OnePlus Tests Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Tablet Prototype

OnePlus is reportedly trialing a premium Android tablet powered by Qualcomm’s next-wave Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, signaling an aggressive push into true flagship slate territory. Early chatter points to a 12-inch display and a battery north of 12,000mAh, a combo that, if it holds, would put sustained performance and longevity front and center.

What the leak suggests about OnePlus’ flagship tablet

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, a test unit is in circulation with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 silicon, positioning the device as a high-performance alternative to models leveraging Qualcomm’s other top-tier bins. The prototype reportedly pairs its large screen with a battery capacity exceeding 12,000mAh, underscoring productivity and entertainment use cases rather than compact, media-first designs.

As with any engineering sample, the hardware and timing could change before retail units materialize. Still, the presence of late-generation Snapdragon silicon in a OnePlus tablet suggests the company is evaluating phone-class speed, next-gen AI capabilities, and console-grade gaming in a larger, thermally friendlier chassis.

Why Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 matters for Android tablets

Top-end Snapdragon 8-series chips have historically set the pace for Android flagships, and bringing that lineage to a tablet can pay dividends in real-world use. Expect faster frame rates in titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile, smoother multitasking across floating windows, and accelerated on-device AI features for transcription, image editing, and generative tools—areas Qualcomm has been emphasizing across recent 8-series platforms.

The rumored 12,000mAh+ pack would be competitive or better than many premium peers. For context, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra houses an 11,200mAh cell, while Lenovo’s Tab Extreme crosses roughly 12,300mAh. Coupled with tablet-friendly thermals, a Gen 5-class Snapdragon could sustain peak performance longer than phones that throttle sooner under load.

A flagship chip also tends to unlock a richer I/O stack. If OnePlus follows typical 8-series playbooks, expect faster storage (UFS 4.0), LPDDR5X memory, Wi-Fi 7 readiness, and advanced Bluetooth audio features. A 120Hz or 144Hz panel would dovetail with those capabilities, particularly for gaming and stylus latency.

How it fits OnePlus’ strategy for premium tablets

OnePlus’ first tablet arrived with a high-value spec sheet and a focus on cross-device continuity with its phones—seamless clipboard sharing, relay calling, and speedy file transfers. Subsequent models in select markets stepped closer to flagship performance with Snapdragon 8-series options, signaling that the brand was willing to climb the stack where it saw clear user benefit.

An 8 Gen 5 slate would be a natural next step: a productivity-first machine that leans on OxygenOS for Pad optimizations such as multi-window ergonomics, split-view polish, and stylus workflows. It would also give OnePlus a platform to push faster charging—historically a brand hallmark—potentially in the 65W to 100W range, though charging specs remain unconfirmed.

Rivals and positioning in the premium Android tablet tier

The Android premium tier is currently defined by large-screen slates like Samsung’s Ultra line, Lenovo’s productivity-focused models, and regionally popular entries from Xiaomi and Huawei. Many rely on prior-gen phone flagships—think Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or 8+ Gen 1—so jumping to 8 Gen 5 would set a new performance ceiling on Android.

Value will be pivotal. OnePlus has a track record of undercutting incumbents while bundling accessories like keyboards and styli to improve out-of-box utility. A competitive launch bundle and a clear pitch—gaming endurance, AI-assisted note-taking, camera-to-tablet continuity—could make the device compelling for both creators and students.

What to watch next as OnePlus refines its tablet plans

Keep an eye on certification databases for model numbers and radio listings, which often telegraph regional support and charging wattage. Display technology is another swing factor: the original OnePlus slate used LCD, but a move to OLED would amplify contrast for HDR films and design work.

Market researchers at IDC and Canalys have noted that larger, accessory-friendly tablets punch above their weight in average selling price and attach rates, even when the broader tablet market is uneven. If OnePlus can pair next-gen Snapdragon performance with smart software and aggressive pricing, it could give Android’s premium tablet segment a timely jolt.

As always with early leaks, nothing is official until OnePlus confirms it. But the direction is clear: the company is exploring a full-bore flagship tablet, and if Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is on the table, Android users may soon have a new benchmark for speed and stamina in a big-screen device.