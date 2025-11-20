OnePlus Pad 3 Slashes Price to an All-Time Low at Just $579.99

Great tablet deals are hard to come by, but we recently spotted an excellent one you might want to check out: the OnePlus Pad 3 is now just $579.99 — the lowest price on record and a discount of about 17% off its normal $700 list. For an Android slate with a big screen and top-tier features like this, it’s a rare chance to buy premium performance without paying premium prices.

The discount lands the Pad 3 squarely in the wheelhouse of power players and media consumers who crave top-shelf hardware, inspired displays, and marathon battery life for a midrange price. Whether you want a large-screen tablet for streaming, gaming, or productivity, the price makes this among the best we’ve seen on a device in its class.

Why This Deal on the OnePlus Pad 3 Is So Special

In the case of the OnePlus Pad 3, that includes a relatively massive 13.2-inch 3.4K (2400 x 1800) LCD with a buttery-smooth refresh rate up to 144Hz and Dolby Vision.

That last is a rarity in sub-$600 slates.

Motion feels fantastically smooth, text is pin-sharp, and HDR content pops — with the right service and titles. No matter whether you’re binging episodic TV or flipping between productivity apps, the panel is a big selling point.

Behind the scenes, a best-in-class Snapdragon 8-series processor and 12GB of RAM ensure that even intensive games, creative apps, or heavy multitasking continue running smoothly.

It’s the sort of hardware you tend not to see in tablets that aren’t quite as expensive, and they help make the Pad 3 feel speedy even when there are dozens of Chrome tabs or editing sessions open.

Battery life is another headline feature.

At a whopping 12,140mAh, the tablet is designed for long sessions — cross-country flights, marathon study blocks, full workdays away from an outlet. And the fast charging gets you back up to speed in a hurry, which makes a difference when every few minutes at the plug mean multiple hours of use.

Audio is also a surprise standout, thanks to an eight-speaker array that produces spacious, room-filling output. Combined with the big, high-refresh screen, the Pad 3 is a legitimate laptop alternative for movies and games — without the need to plug in earbuds.

Real-World Use and Software Experience on the OnePlus Pad 3

OxygenOS 15 is clean and snappy, with nice touches for big screens like split-screen multitasking and floating windows. AI-powered utilities assist with things like summarizing content and organizing notes, and the company pledges ongoing software support — crucial for a device that you’ll likely carry around for years.

For work and study, that large canvas really makes it easier to handle documents, slides, and video calls. The Pad 3 can be fully transformed into a light laptop with optional accessories, which include a keyboard folio and stylus — something students or travelers will appreciate for its portability.

How It Compares in This Price Range to Other Tablets

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in at $579.99, which is much cheaper than a lot of high-end competition. Apple’s 13-inch iPad Air comes in a bit more expensive, and doesn’t offer the 144Hz refresh rate, while Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is in a higher price bracket but does come with an AMOLED panel. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sometimes falls into a comparable price range, but usually comes with a lower refresh rate and a mid-tier processor.

In other words, you’re not going to find a 13.2-inch 3.4K screen at 144Hz, four JBL speakers (or eight if you include the grilles), 12GB of RAM, and a big-ass battery at this price anywhere else on a device itself. The likes of IDC have reported that larger screens and this model’s USP — longevity — now lead what people want from their laptops, so the price cut is even more appealing to many.

Who should buy the OnePlus Pad 3 at this price

Media-firsters who like a big, silky display and strong speakers will dig it, as well as people who enjoy mobile gaming and who swear by the 144Hz panel. Students and professionals who need a capable tablet for note-taking and multitasking will also want to take a good look, especially if they’re planning on investing in accessories like a keyboard or stylus.

Consider whether you need AMOLED for deep blacks and color-critical work, or if you depend on a particular OS-specific app that’s better supported by iPadOS, or by another Android brand. As a spunky value tablet, however, it’s tough to argue with the Pad 3 at this price.

Bottom line: should you buy the OnePlus Pad 3 now?

This is the best deal we’ve seen on the OnePlus Pad 3, and a compelling option for anyone in the market for a high-end Android tablet without the stratospheric price tag.

Boasting a high-refresh 3.4K display, flagship-caliber performance, full-day battery life, and punchy speakers, this discount turns an already excellent slate into one of the best buys going today.