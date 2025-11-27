Paramount+ Reveals $2.99 a Month Black Friday Offer

Paramount+ just pulled out the starting pistol on one of the season’s boldest streaming deals: $2.99 a month for two months. New or returning customers can select either the Essential or Premium tier at the same introductory price, making a premium-tier service heavy on prestige and sports into an ultra-low-risk trial offer that out-incentivizes traditional holiday promos by a mile. The discount is up to 77 percent off the regular monthly rate, depending on your tier of choice.

What the $2.99 Offer Gets You for Two Months

The offer is good for the first two months, then it automatically renews at full price unless you cancel. Importantly, eligibility extends to new and lapsed customers, so “churn-and-return” streamers can dive back in penalty-free.

At $2.99 a month, the calculus of value tilts toward Premium. Essential includes the entire on-demand collection with ads, and Premium throws in the Showtime library, downloads to watch offline, and access to a local live CBS stream and 4K HDR on some titles. If both cost the same for the promotional period, then Premium just gives you more to try.

What Makes This Different From Other Black Friday Streaming Deals

Special holiday streaming promos have turned into a tradition by now, but most sub-$3 deals in the past have limited you to ad-based entry levels. You don’t often see a premium tier with Showtime-level content going for this little, and it vaults Paramount+ to the head of the line for any deal hunters whose priority lies in breadth plus live sports.

It also matches the way people actually subscribe. Nielsen’s The Gauge indicates that streaming now makes up more than 35% of total TV time in the U.S., and these same homes likely have four to five paid services, as is evidenced by Leichtman Research Group. Promotional windows like Black Friday cause the biggest new sign-up spikes of the year and accelerate “rotate-and-binge mentality,” according to Antenna. Translation: Short-term, low-cost trials ensure viewers can hop in for a few specific franchises and events — something Paramount+ has in ample supply.

What to Watch Right Now on Paramount+ During the Deal

Movies also come here from Paramount Pictures’ post-theatrical window, so the service is a dependable home for big film brands like Mission: Impossible and Transformers and Star Trek. Just that pipeline alone makes it a compelling two-month test drive if you haven’t seen recent releases in theaters.

On the series front, Paramount+ joins an impressive roster of originals and fan-favorite universes: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and 1923, Landman. You can opt into Premium (which comes with an upgraded live TV offering itself) and unlock a Showtime lineup that features the critically lauded Yellowjackets, The Chi, and The Curse — an upgrade to rival, for $2.99, what is effectively premium-performing prestige TV.

Sports are a headline act. Paramount+ broadcasts UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League games, a necessity for globe-trotting fans of the beautiful game who take it wall to wall. Premium includes your local CBS live feed, contributing NFL on CBS and other marquee events to the mix. For cord cutters who want an inexpensive option to watch important games and tournaments, this promo is a layup.

How to Get the Most Savings From This Paramount+ Deal

Choose Premium within the promotional period, and get double at identical pricing. Create a two-month watchlist that includes Showtime series, current Paramount Pictures releases, and live sports, and download episodes or movies to have on hand for offline viewing before taking trips or long commutes.

Put a reminder on your calendar a couple of days before the end of month two, so you can decide whether to keep, change tiers, or cancel before auto-renewing for another month at the regular price. If you’re going to hang around, knock out an annual plan while the discount window is still open; many streamers effectively hedge themselves against future price hikes by prepaying while the math works.

The Bottom Line on Paramount+ Black Friday Pricing

Both of its tiers are just $2.99, and it includes not only the rare Black Friday deal that’s good for sports and stuff you want to be watching live on TV but also prestige series and first-run movies. It’s a low-cost, high-upside way to binge favorite franchises, sample Showtime hits, and view significant games — for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. If you’re going to grab just one streaming promo, make it this one.