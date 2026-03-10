Passive Income: How to Earn MLB The Show 26 Stubs Fast While You Sleep

If you want to build a “God Squad” without spending real money, you have to stop thinking like a player and start thinking like a day trader. The goal isn’t to grind 9-inning games for a few hundred stubs; it’s to make the market work for you while your console is turned off.

1. The Companion App “Sleeping” Method

The MLB The Show Companion App is your most powerful tool. It allows you to bypass the clunky console menus and move through the market at lightning speed.

The Midnight Shift: Right before you hit the hay, open the app and find cards that move fast—usually Bronzes (70-74 OVR) or common Equipment items (Bats, Gloves).

The “Bulk” Strategy: Don’t just place one or two orders. Place 50 to 100 Buy Orders at a price just one stub higher than the current “Sell Now” price.

The Morning Harvest: While you were sleeping, dozens of people “Quick Sold” those cards to get instant cash, and you were the buyer. When you wake up, simply list those cards for “Buy Now” prices. By the time you finish breakfast, your stub count will have jumped.

2. Marketplace Flipping: The 10% Math

Flipping is simply buying low and selling high. However, many players lose money because they forget the “Tax Man.”

The 10% Tax: Sony takes a 10% cut of every sale. If you buy a card for 900 and sell it for 1,000, you have made zero stubs. Always ensure your “Sell” price is at least 15-20% higher than your “Buy” price to make it worth your time.

Focus on Volume over Value: It’s tempting to try and flip a Diamond Mike Trout for a 5,000-stub profit, but those cards move slowly. You can often make more money flipping 50 Silver players for a 200-stub profit each in the same amount of time.

Equipment is Key: Unlike players, Equipment cards don’t have “bad games” or get injured. Their prices are much more stable, making them a “set it and forget it” investment.

Every few weeks, SDS updates player ratings based on how they are playing in the real MLB. This is where you can turn 50,000 stubs into 150,000.

Predict the Jump: Look for “Gold” players (80-84 OVR) who are on a hitting or pitching tear. If an 84 OVR player gets bumped to an 85 “Diamond,” his “Quick Sell” value instantly skyrockets.

The Strategy: Buy as many copies as possible while they are still Gold.

The Exit: Once the update hits on Friday afternoon, don’t even bother listing them on the market. Just “Quick Sell” the entire stack from your inventory for an instant, guaranteed profit.

4. Passive Inventory Cleaning

Your inventory is likely a gold mine of “dead money.” Most players have thousands of stubs just sitting there gathering dust.

The “Sell Everything” Rule: Early in the year, cards are at their most expensive. If you pull a high-rated Diamond that you don’t absolutely need for your lineup, sell it immediately. You can usually buy that same card back for 30% less a month later.

The Duplicate Sweep: Go to your inventory and filter by “Duplicates.” You’ll be surprised how many Silver jerseys or Bronze stadium cards you have. Selling these in bulk can easily net you 5,000–10,000 stubs in minutes.

Exchanges vs. Selling: Check the price of Gold players. If Golds are selling for cheap, it might be more profitable to exchange your Silvers for a Gold pack. If Golds are expensive, sell the Silvers individually.

The Golden Rule: Stay Away from Packs

Packs are a lottery, and the house always wins. If you have 30,000 stubs, you could buy a 20-pack bundle and likely get 5,000 stubs worth of value back. Or, you could use those 30,000 stubs to “work the market” and turn them into 60,000. Invest your stubs; don’t gamble them.