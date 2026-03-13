OPPO Leak Reveals Find X9s And Flagship Tablet Specs

A fresh leak points to OPPO readying two premium devices: a compact Find X9s smartphone and a flagship-class tablet. The details, shared by the prolific Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, outline memory options, colorways, and a charging spec that would put the tablet among the fastest-charging slates on the market.

What the latest leak suggests about OPPO’s new devices

Digital Chat Station indicates OPPO is developing a smaller-than-usual flagship phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500, alongside a high-end tablet with the internal model OPD2511. Neither device is officially confirmed, but the breadth of configuration details signals late-stage planning rather than early experimentation.

Find X9s compact phone takes shape with more memory

The compact OPPO phone is tipped to arrive with four memory and storage tiers: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. That top configuration would align the device with the most storage-rich flagships available, a nod to heavier local file use and on-device AI workloads that benefit from abundant RAM.

Color options are said to include Titanium, White, Cyan, and Orange, signaling a mix of classic and fashion-forward finishes. While the leak does not detail the display size, the “compact” label suggests OPPO is targeting users who want a pocketable flagship without sacrificing speed or memory overhead—an audience served recently by models like ASUS’s small-form flagships and certain Xiaomi and Sony lines.

The claimed Dimensity 9500 would place the handset in MediaTek’s top tier, competing directly with Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon chips. MediaTek’s recent flagship silicon has prioritized high-performance CPU clusters and powerful NPUs, and a 9500-branded part would likely continue that arc with an emphasis on sustained performance and efficiency for AI-assisted features, imaging, and gaming.

Separately, an OPPO Find X9s reference has surfaced in a Thai regulator’s database under the model number CPH2873. Regulatory sightings like this typically precede retail launches, lending weight to the idea that the compact phone nearing the finish line could indeed be the Find X9s.

Flagship OPPO Tablet Tipped With 67W Charging

The tablet, identified as OPD2511, is listed in four configurations: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. Only a Wi‑Fi version has been spotted so far, which is common for early engineering locks; LTE/5G variants sometimes surface later or remain market-specific.

A standout claim is 67W wired charging support. For context, many premium tablets from major brands top out closer to 45W or below, and iPad charging speeds typically trail those of fast-charging Android rivals. If accurate, OPPO would be leaning on its well-known SUPERVOOC expertise to deliver noticeably shorter top-ups on a large battery—useful for creators and students who move between outlets and workloads all day.

Three finishes are reportedly on deck—Monet Purple, Dawn Gold, and Mocha Brown—hinting at an emphasis on lifestyle appeal alongside performance. OPPO’s previous high-end tablet efforts paired fast displays and stylus support with flagship-class chipsets; a similar positioning here would make sense to compete more squarely with top Android slates.

Why this matters for OPPO’s phone and tablet strategy

OPPO’s Find X line has historically anchored its innovation story, with imaging, charging, and industrial design as recurring strengths. Adding a compact Find X9s would give the brand a credible answer for users who want flagship horsepower in a smaller footprint—a niche that, while not the largest, has proven loyal and vocal.

On tablets, OPPO operates in a segment where overall shipments have softened, yet premium Android models show resilience as buyers seek devices for work, study, and entertainment. IDC and other analyst houses have noted that higher-end tiers tend to outperform the budget end, and OPPO’s potential 67W fast-charging slate would push into that more defensible territory. In smartphones, analysts at Counterpoint have also highlighted how premium devices capture the majority of industry revenue, reinforcing why 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options are becoming more frequent at the top end.

What to watch next as OPPO readies phone and tablet

Key gaps remain: display specs, camera hardware, software commitments, and accessory ecosystems. OPPO’s recent tablets have supported styli and keyboard covers, and it will be worth watching whether the OPD2511 pairs advanced pen latency with high-refresh panels to court productivity users. On the phone side, camera tuning, thermal design, and AI features will determine whether the compact Find X9s can punch above its size class.

As always with early leaks, details can shift before launch. Still, the certification trail for the Find X9s and the specificity of the tablet’s configuration list suggest both devices are moving briskly through development. If OPPO sticks the landing, the company could have a one-two hit: a pocketable flagship for enthusiasts and a fast-charging premium tablet that shortens downtime between tasks.