Oura Debuts Ceramic Smart Ring With Charging Case

Oura is going upscale with the addition of a zirconia ceramic option for its smart ring, and as well as an on-the-go charging case that holds five full top-ups. The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is available from $499 and aims to be both a health tracker and a fashion accessory, with the accompanying $99 charger attempting to tackle the age-old “I’ve forgotten my puck” issue for jet-setters and heavy users.

Ceramic design meets fashion in Oura Ring 4

Instead of Oura’s brushed and polished finishes in metal, the new model is fashioned from zirconia ceramic, which has a lustrous shine like marble and is highly resistant to scratching. Launching in four tints — Cloud (white), Tide (light blue), Petal (light pink) and Midnight (navy) — with a glossy sheen that comes off more “statement jewelry” than stealth fitness tracker, the ring will screen your calls if you’re trying to meditate or just wish to avoid being rude. In a short hands-on demo, the finish felt ultra-smooth and distinctly weighty.

The Ceramic version is a bit thicker than the Oura Ring 4, so it’s more noticeable on your hand. That appears to be intentional: Oura is marketing this line as something you could switch out to coordinate with an outfit. It’s also hard, in ways that veterans of ceramic watches will recognize—gray marks from metal transfer. Oura says this kind of light scuffing can be buffed off with the included polishing pad that comes with the box.

Familiar sensors with a smarter, more flexible system

Beneath the finish, the hardware mirrors that of the latest Oura Ring 4: multi-LED PPG for heart rate, skin temperature sensors, inertial sensors to get a read on your movement and the same battery configuration. Look for reliable Oura data as usual — in the form of Sleep, Readiness, and Activity — but also capabilities like period prediction and daytime stress trends. In early testing, there’s nothing about data capture or battery life that seems notably different from the metal Ring 4, which Oura says is good for about a week depending on usage.

More noteworthy is a platform update that will be rolling out alongside the Ceramic model: multi-ring support. You can now connect multiple Oura rings to one account, switching between them and tracking sleep or activity on the fly without breaking your log. For anyone considering the Ceramic as an occasional-wear item, that removes a pain point and is similar to how people rotate watches or earbuds between use cases.

Charging case provides five top-ups for the ring

The other useful addition is the new charging case. Think of it as an earbud case for your ring: you drop the ring in to recharge, with an internal battery that gets about five full refuels before it requires juice itself. For frequent fliers, athletes, or leave-the-charging-dock-in-the-nightstand types, this might be the most transformative piece of kit Oura has introduced yet. The case costs $99 and is supposed to ship later this year.

Beyond convenience, a portable case helps the ring’s charging rhythm.

A lot of ring owners eke out battery life to avoid nightly charging habits, so carrying five backups in your pocket lowers the odds that you’ll run the battery flat just when sleep tracking is most important—right before bed.

Price, subscription details, and availability timeline

Starting at $499 and requiring the same ongoing membership as other Oura models, Oura Ring 4 Ceramic costs more than double our previous pick. Access to full insights and historical trends will cost $70 a year. The charging case is available separately for $99. Sizing gauges are available, as they have been through previous generations, to make sure the ring is a good fit before it ships.

That puts the Ceramic at the high end of the price range in the market for smart rings. Competing products from the likes of RingConn, Ultrahuman, and newcomers in the space have tended to undercut Oura’s premium tiers by some margin, and Samsung’s entry radically hastened mainstream awareness. Oura is betting that these design-forward materials, polished algorithms, and mature app experience make it worth spending more for users who want a ring that looks like jewelry.

How it fits within the fast-growing smart ring boom

Analysts who track wearables have identified rings as the next growth segment in health tech because of comfort, longer battery life than watches, and their 24/7 wearability. Oura helped legitimize the category with research partnerships at institutions like the University of California, San Francisco and with pro sports leagues testing early illness detection and recovery tracking. The Ceramic line doubles down on this leadership by extending that aesthetic beyond the cold minimalism of metal.

It is also a subtle admission that smart rings are becoming conspicuous status accessories. The more rings there are, the more the matter of material and color matters. Ceramic provides a luscious, scratch-resistant canvas without the heaviness of steel or titanium, as long as you’re okay with having to occasionally buff out marks left by metal.

Early take: fashion upgrade with familiar platform

From what we’ve been able to see, the health platform has not been reinvented for Oura here — and that’s basically the point. The Ceramic is a fashion upgrade and still has the same sensor suite and daily guidance that existing users depend on. The charging case could prove to be the sleeper hit here, solving a very real problem for a product that’s designed to be worn all day long.

If you’ve been waiting for an Oura that looks more like jewelry and less like gear, this is the one to watch. You’ll just need to be prepared to pay for the premium finish—and keep a polishing pad at the ready beside that exquisite new charging case.