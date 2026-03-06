Pasqal Targets $2B SPAC Listing And Pledges To Stay French

French quantum computing scale-up Pasqal unveiled plans to go public via a merger with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II, valuing the company at $2 billion pre-money, while underscoring it will remain a French legal entity headquartered in Palaiseau. The move includes a separate $200 million private round and a planned dual listing strategy, with a Nasdaq debut first and an Euronext listing to follow.

Why a SPAC route now: liquidity, speed, and scale for Pasqal

Investor appetite for quantum remains robust, and U.S. exchanges have rewarded listed peers with richer multiples and deeper liquidity. For a capital-intensive field where commercial timelines stretch beyond conventional venture horizons, a SPAC can deliver scale quickly. Pasqal says it generates annual revenue in the tens of millions from hardware, software, and cloud access to its systems—traction that helps anchor a public-market narrative while it invests heavily in R&D.

The company’s additional $200 million raise brings in strategic names including Parkway, Quanta Computer, LG Electronics, and CMA CGM—signaling that industrial and electronics players see near-term value in neutral-atom platforms. Existing backers include Bpifrance, the European Innovation Council Fund, Temasek, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures, and ISAI.

Staying French while going global with dual listings and hires

Pasqal emphasized it will “remain French,” retaining its legal domicile and headquarters in the Paris-Saclay cluster, close to academic heavyweights and industrial research centers. The proximity to clients such as EDF and Thales is more than symbolic; it supports co-development on energy optimization, defense-grade simulation, and other high-value workloads that demand on-site collaboration.

To balance international capital with national roots, the company plans a dual listing and intends to appoint a new non-executive chair of French nationality. Bpifrance will continue as a key shareholder and board presence. Pasqal also projects job creation in France, with plans to hire 50 people over the next 18 months as it scales manufacturing and applications teams.

Neutral-atom technology bet and multi-year roadmap ahead

Pasqal is all-in on neutral-atom qubits, an approach co-founded and championed by Nobel laureate Alain Aspect. Neutral-atom systems arrange hundreds of identical atoms in optical lattices and manipulate them using precisely tuned lasers. Proponents argue this architecture offers strong scalability, long coherence, and flexible connectivity—attributes that have drawn growing interest across academia and industry.

The company’s roadmap prioritizes error reduction and pathway to fault-tolerance milestones on a multi-year horizon. Pasqal expects that progress will unlock practical applications in computational chemistry, drug discovery, logistics, and cybersecurity. Management says proceeds from the transaction will help double production capacity within 24 months and accelerate delivery of larger, more reliable systems via the cloud and on-premises installations.

Governance moves and investor lineup shaping the SPAC deal

The SPAC sponsor group includes telecom veteran Michel Combes and investor Andrew Gundlach. An investor presentation indicates Combes is slated to serve as lead independent director after closing. In France, Combes is a prominent—if sometimes polarizing—figure, previously rebuked by Emmanuel Macron during the Alcatel-Lucent sale to Nokia. His subsequent roles, including at Sprint and SoftBank Group International, have rebuilt support in parts of the tech ecosystem.

Pasqal has navigated leadership shifts of its own. Former executive chairman Wasiq Bokhari now serves as CEO, while co-founder Loïc Henriet has returned to the CTO role. The company frames the changes as aligning commercialization with deep-tech execution as its systems scale and customer deployments broaden.

Market context, competitors, and what to watch post-merger

Pasqal’s listing follows similar public-market moves by European quantum peers such as IQM, even as the competitive field remains diverse: superconducting qubits (IBM, Google), trapped ions (IonQ), neutral atoms (Pasqal, QuEra), and other modalities like photonics each advance on different vectors. Neutral atoms have recently shown fast gate progress and large qubit arrays in published research—tailwinds for Pasqal’s thesis.

The company targets a pro forma market capitalization of about $2.6 billion at completion, positioning it among the most highly valued pure-play quantum firms in Europe. Execution risks remain typical of SPAC pathways—shareholder redemptions and post-merger volatility among them—but a growing base of industrial clients and strategic investors could help stabilize adoption.

Policy tailwinds also matter. France’s national quantum strategy and the European Union’s Quantum Flagship have prioritized sovereign capabilities in hardware, software, and talent. Pasqal’s insistence on remaining a French entity fits those priorities and may smooth public-sector and defense procurements—much as Europe-focused AI companies like Mistral AI have found doors opening amid shifting geopolitics.

If Pasqal converts fresh capital into larger systems, lower error rates, and customer wins beyond pilots, the deal could become a watershed for Europe’s quantum ambitions—proof that a homegrown player can tap U.S. market depth without losing its French identity.