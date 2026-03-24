Oppo Confirms Find X9 Ultra With 10x Optical Telephoto

Oppo has confirmed a global rollout for the Find X9 Ultra, spotlighting a 50MP Hasselblad-branded 10x optical telephoto that the company says renders external telephoto converters unnecessary. The big swing is a novel prism-based periscope design that maintains a 230mm equivalent focal length while shrinking the camera module’s length and promising steadier long-range shots with “gimbal-level” optical stabilization.

How A Five-Reflection Prism Delivers Real 10x

Traditional periscope zoom modules fold light once or twice to fit a longer focal path into a phone’s chassis. Oppo’s new unit bounces light five times inside a compact prism, preserving the 230mm equivalent focal length that underpins true 10x magnification. According to Oppo product lead Zhou Shijie, this approach cuts the module length from roughly 41mm down to 29mm, an engineering play that frees up internal space without sacrificing reach.

There is a catch: moving more of the lens stack above the prism can increase thickness, so overall camera bump design still matters. Multiple internal reflections also stress optical efficiency and alignment tolerance. However, with modern dielectric coatings, reflectance losses can be held under 1% per surface, a technique long documented by optics specialists such as Zeiss and Edmund Optics. If executed well, this “penta-bounce” architecture offers the length a 10x system needs in a slimmer footprint than older L-shaped designs.

The sensor is a custom 50MP unit paired with an f/3.5 aperture and advanced stabilization. Oppo’s “gimbal-level” OIS suggests larger corrective angles than typical lens-shift systems, crucial at 230mm where even tiny hand movements smear detail. The company also touts “optical-quality” 20x shots—effectively 460mm equivalent—using in-sensor crop on top of the native 10x optics to retain more acuity than conventional digital zoom.

Why This Could Kill Clip-On Telephoto Converters

Clip-on telephoto converters for phones have always been a compromise: they’re bulky, alignment-sensitive, and often introduce veiling glare, vignetting, and autofocus inconsistencies. Oppo’s CEO Pete Lau acknowledged that accessory lenses were a stopgap because building a high-quality 10x into a phone was so hard. By integrating a stabilized long-reach optic at the sensor level—and layering Hasselblad’s color and tuning pipeline—Oppo is arguing the convenience and quality gap now decisively favors an in-phone solution.

Real-world experience backs up the thesis. Independent testers have repeatedly found that external converters sap contrast and reduce modulation transfer at high spatial frequencies, especially toward the frame edges. A native 230mm system, if properly corrected, can deliver cleaner micro-contrast, better autofocus reliability, and more consistent exposure metering than any clip-on glass.

Imaging Stack Details And Early Specifications

Beyond the 10x unit, leaks from reliable tipsters suggest a stacked camera array: a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP 3x periscope telephoto for mid-range reach, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP selfie camera. If accurate, this would give the Find X9 Ultra two telephotos—3x for everyday portraits and 10x for distant detail—mirroring a strategy previously seen on top-tier flagships that pair short and long periscopes to minimize quality gaps across the zoom range.

Fitting such a loadout raises questions about thermal headroom, module thickness, and weight. Still, the potential upside is huge: pairing a high-resolution main with a dedicated 10x could cut reliance on heavy-handed computational zoom at long range. Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad should also influence color profiling, tone mapping, and portrait rendering, areas where consistency across lenses is as important as raw sharpness.

Rivals And The Real-World Stakes For Long-Range Zoom

Recent flagships have zig-zagged on long-range optics. Samsung moved from a true 10x periscope in earlier Ultras to a 5x unit paired with advanced cropping and AI upscaling. Google’s Pixel line leans on a 5x telephoto plus computational photography, while Vivo and Xiaomi have pushed large sensors and brighter 3x–5x modules to improve low light. Lab tests from outlets like DXOMARK consistently show a sharp detail drop-off beyond about 15x on most phones; a robust native 10x could meaningfully shift that curve.

The engineering gamble is whether Oppo’s five-reflection prism can balance light transmission, aberration control, and stabilization well enough to beat the 5x-plus-crop tactics favored by competitors. If the company’s 20x “optical-quality” claim holds up in independent testing, it would signal a notable advance for mobile wildlife, sports, and travel photography—scenarios where reach trumps everything.

What To Watch At Launch For Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra

Key proof points will include:

Fine detail at 10x in daylight and at night

Stabilization performance during video panning at 230mm

Color and exposure consistency across all lenses

How often the camera app actually engages the 10x optic versus blending with digital zoom

Also watch build ergonomics—if the module is thicker, does the phone wobble or feel top-heavy?

For now, Oppo’s message is clear: true long-range optics belong inside the phone, not clipped onto it. If its penta-reflection periscope delivers the promised reach, clarity, and stability, telephoto converters may finally go the way of the selfie stick—useful in their time, but no match for native hardware done right.