at full-body cardio and uses magnetic resistance to be quiet enough for apartments or shared living spaces. The AI-powered camera monitors stroke mechanics and makes drill suggestions to improve sequencing (catch, drive, finish, recovery)—a capability that can accelerate the learning curve for novice rowers and minimize the risk of injury. Connectivity includes Bluetooth heart rate monitors and a couple of popular music services for structured or free-row workouts.

Who it’s for: Athletes looking to get efficient, low-impact training that will hit legs, core, and back all in one session. If you want near-silent operation and the most turnkey option in terms of data-backed form feedback, here it is.

How to Select the Right Peloton Package or Bundle

Pick the machine that’s right for your primary goal: Bike+ for cycling-focused cross-training, Tread+ to elevate running (and incline work), Row+ for full-body conditioning with limited joint impact. If you’re dealing with a tight ceiling height, remember that you’ll be standing on the deck or sitting on a sliding rail—measure from the floor to your ceiling plus your rider’s height for clearance. With treadmills, Consumer Reports recommends a deck that is long enough for your stride; runners usually prefer 55 inches or more.

Bundles vary in accessories (weights, mats, heart rate straps), so compare add-ons you’ll actually use rather than chasing the steepest discount. Consider the cost of continued membership in your budget, and pay attention to warranty terms as well as delivery and assembly. New is almost always a tougher time to cut price, but Peloton’s discounting on the brand-new Cross Training Series—by this much, at least—likely won’t last once inventory tightens.

Bottom Line on the Early Black Friday Sale

If you’ve been holding out for the perfect time to build a connected home gym, this is it. Taking up to $1,300 off and delivering significant updates such as AI form tracking, Auto Follow, and an improved safety system, Peloton’s Cross Training Series is touching down at its best price-to-performance ratio of the year.