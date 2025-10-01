Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Debuts With New Colors And Case

Oura is expanding its ring offerings to include a ceramic Oura Ring 4 and travel-friendly charging case in what appears to signal a move toward premium materials and everyday versatility. The latest model brings the addition of four new finishes, a sturdier exterior and an accompanying accessory designed to ensure the ring never dies between workouts, flights or sleep cycles.

To accompany the new hardware, Oura is also adding support for multiple rings under one account, which allows customers to more easily rotate between product styles while maintaining a continuous track of sleep, readiness and activity trends. The emphasis is squarely on durability, consistency and an easier routine for people who keep their ring on all day and night.

Ceramic build and colorways for the Oura Ring 4

Major headline: Oura’s new model is zirconia ceramic where it was once titanium.

The look is glossy and jewelry-like, but the draw isn’t limited to aesthetics. The color is also through the material (not painted or coated), so you won’t have to worry about the surface showing anything underneath with superficial scratches — which many people complain about when using other painted/coated metals. Stabilized zirconia ceramics have Vickers hardness in excess of 1,000 HV in handbooks such as from ASM International, while typical titanium alloys are somewhere in the mid hundreds; this gap is at least one reason for the enhanced scratch resistance.

Oura’s ceramic Oura Ring 4 comes in four colors to look more like accessories, not gadgets: Tide (a soft teal), Cloud (crisp white), Petal (pale pink) and Midnight (deep navy).

For that ceramic build, the band is about 3.51 millimeters thick compared to around 2.88 on titanium models. Sizes go from 4 to 15, and the price tag comes in at $499 for any colorway.

Ceramic wears differently than metal. It remains cooler to the touch and offers improved surface wear, but does need careful engineering if you’re going to expect any knocks. Stronger structural ceramics, like the zirconia used in watch bezels or dental restorations, are appropriate for jewelry-sized pieces. The extra few millimeters here are a compromise worth making to ensure you can walk comfortably while also keeping the electronics on the inside safe.

Support for multi-ring use enables flexible switching

There’s now also multi-device support on one account with the Oura Ring, meaning you can swap out rings to match outfits or activities without losing your data streaks. For those who already happen to own a titanium model, this means you can pick up another one in ceramic if that color floats your boat and keep on logging without missing a beat. It comes as a part of Oura’s subscription ($5.99 a month or $69.99 for a year) and is precisely the sort of quality-of-life upgrade that becomes important once you’re wearing a ring daily.

A travel-ready charging case for on-the-go power

A new charging case is designed to be portable and give peace of mind. Oura says it will come close to a full charge in about 90 minutes and that there is enough power in its own battery for several top-ups, cutting down on the need to scavenge for outlets on the road. The clamshell closure protects the ring from getting lost in your pocket, and like the traditional pedestal dock, this case is size-specific for consistent connection with the charging pins.

Crucially, this add-on is not a desktop pedestal charger that comes with the ring. Consider it an accessory for weekend getaways, office drawers and gym bags — a method to make the ring’s battery needs as out-of-sight as can be, so you can continue capturing your sleep stages, heart rate variability and recovery signals without missing a beat.

Why Ceramic Is Important In A Health Ring

Rings also endure a harsher, real-world level of abrasion than most wrist wearables — keys, barbells, countertops all add up. A harder, color-through surface minimizes the cosmetic wear that makes a device look old before it actually becomes worn. For a software product that’s meant to live on your body 24/7, that longevity is important. The brand’s pivot also meshes with current premium-wearable evolution; the watch trade opted for ceramic material for literally just this combination of sheen and brawn Oura is pursuing here.

Ecosystem notes and new Health Panels with lab tests

Though the focus on hardware in that headline is undoubtedly the ceramic ring and case, Oura’s ecosystem is growing stealthily. And the company is introducing something called Health Panels in collaboration with Quest Diagnostics, which will include lab work that correlates as many as 50 biomarkers to ring-derived trends to provide a full picture of recovery, stress and metabolic health. The tests are clinician-ordered and reviewed, with results made available in the app and able to be explained by Oura’s AI-driven guidance.

Taken together — the physical upgrade, the multi-ring flexibility and this new charging case — this update seems to be less about radically changing what the ring measures than making it feel more premium, durable and easier to live with every day. For people who value how a health tracker looks as much as what it tracks, the ceramic Oura Ring 4 is an incremental but thoughtful step forward.