Paramount+ price hike imminent; lock in and save $30 now

A price hike is coming to Paramount+, yet there’s a small window of time to lock in the lower annual pricing. The Essential annual plan remains at $59.99 before it jumps to $89.99, so if you are a new or returning subscriber, act now and save yourself that extra $30. The annual Premium plan will also rise, from $119.99 to $139.99, and both monthly tiers are increasing by $1.

The math is easy for anyone who means to keep Paramount+ all year. Today’s Essential per-month price equals about $5.00; with the increase, that will be $7.50 per month. Premium’s yearly rate shifts from about $10.00 a month to $11.67. The year lock freezes the lower pricing throughout the whole term.

What changes are coming to Paramount+ plans and pricing

Both monthly and annual plans are getting an upcoming adjustment. Essential annual jumps by $30, Premium annual by $20, and each monthly subscription adds $1. That pairing diminishes the value gap between monthly and annual payments — especially with the ad-supported Essential tier — making this a final-heap-of-chips moment for those seeking to score the biggest possible savings.

Essential annual: $59.99 now, rising to $89.99 (+$30).

Premium annual: $119.99 now, rising to $139.99 (+$20).

Both monthly tiers: each increases by $1.

Consider the annual-versus-monthly comparison. At the present $59.99 Essential annual rate, you are paying what amounts to $5.00 a month, which represents a decent weighted discount to that post-hike effective price of $7.50. Premium’s annual rate of $119.99 amounts to an effective monthly rate of $10, which is still cheaper than the service’s planned equivalent for Premium-only members after the latest price hike (about $11.67 a month). Even after the increase, annual plans will still be less expensive compared with month-to-month billing, but perhaps not by as much.

How to maximize savings before Paramount+ price increases

If you expect to be a frequent Paramount+ watcher, snag an annual plan before the rates jump skyward: Essential introduces the largest upfront discount — $30 off the coming monthly rate; Premium will strip your direct deposit paycheck by $20 in immediate savings and adds ad-free on-demand viewing of all shows (including the younger sibling network Showtime library with a subscription) under the Premium banner.

Already on a monthly plan? If you haven’t given up on scary interest rates before the increase, switching to an annual can lock in a lower rate for the next 12 months. If you’re on the fence about a long-term commitment, put a note in your calendar to come back at renewal time and take another look; you’ll still lock in today’s rate for the year and maintain flexibility later.

What comes with a Paramount+ subscription at each tier

Paramount+ offers fans a mix of live sports, new movies, and TV franchises in one place. Subscribers can stream NFL on CBS games as well as UEFA Champions League and Serie A, while the Premium tier gets you your local CBS live stream (including a few playoff games) in supported markets.

The on-demand library extends the Star Trek universe, Halo, Yellowstone spinoffs such as 1923, crime and docuseries from Showtime, reality staples like Survivor and Big Brother, and an expansive Nickelodeon catalog for families. Paramount Pictures movies make relatively quick turnarounds from theaters to streaming, stuffing marquee titles into the bin not long after their box-office runs.

Why this suits the current streaming market and viewers

Streaming prices in the industry have been creeping up as platforms pursue profitability. Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Peacock have all raised their rates over the past year. Research groups such as Antenna have cited steep growth in ad-supported tiers, with viewers willing to endure some ads in exchange for lower bills; Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends has written that households are juggling multiple services and churning out more as prices rise. Nielsen’s “The Gauge” reveals that Americans’ TV homes now spend more than one-third of their time watching streaming content, speaking directly to the high value of a subscription.

Amid that landscape, Paramount+ has relied on sports, big movies, and established TV franchises to maintain engagement. Privately, Paramount Global has focused on cost discipline and bundling with Showtime in the Premium tier in an effort to shore up retention. For customers, an annual subscription is still one of the more reliable ways to soften price creep — especially just ahead of a publicly known increase.

Bottom line: act now to secure lower Paramount+ annual rates

If Paramount+ is on your radar this year, the cheapest option is to secure an annual plan now. Essential saves you $30 on the incoming rate, and Premium shaves $20 off — while locking in a full year of streaming at today’s prices. But when the hike comes, those savings disappear and the effective monthly cost goes up. The cleanest way to manage your streaming bill is to act before the change hits.