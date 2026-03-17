Oura Launches Ring 4 In India With Premium Pricing

Oura has entered India’s nascent smart ring arena with the Ring 4, setting a premium tone in a category crowded by lower-cost challengers. The wearable starts at ₹28,900 and climbs to ₹39,900 depending on finish, paired with a ₹599 monthly membership that unlocks the company’s signature health insights. In the U.S., Oura prices the ring at $349 with a $5.99 subscription.

The launch puts Oura head-to-head with Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman, whose Ring Air sells for ₹28,499 and the newer Ring Pro for ₹42,990. Oura is betting that its combination of refined hardware and a data-rich app experience can command a premium even as local brands push aggressive pricing.

A Young Market With Pressures And Potential

India’s smart ring segment remains small and volatile. Shipments fell 30.6% in 2025 versus the prior year, while average selling prices declined 8.7% to $159.7, according to IDC. The firm’s senior wearable devices analyst Vikas Sharma characterizes rings as a niche with limited awareness and price sensitivity—momentum spiked early as a trend, then cooled once early adopters were satisfied.

Despite the pullback, competitive dynamics are taking shape. IDC estimates Ultrahuman led the category last year with 30.4% share, followed by Gabit at 18.3%. For Oura, that means competing not just on features but on education, distribution, and sustained engagement—areas where a subscription-led model can either differentiate or deter, depending on execution.

Premium Pitch And Subscription Math For India

Oura positions Ring 4 as a health companion rather than a simple activity tracker. The subscription is central to that pitch: members receive personalized guidance across sleep, daily activity, and recovery, built from longitudinal patterns rather than one-off readings. That playbook—hardware subsidized by software—has worked in mature markets where users value ongoing coaching.

In India, the calculus is trickier. At ₹599 per month, ownership over two years adds ₹14,376 in service fees to the upfront cost. Many domestic rivals avoid mandatory subscriptions, leaning on one-time pricing to win value-conscious shoppers. Oura’s challenge is to prove that its insights and retention features justify recurring spend in a market where even smartwatch buyers skew toward budget tiers.

What Ring 4 Brings To The Finger For Health Tracking

Oura’s differentiation has long centered on sleep and recovery analytics, translating continuous measurements into simple readiness and activity guidance. Ring 4 continues that focus with in-app insights on sleep quality, activity balance, and daily recovery signals, supported by trends in metrics such as resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and temperature changes.

Crucially, the experience emphasizes long-term baselining—helping users see how travel, late nights, or training loads affect sleep architecture and next-day performance. For health-conscious professionals, endurance athletes, and shift workers alike, that framing turns minute-by-minute tracking into practical decisions about bedtime, workouts, and recovery windows.

Legal And Competitive Stakes With Ultrahuman

The India launch arrives amid a broader rivalry. Oura has sued Ultrahuman in the U.S., a case that affected sales of Ultrahuman’s Ring Air there. Ultrahuman says its redesigned Ring Pro works around Oura’s patents and has been submitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for confirmation on import eligibility. The outcome could influence how both companies approach product design and market entry beyond India.

India’s Sleep Gap As A Wedge For Oura’s Positioning

To underline its value proposition, Oura released a study of user sleep patterns in India based on data collected between October 2024 and September 2025. The analysis found average nightly sleep of about six hours and 28 minutes—well below recommended levels—and less time in restorative stages compared with global averages. That gap gives Oura a clear storyline: measurable sleep deficits deserve actionable, personalized guidance.

Turning that awareness into adoption, however, requires careful pricing and trust-building. Indian consumers routinely evaluate wearable features like comfort, battery life, and accuracy alongside app quality. For a ring that lives on a finger 24/7, frictionless sizing, durable finishes, and reliable metrics will matter as much as headline features.

What To Watch Next As Oura Tests India’s Market

Oura’s trajectory in India will hinge on three levers: distribution depth, subscription stickiness, and perceived accuracy. Expect early sales to flow through online channels and premium retail, with marketing calibrated toward urban professionals. Watch IDC’s quarterly share shifts, app engagement signals such as churn after the free trial, and whether rivals respond with lower prices or new coaching features.

If Oura can demonstrate that its insights tangibly improve sleep and recovery for Indian users—backed by clear metrics and transparent science—it could expand the market rather than just steal share. If not, India’s smart ring story may remain a price war. Ring 4 is Oura’s bid to write a different ending.