OpenAI says it is overhauling how ChatGPT handles potential violence and how the company communicates with police after a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. The company acknowledged it had previously banned the perpetrator’s ChatGPT account for content indicating possible real-world harm, chose not to notify law enforcement at the time, and later learned the individual created a second account that evaded its controls.

The disclosure, made in an open letter to Canadian officials by Ann M. O’Leary, OpenAI’s vice president of global policy, signals a tightening of risk thresholds and a more direct law enforcement engagement model. Canadian authorities have questioned why the initial ban did not prompt a referral, spotlighting a gray zone where platforms weigh speech risks, privacy obligations, and the credibility of threats.

What OpenAI Says Will Change in Its Safety Approach

OpenAI says it will strengthen its internal “law enforcement referral protocol,” moving from a narrow focus on explicit, imminent threats to a more conservative standard when conversations suggest preparations for real-world violence. The company says it is building a direct point of contact with Canadian law enforcement so high-risk cases can be triaged quickly and consistently.

ChatGPT will also be updated to intervene more assertively in sensitive exchanges. According to the company, the assistant will steer distressed users and people seeking prohibited content toward localized resources, such as crisis hotlines, community mental health services, or victim support organizations, while explicitly refusing facilitation of harm.

A second pillar targets account evasion. OpenAI says it had systems to detect repeat policy violators but missed that the shooter opened a new account after the original ban. The company now plans to harden these defenses, prioritize the highest-risk patterns, and expand signals used to spot ban circumvention. That likely includes stronger identity, device, and network heuristics, although OpenAI has not detailed the exact mechanisms.

OpenAI also notes it is working with mental health and threat assessment experts to refine decision-making around ambiguous cases, an area where trust and safety teams often struggle to balance false positives against catastrophic false negatives.

Account Evasion Exposes Gaps in Platform Defenses

The revelation that a second ChatGPT account slipped through underscores a longstanding challenge for online platforms: determined offenders often attempt to re-register using new emails, devices, or proxies. Social networks and messaging apps have spent years layering detection techniques to slow this churn, yet even the best systems are probabilistic and can be gamed without continuous tuning.

In trust and safety practice, recidivism controls work best when they combine multiple weak signals into stronger risk scores, use graduated friction for suspicious signups, and prioritize rapid human review for top-tier risks. OpenAI’s commitment to “prioritize identifying the highest risk offenders” suggests a pivot toward that triage model rather than blanket, easily evaded bans.

How Tech Firms Weigh and Handle Threat Referrals

Most major platforms maintain law enforcement guidelines that hinge on immediacy and specificity of harm. Meta and Google, for example, describe processes for escalating credible threats and responding to emergency disclosure requests. Industry groups like the Trust and Safety Professional Association emphasize clear thresholds, audit trails, and specialized training for frontline moderators to reduce inconsistent calls.

The constraint is twofold: over-reporting risks inundating police with low-signal tips and chilling user privacy, while under-reporting can miss fast-moving threats. In practice, only a tiny share of flagged incidents ever reach law enforcement. OpenAI’s revised posture indicates that conversational signals of planning or procurement tied to violence may now cross the bar sooner, at least in Canada.

Legal and Ethical Stakes for AI Safety in Canada

Canada is advancing rules for high-impact AI systems through the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, alongside privacy obligations under federal law. Regulators such as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and law enforcement agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will expect providers to justify how they assess credibility, what triggers referrals, and how they minimize data sharing to what is strictly necessary.

Cross-border data flows complicate matters. A U.S.-based provider serving Canadian users must align its escalation and transparency practices with Canadian norms while still complying with obligations at home. OpenAI’s plan to create a dedicated Canadian contact point is a pragmatic step toward that alignment.

What Users Should Expect Next From ChatGPT Safety

Users may see more prominent safety notices, additional friction when discussing self-harm or violence, and faster de-escalation prompts that point to local support services. People previously banned for serious violations could face stricter verification, while sensitive queries might trigger slower responses as automated systems hand off to human review.

OpenAI will face pressure to publish metrics that matter: how often it escalates to law enforcement, the share of false positives versus confirmed risks, and the efficacy of its ban-evasion defenses. Independent red-teaming and external evaluation—common in AI safety research from institutions like Stanford HAI and the OECD’s incident repositories—can provide added credibility if OpenAI opens its processes to scrutiny.

The stakes are clear. Generative AI now reaches a global audience counted in the hundreds of millions, and even rare breakdowns can have outsized consequences. OpenAI’s commitments in Canada mark a shift toward more assertive safety governance—one that other AI providers will be pressed to match.