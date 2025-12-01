Oura Ring 4 is $150 off in a major Cyber Monday sale

The Cyber Monday fitness tracker deal you’ve been waiting for is here: The Oura Ring 4 is now $349, down from $499 — a price that’s never been lower and likely the best we’ll see this year.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your wearable health tech or give a serious sleep and recovery tracker as a gift, this is the rare price drop that’s worth it.

What makes this $150 Oura Ring 4 discount stand out

Ring deals are rare compared to watch or band deals, mainly because the full price of premium rings is high and far fewer of their kind are sold than watches, meaning demand remains steadier. This markdown puts Oura’s flagship within striking distance of the pricing for some midrange wrist trackers that are also more obvious to wear and have a multi-day battery life. In other words, you’re paying mid-tier cash for a top-tier sleep and recovery system.

Key Oura Ring 4 health features you should know

It’s less a workout watch than your average screen-first fitness timepiece; the Oura Ring 4 is made of titanium and meant to be worn around the clock. It tracks 50+ health metrics with round-the-clock readings, such as sleep stages, resting heart rate, HRV, respiration rate, trends in skin temperature, and activity load. Battery life reaches up to eight days per charge, which is essential for overnight trends you can trust.

Where the rubber meets the road, however, and what keeps people wearing it every night is how Oura translates raw signals into actual lifestyle guidance—insights on readiness to exercise, sleep, or rest that help you decide if you’ll train hard today or focus more on recovery. Peer-reviewed research that has utilized Oura data, including studies from the University of California San Francisco’s TemPredict project and analyses released by sleep science groups, has underscored the value of nocturnal temperature, heart rate, and HRV in detecting signs of strain, illness onset, and recovery trends. It is that scientific pedigree that has led to endurance athletes and coaches increasingly strapping a ring on alongside their GPS watch.

How the Oura Ring 4 fits into your existing tech stack

Oura plays well with iOS and Android, connecting to over 40 apps and services, such as Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava, Natural Cycles, and Flo. So, sleep and recovery data can be used to guide your training load in your preferred run or cycle app, or provide context around menstrual cycle patterns and upcoming recovery windows. For strength athletes, or anyone who doesn’t like sleeping in a watch, a ring cuts down on wrist bulk while providing just as much depth of data.

Compared with the most popular alternatives, the trade-offs are fairly spartan: an Apple Watch or a Garmin gives you on-wrist notifications and GPS functionality but requires nightly or near-nightly charging. WHOOP is much more about coaching, complete with a membership discount. Oura falls in between—no screen or GPS to track a run, but strong recovery analytics and long battery life with a lighter membership layer that will unlock more advanced insights.

Real-world benefits Oura Ring 4 users often notice

If you’re training for a half marathon, HRV and resting heart rate trends can alert you to mounting fatigue before your legs feel it, nudging you to replace intervals with an easy run. Travelers often notice their sleep efficiency and temperature variation change along with jet lag; Oura’s nightly summaries make it clear when to amplify early bedtimes. Even occasional gym attendees would benefit from regular sleep tracking—studies cited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have linked increased sleep duration and consistency with better performance, mood, and reduced injury risk.

Before you buy: ring sizing and membership details

Oura uses its own sizing. Getting the fit of the sensors works best with a sizing kit, so most people start there. The purchase also comes bundled with a free first month of Oura Membership, after which a monthly or yearly subscription is required to access more advanced insights, long-term trends, and personalized recommendations.

Bottom line on the Oura Ring 4 Cyber Monday deal

The $349 Oura Ring 4 costs less than many full-priced wearables but provides best-in-class sleep and recovery tracking in a low-profile design.

If the key thing you’re after is sharper training decisions, more insight into sleep habits, or a broader picture of stress and readiness, this is about as hot a Cyber Monday deal as they come. Expect price and color availability to differ by finish at major retailers, with limited stock of the most popular sizes.