OnePlus Watch 3 discounted $50 in New Year sale

One of the best smartwatch picks of 2025 just became even easier to recommend. The OnePlus Watch 3 is $50 off as part of a New Year promotion, bringing the 46mm model down to $300 when you apply a promo code at checkout. And the 43mm variant is also $50 off, providing Android users with two enticing ways to save on a flagship wearable.

The deal in brief: pricing, colors, bundles, and sizes

The headline deal is on the 46mm OnePlus Watch 3 in Obsidian Titanium, now effectively $300 with a checkout code applied. Note: color bundles also come with two extra free straps, Emerald Green and Nordic Blue. For those who want a smaller case, the 43mm Watch 3 is also $50 off and available in Silver Steel or Black Steel, but it’s not bundled with any straps.

There’s slightly more headroom for net savings via a trade-in. OnePlus is giving credit for old wearables; if you trade in, say, an Apple Watch Series 10 right now, you’ll get an extra $88 toward the watch. Stacking the instant discount with that strap bundle and an average trade-in can drop the effective price below competing flagships while keeping you in new, warranty territory.

For comparison purposes, buying the 46mm watch with two bands at list price totals about $420. That’s a savings of $120, or 29%, once you factor in the promotion.

What makes this watch stand out for fitness and value

The OnePlus Watch 3 mates a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal glass, a substance valued for its scratch resistance. Sapphire normally ranks a 9 on the Mohs scale of hardness—behind only diamond—so it’s a good choice for the gym, outdoor runs, and everyday wear where dings are likely.

Exercise tracking is comprehensive: you’re getting 100+ sport modes and post-exercise analytics that delve beyond steps into your performance data. Runners can compare heart-rate trends with running power data to optimize pacing and recovery periods, for instance. These are the sorts of high-end metrics that you’d typically associate with a top-of-the-line training watch, or want to see featured on more premium smartwatches, too.

On the wider market, models such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 and Google’s Pixel Watch 4 raise the bar for polish and ecosystem features. The OnePlus Watch 3, meanwhile, vies through durability, wide-ranging sport profiles, and value-focused packages. For anyone who is more concerned about a robust training tool and a rugged face, this discount meaningfully tilts the price-to-performance equation.

How to get all the savings, bundles, and trade-in deals

Apply the New Year promo code at checkout to get the $50 instant discount.

For the 46mm model, confirm the two-strap bundle (Emerald Green and Nordic Blue) is included before finalizing your order.

If you plan to trade in a wearable, check your estimated credit and ensure it appears at checkout.

Choosing between sizes: the 46mm Obsidian Titanium offers the strap bonus and a larger wrist presence, while the 43mm Steel options are smaller and lighter.

As with all promos, check color availability when you order; the Emerald Titanium finish option for the 46mm is limited, so the Obsidian Titanium is your go-to configuration for this sale.

Who should buy it and who might prefer alternatives

If your 2025 exercise goals involve structured fitness and hardy gear, this is the time. The Watch 3’s sapphire glass, 100+ sport modes, and more in-depth workout analytics will appeal to runners, cross-trainers, and anyone looking for more than the basics. If you’ve been considering a Galaxy Watch 8 or Pixel Watch 4 but like the sound of a tougher display and less punishing entry cost, this deal has your name on it.

Bottom line: why this smartwatch deal is worth a look

With $50 off and a free two-strap bundle on the 46mm model, as well as trade-in credits at checkout to drive the price down even further, this is now among the smartest smartwatch purchases you can make.

It delivers top-notch materials, a broad array of fitness features, and the kind of savings you rarely see on a current-gen wearable.