Paramount Offers $108.4B for WBD, Rivaling Netflix Deal

Paramount bid $108.4 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery, making a hostile offer to buy the rival studio, escalating a high-stakes showdown with Netflix and teeing up the year’s most pivotal media brawl. The all-cash offer is directed to WBD shareholders at $30 per share, which is approximately an 8 percent discount to the value of Netflix’s announced transaction.

Paramount Ups the Ante With All-Cash Offer

Paramount’s pitch one-ups Netflix on both certainty and reach. It provides $18 billion more in cash than the rival bid and aims to purchase all of Warner Bros. Discovery as a whole, not just its Hollywood studios and streaming enterprise. That’s an important distinction: Netflix’s structure leaves WBD’s linear cable networks out of the transaction — a sector with unclear valuations as consumers cancel their pay-TV subscriptions.

Paramount is cutting out the board and going directly to investors after similar terms were said to have been rejected. The company maintains that the rival offer is inferior, including because of the mix of cash and Netflix stock it consists of and uncertainty over the future trading value in WBD’s Global Networks business.

How It Stacks Up Against Netflix’s Proposed Pact

Netflix’s offer, at $27.75 a share with $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in equity, had become the front-runner after an extended auction involving several of its peers.

The breakup protections are substantial: Netflix has committed to pay WBD $5.8 billion if the deal does not go through and WBD walks — WBD would owe $2.8 billion in that circumstance. Those fees certainly raise the barrier to entry for any interloper, but Paramount’s action clearly indicates that it still believes the math works.

The regulatory picture is complex. Netflix — the world’s biggest streaming service by subscribers — would be combined with WBD’s flagship IP (HBO, DC, Warner Bros. Pictures) and would focus on must-have content and distribution. Analysts have previously noted that the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission were looking more closely at media consolidation, particularly in cases where consumer pricing power or labor markets could be impacted (MoffettNathanson, Bloomberg Intelligence).

Paramount’s full-company acquisition path raises its own questions, but the competitive implications are different from Netflix’s horizontal tie-up. It’s unclear to what extent a unified entertainment behemoth would reduce direct streaming consolidation, given that WBD’s nets include CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery Channel, HGTV, and Food Network. If it reduces standalone streamers into overall clutter-busters, however, the larger degree of carriage leverage for the remaining sub-scale general-entertainment net owners could pose carriage risk issues — especially in light of sports-rights concentration.

Financing the Bid and the Strategic Bet

Paramount says that the offer is backed by equity commitments from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, as well as $54 billion in debt financing commitments from Bank of America, Citi, and Apollo. Conceived to offer speed and certainty, that blend of financing is especially important in hotly contested takeovers where timing, covenants, and conditionality can make or break a transaction.

Strategically, owning all of WBD would give Paramount a studio juggernaut, a robust TV production engine, an elite streaming service in Max, and global linear reach — if with some outsized liabilities. WBD has tens of billions of net debt, and S&P Global Ratings has warned that the legacy media balance sheets are still stressed despite a drain from linear TV. Paramount would need to quickly harvest synergies, rationalize overlapping operations, and plot a clear stand-alone strategy in streaming to avoid overreaching.

Content economics are central. Ampere Analysis, for instance, has pegged Netflix’s annual content spend at somewhere in the high teens of billions of dollars — and WBD’s total content outlays, encompassing film, TV, and sports rights as well, have been historically in the high teens to low-$20 billions. Paramount–WBD would be a production-scale monster combined — so long as vertical integration and defense against dilution don’t trump everything else.

Regulatory and Political Headwinds Intensify

Both pathways face scrutiny. A Netflix–WBD alignment would combine dominant streaming distribution with elite franchises, raising questions about market power over viewers and creators. And, in a separate realm, a merger of Paramount and WBD would redraw the landscape for negotiations with pay-TV distributors and sports leagues; among those networks’ marquee rights are professional basketball and tastier entertainment that can lead to higher affiliate fees.

Political commentary has already surrounded the Netflix situation, with worries being expressed over how market power would be consolidated. Any bidder should have in mind months of scrutiny with discussion and behavioral remedies. Recent history — from the AT&T–Time Warner fight to Disney’s purchase of most of 21st Century Fox — suggests remedies are expensive and timelines stretchy.

What WBD Shareholders Must Weigh in Rival Bids

Now let shareholders decide what is best for them: the certainty of Paramount’s all-cash $30 per share offer to acquire the entire company, versus Netflix’s contorted offer that guts the crown-jewel content businesses but leaves a deteriorating linear bundle in its wake. Governance dynamics and break fees muddy the math, but premium, certainty of value, and regulatory risk will be what count.

Next steps are likely to be the WBD board publicly reaffirming or reconsidering their recommendation, a formal timetable for the offer from Paramount, and stepped-up engagement with key institutional holders. And the two camps will both be able to wine and dine analysts and ratings agencies to support their own stories about leverage, synergies, and long-term viability.

If there’s one takeaway here, it’s that Hollywood consolidation is rushing toward an endgame. Whether WBD lands at Netflix or Paramount, the outcome will recast the power map for streaming, theatrical windows, sports rights, and the creative economy for years to come.