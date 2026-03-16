OPPO Find X9 Ultra 10x Camera Gains Wider Aperture

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s long-zoom ambitions just got a serious credibility boost. A reliable Weibo tipster known as Digital Chat Station says the phone’s dedicated 10x periscope will pair a 50MP sensor with an f/3.5 aperture—an unusually bright setup for such a long focal length and a configuration that could put real distance between OPPO and recent rivals at 10x and beyond.

A Rare Return to True 10x Optical Telephoto Reach

Dedicated 10x optics have been scarce since the Galaxy S23 Ultra used a 10MP f/4.9 periscope in 2023. Most recent flagships pivoted to 5x modules and leaned on computational zoom for everything longer. If OPPO really ships a native 10x again, it would buck that trend and put authentic reach back in the pocket for sports, wildlife, and stage shots where 5x simply can’t resolve fine detail from a distance.

Why an f/3.5 Aperture Matters at True 10x Zoom

A wider aperture at long focal lengths changes the game. More light means faster shutter speeds, lower ISO, and less noise in dim scenes—exactly where long lenses usually struggle. Digital Chat Station even claims the f/3.5 periscope lets in roughly three times more light than the S23 Ultra’s f/4.9 unit; pure optics math suggests closer to about 2x if sensor size is equal, but either way the leap is significant for handheld shooting at dusk or indoors.

At 10x, phones rely heavily on optical stabilization and multi-frame processing to avoid motion blur. A brighter lens reduces the burden on both. Expect crisper textures on distant subjects—think jersey fabric at a night game or fine feathers on a bird in shade—and fewer smeared details from aggressive noise reduction. The slightly shallower depth of field at f/3.5 also improves subject separation for tighter portraits and product shots at range.

How It Stacks Up to Rivals in Long-Range Zoom

On paper, OPPO’s rumored 50MP 10x sensor is a fivefold resolution jump over Samsung’s 10MP 10x in the S23 Ultra. That headroom can be used for smarter pixel binning, cleaner digital extension to around 20x, and higher-fidelity video capture without punishing crops. It’s also a direct counterpoint to the shift we’ve seen: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 8 Pro all prioritize 5x modules and computational zoom, which do well to 10x but often show noise and edge fringing beyond that. A native 10x should preserve micro-contrast and line acuity where crop-based systems fade.

Independent lab testing frameworks such as DXOMARK’s long-range zoom evaluations routinely highlight the pitfalls of extended digital zoom—detail retention and noise control typically degrade sharply beyond native focal lengths. If OPPO’s optic delivers the light and stabilization it promises, it could set a new benchmark for clarity at 10x to 20x in real scenes.

A Rumored Camera Stack Built for Long-Range Reach

The 10x isn’t the only headline spec in circulation. The Find X9 Ultra is tipped to carry a 200MP LYT-901 main sensor from Sony’s LYTIA line, a 200MP 3x periscope said to have class-leading light capture, and a 50MP ultrawide. If accurate, that trio—200MP at 3x, 50MP at 10x—sets up a powerful “fusion zoom” ladder from short to long range, letting the phone selectively merge data across sensors to maintain consistency in color and texture as you step through focal lengths.

OPPO’s recent flagships already lean on sophisticated multi-frame HDR, deconvolution sharpening, and tone mapping, complemented by its color science co-developed with Hasselblad. Pair those tools with brighter long glass and higher-resolution sensors, and you get more flexibility: faster multi-frame bursts in low light, better motion freezing for kids and pets at a distance, and less reliance on long, tripod-like exposures.

What to Watch Next for OPPO’s Long-Range Ambitions

Two details will determine whether this 10x is merely promising or truly dominant. First, sensor size: a larger sensor behind that f/3.5 would compound the light advantage and improve dynamic range. Second, stabilization: robust optical and computational stabilization at 10x is critical for smooth video and sharp stills. If OPPO nails both, the Find X9 Ultra could become the go-to recommendation for anyone who cares about real reach without bolting on accessories.

These are leaks for now, but the direction is clear. In a year when most brands eased off extreme telephoto, OPPO looks set to swing hard in the other direction. If the f/3.5 50MP 10x periscope makes it to retail as reported, the Find X9 Ultra’s long-zoom camera won’t just be back—it could be the one to beat.