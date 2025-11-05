Oprah Unveils Favorite Things 2025 With AirPods Pro 3

Oprah has released her Favorite Things 2025 and there’s a pantheon of A-list shopping alongside cozy comforts here. Ladies and gentlemen, this year’s list ranges from ultra-popular crowd-pleasers like AirPods Pro 3 to splurge-worthy showstoppers like the Ooni Volt 2 indoor pizza oven — a signal that the gift season is very much turning toward practical innovation and at-home joy.

The ripple effect is real. Since “The Oprah Effect” is common knowledge among retail analysts — it’s instant search spikes and rapid sellouts whenever picks go live on a curated shopping page — the reaction was very predictable. During the holiday season last year, Adobe Analytics tallied online spending across all of U.S. retail north of $220 billion, and lists like this one invariably focus much of that attention around a few standout products.

Tech headliner AirPods Pro 3 lead Oprah’s 2025 picks

There’s a reason AirPods Pro 3 are leading the tech schedule. Apple’s newest Pro earbuds essentially doubled down on those core essentials — the ability to block noise, amplify voice, and switch between devices in a way that felt invisible day to day — while leaning into smarter software touches that make doing so easier. For gifters, they tick every box: universal appeal, instant setup, and a reputation of reliability affirmed by belonging to Apple’s ecosystem.

Another heavy hitter: Samsung’s The Frame Pro. It’s designed for living rooms where space is limited as much as display tech matters, providing an artful profile to go along with its premium 4K panel visuals and slick processing. When the TV is off, it effectively disappears; when it’s on, think way outside its class for sports and movies. That dueling personality has helped ensure The Frame line remains a fixture on the annual gift-giving list.

On the wrist, Apple Watch Series 11 proves even more refined by way of efficiencies and health-forward features that go all-in on tools to flag potential blood pressure issues. This is not a piece of medical equipment, but it will steer you toward trends that are worth discussing with your clinician. With wearables continuing to be among the fastest-growing categories in consumer tech, as other market watchers like IDC note, you can expect this pick to fly off shelves in its various sizes and finishes.

And, completing the tech bench is another ultraportable in ASUS’s Zenbook A14, which makes a nod to the new wave of devices more specialized around battery life, on-device AI utilities, and all-day comfort. For students, urban workers and remote workers alike, the pitch should be simple: lightweight, fast, and ready for hybrid work.

From Ooni to Ninja, standout cooking and home stars

The Ooni Volt 2 cranks out pizzeria heat indoors. This countertop electric oven goes up to around 850°F and can produce Neapolitan-style pies in about 90 seconds. With presets for Neapolitan, thin crust, and pan pizza and a low-temperature range that can proof dough below the average room temperature, it’s as considerate for beginners as it is an indulgence for obsessives. At about $699, it’s not an inexpensive gift — but a wow-worthy one that looks great under the tree.

For dessert folks, Ninja’s Creami Swirl is the social-media star made for mix-ins. It turns bases into gelato, soft serve, or sorbet textures, and it does so with a satisfying texture that requires minimal futzing to achieve custom treats. It’s not often that a kitchen gadget can win the competing needs of families, fitness-minded meal preppers, and late-night snackers.

Beauty doesn’t take a vacation on this one. Dyson’s Airwrap Coanda 2x adds reinforcements in the form of a beefed-up motor and smarter attachments that auto-adjust settings to shield hair while accelerating styling. Yes, this is an investment, but the minutes it saves (especially for anyone on board the heat-style-several-times-a-week train) make this a smart splurge. Consumer Reports has long recommended that buyers consider warranty, serviceability, and heat protection when shopping for high-end tools; the Airwrap’s accessories and engineering contribute to its staying power.

Price ranges and the Oprah effect on holiday shopping

This year’s curation ranges from under-$50 stocking stuffers up to aspirational tech. That range matters. Shoppers, as the National Retail Federation has said, are more and more likely to mix in small impulse purchases with one or two larger items at a time — a pattern that helps list roundups like this one serve various budgets on a single order.

Oprah’s lists are known to elevate small businesses alongside household names, providing challenger brands with a platform that can alter their trajectory overnight. Previous inclusions have resulted in instant waitlists, retail distribution increases, and a holiday-best sales day. The upside for shoppers is discovery — gifts with backstories, not just barcodes.

Smart shopping tips for fast movers chasing hot gifts

Act fast on cross-category bestsellers such as premium earbuds, hair tools, and high-heat pizza ovens; stock tends to contract after the initial burst of PR. Create price alerts, compare authorized retailers for bundles or extended returns, and review manufacturer warranties — especially for big-ticket electronics and appliances.

If you’re giving the gift of tech, consider add-ons that make it turnkey from day one: a protective case for earbuds, heat-resistant gloves to accompany pizza ovens, or an extra mixing pint for frozen treat makers. Accessories can extend the life of a high-value headliner gift.

Bottom line: highlights and takeaways from the 2025 list

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2025 is set for the way we live now — work, wellness, and weekend indulgence under one roof. AirPods Pro 3 are the sensible choice most everyone is secretly hoping for; the Ooni Volt 2 is a splurge that won’t soon be forgotten. In between those poles, the list has much thoughtful middle ground. Before long, the typical surge in demand — and typical sellouts — would come.