OnePlus Watch 4 Leak Signals Rugged IP69 Design

A fresh certification sighting hints that the OnePlus Watch 4 will be tougher than its predecessor, with a rumored IP69 rating, while keeping familiar core hardware. The leak, attributed to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, references model number XL905 and an entry on the EMVCo database, pointing to a smartwatch that doubles down on durability without sacrificing battery stamina.

If accurate, the strategy suggests OnePlus is prioritizing real-world resilience and steady battery life over flashy spec overhauls—an approach that has resonated with users who want a watch they can wear everywhere without babying it.

What the New IP69 Rating Could Mean for Durability

Most mainstream smartwatches top out at IP68, which protects against dust and immersion in water under controlled conditions. IP69 goes a step further, guarding against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. In practice, that means better protection if you’re hosing down equipment, caught in driving rain, or training in rugged environments where fine dust and forceful spray can overwhelm lesser seals.

IP ratings are defined by international standards such as IEC 60529 and automotive-oriented ISO 20653, and IP69-level protection is typically associated with industrial gear. Seeing it rumored for a consumer smartwatch is noteworthy. For context, many popular wearables ship with 5ATM water resistance and IP68 dust/water ingress protection; moving to IP69 would put the Watch 4 among a small group of truly ruggedized options without pushing into niche “outdoor tool” territory.

The rumored upgrade could also help distinguish the OnePlus Watch 4 from rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 and Google’s Pixel Watch 4, which generally emphasize health features and ecosystem polish, while reserving extra-rugged builds for specialized models such as a Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Familiar Hardware With Endurance In Mind

Under the hood, the Watch 4 is tipped to keep Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform—the same chip family seen in many recent Android watches. While not the newest silicon, W5 is built for power efficiency and remains more than capable for fitness tracking, notifications, and smart assistant tasks without draining the battery too quickly.

Battery capacity is rumored at 646mAh, essentially unchanged from the previous model’s 648mAh. On paper, that sounds conservative, but real-world endurance depends on system tuning as much as raw capacity. If OnePlus maintains its optimization playbook, multi-day runtime is plausible—especially compared to competitors that often require nightly charging when the always-on display is enabled.

The display also appears consistent: a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED with 466 x 466 resolution in a 47mm case. LTPO panels can dynamically lower refresh rates for always-on scenarios, cutting power draw without sacrificing readability. That combination—LTPO plus a large battery—has proven to be one of the most reliable paths to longer endurance in premium smartwatches.

Why the EMVCo Listing Matters for Smartwatch Payments

EMVCo, the consortium behind global payment specifications from major card networks, maintains databases for components and devices that undergo payments-related certification. A smartwatch surfacing there strongly implies active work on secure NFC transactions. While not a launch confirmation, such listings usually indicate that hardware is nearing the finish line, especially when paired with a specific model ID like XL905.

For users, that could translate to broader tap-to-pay compatibility and fewer regional limitations—areas where smartwatch makers often face fragmented standards and partner approvals.

Positioning Against the Competition in Rugged Wearables

If the leak holds, OnePlus isn’t chasing headline-grabbing CPU upgrades or experimental sensors. Instead, it’s betting on everyday durability, refined battery management, and a display tech stack that’s already proven. That’s a pragmatic move in a market where many buyers prioritize longevity and hassle-free charging over marginal performance gains.

An IP69-rated chassis would immediately give the Watch 4 a differentiator at its likely price tier. To match that level of ruggedness today, shoppers often have to step up to more expensive “Ultra” category devices or accept trade-offs in size and style. The rumored 47mm case suggests OnePlus aims to keep the familiar, mainstream look while hardening the shell and seals.

What We’re Waiting to Learn Before an Official Reveal

Key questions remain. Software—whether a fresh take on Wear OS, a proprietary layer, or a hybrid approach—will define app reach and health features. Fast charging, which has been a brand hallmark on phones, could further ease battery anxiety if it appears here. And with durability front and center, certifications like 5ATM or MIL-STD-810 claims would round out the story.

OnePlus has not confirmed the specifications, and leaks can change, but the direction tracks with user feedback: build it tougher, keep it running longer, and don’t mess with a winning display formula. If IP69 is indeed on the spec sheet, the Watch 4 may set a new baseline for everyday ruggedness in an Android-friendly smartwatch.