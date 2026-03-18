Patreon CEO Calls AI Fair Use Bogus, Demands Creator Pay

Patreon chief executive Jack Conte used a keynote at SXSW to deliver his bluntest assessment yet of how artificial intelligence companies treat creative work, calling their reliance on fair use to justify training models on artists’ output “bogus” and insisting creators should be paid. Conte stressed he is not anti‑AI, but argued the current data practices transfer value from millions of working artists to a handful of tech platforms without consent or compensation.

Why Conte Says Fair Use Falls Short for AI Training

Conte’s critique centers on a simple inconsistency: while many AI firms publicly claim that training on publicly accessible content is protected by fair use, several have struck multimillion‑dollar licensing agreements with powerful rightsholders. He cited deals with major media and entertainment groups as evidence that the data has real value that warrants payment. If wholesale ingestion were plainly legal, he argued, those checks wouldn’t be written.

There is precedent for the kind of licensing Conte wants. OpenAI has inked content agreements with the Associated Press, Axel Springer, and the Financial Times. YouTube has partnered with Universal Music Group on music‑related AI experiments and policies. Shutterstock pays contributors when its library is used to train models from OpenAI and others. These arrangements underscore a market reality: access to high‑quality training data is scarce, strategic, and compensated when big catalog owners are at the table—leaving independent creators to wonder why they’re excluded.

Conte framed the issue as an economic transfer: creators built the material that underpins generative models, yet the resulting products, valuations, and cost savings accrue primarily to AI vendors. He argued that paying creators is not a stance against innovation, but a prerequisite for a sustainable creative ecosystem as AI becomes woven into everyday tools.

A Growing Split Between Big Rights Owners and Individuals

The licensing pattern to date has favored large catalog owners with negotiation leverage, not the long tail of independent illustrators, writers, musicians, and podcasters who populate platforms like Patreon. That imbalance is stark in a market where creators increasingly fund their livelihoods directly from fans. YouTube says it paid more than $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the five years through 2023—proof that when revenue shares exist, creators participate at scale.

Patreon itself hosts hundreds of thousands of creators and millions of patrons. Conte’s public push suggests he aims to marshal that community’s collective weight in future talks with AI companies, positioning Patreon as a conduit for consent, attribution, and payments—as opposed to a passive source of training data scraped without approval.

The Legal Landscape Is Far From Settled on AI Training

Whether model training qualifies as fair use is one of the most consequential open questions in copyright law. The U.S. Copyright Office has acknowledged the uncertainty in its policy guidance and is collecting input on potential rulemaking. Courts are now grappling with landmark cases: The New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft over alleged unauthorized use of its archives; authors and visual artists have filed class actions against multiple AI companies; and Getty Images has sued Stability AI in the U.S. and U.K., arguing wholesale copying of its library.

Prior rulings like Authors Guild v. Google Books endorsed copying for transformative search and indexing, but they did not contemplate generative systems that can produce content in the style of living creators. Judges will likely weigh factors including transformation, market substitution, and the feasibility of licensing. Outside the U.S., the EU’s AI Act will require transparency about training data and respects opt‑outs under the EU’s text‑and‑data‑mining rules—nudging the ecosystem toward consent‑based approaches.

What Compensation Could Look Like for Creators

Several models are emerging. Platform‑level licensing that pays catalog owners and contributors, as seen with Shutterstock and Adobe’s Firefly (trained on Adobe Stock with contributor bonuses), shows one path. Collective management organizations for AI training—akin to music performance rights societies—could simplify negotiations for the long tail. Technical standards like C2PA content credentials and synthetic‑media labels, combined with registries or opt‑in datasets, could strengthen provenance, enable auditing, and support revenue sharing.

AI vendors have floated governance tools: OpenAI has said it will build a Media Manager to let creators manage how their content is used for training, and several labs offer opt‑out mechanisms. Conte’s argument is that opt‑out alone is insufficient; meaningful consent and payment should be the default, not an afterthought.

Why This Matters to the Creator Economy Now

Generative AI can supercharge productivity, but it can also displace bread‑and‑butter gigs for illustrators, voice actors, copywriters, and composers. Platforms are already adjusting: YouTube now requires labeling of synthetic content and offers a process to remove unauthorized AI voice clones. Those steps reflect a wider recognition that trustworthy media requires provenance and that creative labor has value—even, and especially, when machines can imitate it.

Conte’s bottom line is pragmatic: technology will keep advancing, and human creativity will adapt with it. But if AI systems are built on the backs of creators, the people who supply the cultural raw material should share in the upside. Paying creators for training data isn’t a roadblock to innovation; it’s the scaffolding for the next era of it.