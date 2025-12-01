Paramount+ Two-Month Deal for $2.99 Ending Soon

It’s a Cyber Monday special that almost never happens, cutting Paramount+ down to $2.99 for the first two months from its standard rate — particularly handy for anyone who’s on the fence about live sports, prestige dramas, and family favorites within one subscription.

This is a limited-time offer typically reserved for new or eligible returning customers, and once the promotion ends you’ll be charged at regular prices.

Limited-Time Paramount+ Offer Details and Tiers

The $2.99 deal corresponds to Paramount+’s two main offerings: one ad-supported level, Essential, and the higher tier that unlocks premium features and access to Showtime content. On the premium tier, certain titles stream in 4K with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support for many titles, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. No matter the tier, you’re getting as many as three simultaneous streams and wide device support, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, mobile, and web.

After the end of that two-month period, you are billed at a regular monthly rate. For reference, Paramount+ Essential is currently priced at $5.99 a month in the U.S., and the premium plan with Showtime is typically priced higher still. There is no annual contract, so you can cancel before renewal if your aim is purely deal-hunting.

What to Stream Right Away on Paramount+ Today

Sports fans, take a big swing here. Paramount+ airs UEFA Champions League games in the United States as part of a long-term rights agreement through 2030 that also makes it one of the most inexpensive ways to watch European soccer’s top clubs. The service also provides live sports from CBS, including some NFL games shown on its broadcast network, as well as the National Women’s Soccer League and more, based on your location and plan.

If scripted series are more your speed, Paramount+ has you covered: in the pipeline for the year is a string of new and returning scripted entries from the Yellowstone universe as well as fresh originals like Landman and Tulsa King, which continue bringing big-screen stars to streaming. The catalog also features fan-favorite franchises, with strong Star Trek offerings (including Discovery and Strange New Worlds), along with mainstays in adult animation. Top comedy acts including The Daily Show and South Park are on tap, along with Nickelodeon hits for families, and the 100-year history of Paramount Pictures.

For film obsessives, the 4K HDR titles in the premium tier are the headline, particularly on modern OLED and QLED screens. From Dolby Vision tentpoles to recent theatrical releases from Paramount that land on streaming, the extra fidelity can be a noticeable upgrade if you’ve got the hardware to match.

How $2.99 for Two Months Stacks Up Against Rivals

At $2.99, this offer is even cheaper than the ad-supported entry points of major rivals: Hulu with ads normally starts at $7.99 each month, Peacock Premium commonly costs $7.99, and Max with ads goes for roughly $9.99 per month. Netflix with ads is $6.99 a month. Even if you only subscribe to Paramount+ for a handful of marquee shows or a matchday or two of the Champions League, the math is tipping in favor of sampling.

Industry trackers such as Nielsen still depict streaming as the biggest slice of TV time in the U.S., and data companies including Antenna have pointed out how promotional periods have spurred spikes in subscriber acquisition around the holidays. Services rely on steep discounts to nab sign-ups ahead of tentpole releases and live sports crescendos. That context makes today’s Cyber Monday price feel like a strategic steal for anybody who swaps their subscriptions to follow certain seasons and franchises.

Fine Print and Smart Uses for Paramount+ Deal

Look for typical promotional terms: auto-renewal at the then-current monthly rate after the two-month offer, and it’s good only for new/lapsed subscribers.

If you have your sights set on live CBS channels or 4K HDR playback, make sure to confirm your selected tier includes these elements before completing the purchase. Not all titles stream in 4K, and not all are accessible on every device.

To make the most of those two months, map out your watchlist now:

Line up Champions League matches.

Mastermind a Yellowstone spinoff.

Earmark new originals like Landman.

Pin some family shows for weekend marathons.

If you do want to cancel, put a calendar reminder in for before the auto-renew date. You can also download select titles and watch offline on the premium tier — handy for holiday travel planning.

Bottom line on this limited-time Paramount+ promotion

Paramount+ at $2.99 for two months ($5.99 after that) is a low-stakes entry point to a rich library and premium sports offerings. With competition priced significantly higher, it’s one of the season’s best streaming values — especially if you’ve been hoping to binge on winter originals or watch Champions League games. Act fast before the Cyber Monday window of opportunity closes, and save big while you can.