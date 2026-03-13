Peacock Unveils AI Video, Mobile Sports, and Gaming

Peacock is accelerating a mobile-first strategy built on AI-driven video, vertical live sports, and in-app games, signaling a bid to become more than a traditional streamer. The company previewed features that reimagine its app as a daily destination where swiping through short clips, tapping into live games, and playing quick puzzles sit alongside full-length shows.

The push leans into where attention already lives: on phones and in feeds. It also gives Peacock fresh surfaces for engagement and advertising as the service looks to grow subscribers and time spent while trimming losses.

AI Video Puts Bravo Fandom at the Center

The headline feature is Your Bravoverse, a personalized vertical video experience for Bravo diehards that is narrated by a generative AI avatar of Andy Cohen. Peacock says it draws short clips from more than 5,000 hours of Bravo programming, then uses computer vision and AI agents trained on fan behavior to identify storylines, stitch cross-season arcs, and recommend what to watch next.

Viewers pick favorite series and iconic moments to seed the feed; from there, the AI assembles a continuous stream with Cohen’s avatar providing connective tissue. Peacock claims the system can produce over 600 billion possible variations, a figure that underscores just how granular the personalization can become across franchises like The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo’s audience is a logical test bed. The company notes that the typical Bravo viewer racks up about 24 hours of monthly watch time, and super-fans binge up to 75 episodes a month—fertile ground for a clip-centric, snackable format. Your Bravoverse rolls out on mobile first, with living room devices to follow.

Vertical Live Sports Optimized for Phones Debut in Beta

Peacock is also taking live games vertical. An AI-powered, real-time cropping system will reframe action for a phone screen, debuting in beta for NBA matchups. Instead of a one-size-fits-all port of the TV feed, the algorithm tracks the play to keep the ball and key players centered without letterboxing.

The experience sits inside Courtside Live, Peacock’s multi-angle mobile mode first showcased during the NBA All-Star Game. Fans can flip among camera views while following the main broadcast, a setup designed for short attention cycles and second-screen habits that Nielsen and other measurement firms have documented across big events.

Peacock will also elevate its short-form feed with a dedicated vertical video section spanning shows, movies, sports, and news. The move mirrors patterns popularized by TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts—and echoes recent steps from rivals, including a mobile short-form feed on Disney+ and Netflix’s ongoing investment in bite-sized discovery features.

New In-App Games Aim to Turn the App into a Daily Habit

The streamer is further expanding in-app gaming after adding mini-games last year. Two new mystery titles—Law & Order: Clue Hunter and Public Eye—come via Wolf Games, an AI-focused studio co-founded by Elliot Wolf, son of Law & Order creator Dick Wolf. Players gather evidence and lean on an AI assistant to crack cases, blending TV IP with interactive mechanics.

Peacock is also rolling out a daily Jeopardy! trivia experience, joining existing games like Wheel of Fortune and Daily Swap. These quick-play formats are built to nudge repeat visits, boost session frequency, and create fresh inventory for sponsors that want brand-safe, interactive placements.

A Bet on Deeper Engagement and New Ad Innovation

Taken together, AI-guided clips, vertical sports, and casual games point to a single objective: more minutes per user. Short-form video and interactive layers can lift watch time and surface long-tail catalog moments, while vertical broadcasts open the door to portrait-native ad units, dynamic overlays, and rapid-fire highlights that convert into longer streams.

Peacock has been building toward this moment. During the 2024 Summer Olympics, it tested a generative recap that produced personalized, 10-minute highlight reels narrated by an AI model of sportscaster Al Michaels. Your Bravoverse extends that playbook from event recaps to evergreen fandom, with a recognizable host avatar guiding discovery.

Why This Mobile-First Push Matters for Peacock’s Future

The business context is clear. Peacock recently climbed to 44 million subscribers after stalling at 41 million for several quarters, yet reported a $552 million loss in Q4 2025. Differentiation now likely depends less on stacking more shows and more on making the app feel alive between tentpole releases.

There are challenges ahead—quality control for AI narration, rights and likeness stewardship, and making sure vertical sports feel premium rather than like a cropped afterthought. But if Peacock can marry fandom-savvy AI with mobile-native sports and sticky games, it could turn a scrolling habit into a streaming habit—and give advertisers new reasons to follow.