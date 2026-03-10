OPPO and OnePlus phones set for price hikes in China

OPPO has confirmed it will raise prices on select smartphones, and the change won’t stop at its own catalog. Some OnePlus models are also set to become more expensive as component costs surge amid the global rush to build AI infrastructure. The adjustments are understood to start in China and target existing budget and midrange devices, with premium OPPO lines left out for now.

According to reporting from Gizmochina, OPPO’s A-series and K-series are among the ranges affected, while the flagship Find and style-focused Reno families are not currently included. OPPO Pad tablets are also excluded. For OnePlus, OPPO’s sister brand under the same corporate umbrella, the company has indicated price changes without specifying the exact models.

What is changing for OPPO and OnePlus phone prices

The increases apply to existing devices already on sale, not just upcoming launches. That matters because retailers typically have limited flexibility once channel pricing and promotions are set; any upstream bump from the manufacturer can flow directly to the shelf unless older stock is cleared first.

While OPPO has drawn a line around its flagship and upper-mid lines, the decision to adjust entry and mainstream tiers reflects where margins are thinnest. Budget models in the A and K series are designed to hit aggressive price points, so even small cost swings on memory or storage can make current pricing unsustainable.

Rising AI demand is squeezing global memory supply

The driver behind the move is the escalating cost of memory components. As hyperscalers and AI firms race to expand data centers, they’re soaking up DRAM, NAND, and especially high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators. Suppliers have prioritized these high-margin products, tightening availability for commodity phone components.

Industry trackers like TrendForce have documented double-digit rises in DRAM and NAND contract prices over recent quarters, with multiple rounds of increases as capacity lags demand. Memory vendors including SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron have signaled constrained supply for HBM and firm pricing across the broader memory stack as AI spending accelerates.

This ripple effect hits smartphones directly: a typical upgrade from 4GB to 8GB RAM or from 64GB to 128GB storage now carries a higher bill of materials than it did a few quarters ago. When that delta is multiplied across millions of units, it becomes a line-item manufacturers can’t ignore.

Why budget smartphone lines are moving first on price

Counterpoint Research’s bill-of-materials analyses show memory can account for roughly 12–20% of the hardware cost in entry-level smartphones, a larger slice than many consumers realize. If the memory package on a $180 handset rises by $10–$15, there’s little room to absorb it without eroding already narrow margins.

Premium phones, by contrast, carry higher absolute margins and more elasticity to offset shocks via marketing spend or feature trade-offs. That explains why OPPO’s Find and Reno lines are exempt for now, while the cost-sensitive A and K series take the brunt.

Will buyers outside China feel the price increases?

OnePlus operates globally, so any persistent increase in component quotes can surface in more markets over time. Regional impacts typically depend on channel inventory, currency movements, and carrier partnerships. If distributors hold ample stock purchased at earlier, lower costs, retail prices may stay put until that inventory turns over.

Analysts at IDC and Canalys have noted that smartphone makers often phase pricing changes market by market, aligning with product refresh cycles and promotional calendars. In practice, that means shoppers in North America, Europe, or India might see steadier prices in the near term, but the risk of broader adjustments rises if memory markets remain tight.

Buying advice before OPPO and OnePlus prices shift

If you’re considering an OPPO A-series or K-series device, or a midrange OnePlus, check current pricing now and compare retailers for existing stock. Look for configurations with slightly lower RAM or storage if you don’t need the headroom; you can often shave meaningful dollars without sacrificing everyday performance.

Watch for bundle deals, carrier subsidies, and trade-in offers that can blunt any manufacturer-level hike. For those not in a hurry, keep an eye on seasonal sales and potential easing in component costs as memory makers bring additional capacity online over the coming quarters.

The bigger picture behind smartphone price pressures

OPPO’s move underscores how the AI buildout is reshaping consumer tech economics well beyond servers and GPUs. When AI data centers compete for the same underlying memory supply, smartphones, tablets, and even handheld gaming devices feel the pinch.

For now, expect tighter pricing discipline on budget phones, selective increases on mainstream models, and a wait-and-see stance at the high end. If memory pricing stabilizes, the pressure could ease; if not, OPPO and OnePlus may be the first of several brands to recalibrate their lineups to the new cost reality.