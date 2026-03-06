Orange Pi Neo Handheld Delayed Indefinitely Amid RAM Crunch

The Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld has been put on ice as its developers confront a worsening memory shortage, halting a project that was slated to ship with Manjaro Linux and high-speed LPDDR5. The team says the device is indefinitely delayed, underscoring how the global RAM squeeze is now sidelining niche hardware, not just data centers and flagship phones.

Co-developed by the Manjaro team and the Orange Pi brand, the Neo was pitched as a compact PC-class handheld built around an AMD Ryzen 7 APU, a 7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, and two configurations: 16GB LPDDR5 for $450 or 32GB for $550. A previously shared target pointed to a first-half 2026 launch. With LPDDR5 in short supply and prices climbing, the team acknowledges the plan cannot move forward as designed.

A Memory Squeeze That Won’t Let Go of LPDDR5 Supply

LPDDR5 is at the heart of the problem. Analysts at TrendForce and Gartner have documented double-digit DRAM price increases across multiple recent quarters, driven by AI server demand and capacity being diverted to high-bandwidth memory and DDR5 for data centers. When supply tightens, tier-one buyers get priority; smaller device makers are left paying more, waiting longer, or both.

Complicating matters, LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X rely on advanced process nodes and packaging, where foundry and backend capacity remain constrained. Suppliers including Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron have emphasized that their output mix is tilting toward AI-related products. That reshuffle reduces available bit supply for mobile and embedded categories, precisely where handheld consoles sit.

Why LPDDR5 Isn’t Optional for the Orange Pi Neo

For a handheld built around an AMD Ryzen 7 APU with an integrated RDNA-class GPU, memory bandwidth is performance. LPDDR5’s speed and power profile are essential to keep thermals in check while feeding a 120Hz panel and an iGPU hungry for bandwidth. Downgrading to older memory would kneecap frame rates and battery life; upgrading to a different memory family would rewrite the board design.

The proposed 16GB and 32GB options were not overkill. Modern Linux handhelds benefit from 16GB for gaming headroom and background tasks, while 32GB better accommodates shader compilation, emulation, and desktop use. Those tiers also mapped cleanly to the $450 and $550 targets. Any substitution—smaller capacity or slower speed—would break the product promise that set Neo apart.

Redesign Costs Outweigh the Quick Fix for This Handheld

Redesigning a handheld at this stage to swap memory is a nontrivial exercise. It means new PCB layouts, power delivery tuning, firmware work, thermal retesting, and renewed certification—each step adding cost and time. With uncertain memory availability, shipping “something” sooner risks delivering an underpowered device that misses the point. The team’s choice to pause rather than compromise reflects that calculus.

Manjaro’s Philip Müller characterized the status as “on ice,” a phrasing that suggests no reliable path to allocate sufficient LPDDR5 at viable prices. Without predictable supply, even production planning and preorder logistics become guesswork.

Handheld Makers Feel the Knock-On Effects

The Neo is not alone. Boutique handheld PC vendors have quietly limited higher-RAM SKUs, introduced modest price increases, or stretched shipping windows as memory quotes fluctuate. Retailers have reported constrained allocations for LPDDR5-based configurations, and some community projects have slowed development rather than lock into volatile bills of materials.

Even larger players are not immune. Industry trackers note that AI server demand is reshaping DRAM allocation models, with enterprise buyers absorbing more wafer starts and backend capacity. That leaves consumer segments to absorb sharper pricing or settle for leaner configurations—tough trade-offs for devices where RAM directly maps to real-world performance.

What Could Change the Outlook for LPDDR5 Supply

Relief hinges on supply catching up. DRAM makers have guided for higher capex and new nodes coming online, but ramping HBM and DDR5 remains the top priority. If yields improve and more capacity trickles back to LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X, handheld projects like Neo could revive. Until then, allocation will favor segments with the strongest contracts and margins.

For prospective buyers, the pragmatic move is to expect leaner RAM choices across handheld PCs and to watch whether vendors commit to 16GB as a baseline while shelving 32GB variants. For the Neo specifically, the message is clear: the concept stands, but the market for the memory it needs does not—at least not yet.