OnePlus Offers Free Earbuds With New Flagship

OnePlus is making the release of its new flagship, the OnePlus 15, a little more palatable by throwing in a free set of premium earbuds for a limited time. The deal stacks with a trade-in promotion offering $100 in guaranteed cashback for sending in any device in any condition (larger values are available for newer eligible phones). In other words, it’s one of the brand’s most consumer-friendly offers yet — and relatively easy to qualify for.

What’s Included in the Free Earbuds Offer

There are various bonus gifts with purchase for shoppers to choose from, but the winner is the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Tuned with help from Dynaudio, they offer a refined sound signature that has plenty of bass, crisp treble and active noise cancellation that should stack up with the best you can get in flagship listening equipment. With OxygenOS integration, the OPPO Enco X features fast-pairing, stable connection handover and low-latency modes that are appealing to mobile gamers.

If you’ve already got a favorite pair of earbuds, OnePlus also offers other gift options like charging accessories or protective cases. But for most buyers, the buds are the best value add — it’s probably the item they’re using to replace a pair that’s seen better days and will jump-start an immediate day-to-day listening improvement.

Step-by-Step Qualification Process for the Promotion

Begin by buying the OnePlus 15 from OnePlus’ official store. Choose your free gift at checkout and tick the trade-in flow. When you send in any device, regardless of age or condition, you’ll get a $100 cashback bonus, and you can save even more by trading in an eligible phone — some recent flagships are worth serious credit too, such as an iPhone 17 trading for up to $478.

Following checkout, OnePlus will send you directions on how to mail in your old device. Invest time and back up your own data, ensure that you remove all security locks and complete a factory reset on the phone/device to be sent in. Snap pictures of the device’s condition and hang on to the drop-off receipt; these may help in case there’s any question during appraisal. The cashback and trade-in credits the device is valued at are generally posted around the time of purchase or shortly thereafter, with deductions made if the actual device you ship doesn’t match your condition declaration.

Who Gets the Best Value From This OnePlus 15 Deal

Buyers coming from a relatively recent iPhone or recent high-end Android are going to be the biggest winners with the trade-in values stacking. That said, even a cracked-screen phone that’s been collecting dust in a drawer can help cinch the $100 cashback — essentially turning e-waste into immediate savings. If you already have high-end earbuds, think about choosing a charger or case as your freebie to help offset the accessory cost that you would otherwise be on the hook for later.

A Brief Overview of the Key Features of the OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 has a performance and speed focus. It has a 6.7-inch display that is an AMOLED one and can go up to 165Hz, which makes scrolling and gameplay look extremely fluid. Beneath the hood, the experience is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with OnePlus CPU scheduling optimizations and support for Wi‑Fi 7 to help keep you at high frame rates and low latency during tough gaming sessions.

Battery life is also a standout: the 7,300mAh cell offers all-day longevity, and then some; wired charging can boost it by 80W for quick refills — we’re talking empty to more than half full while you’re getting ready in the morning.

The camera system has moved away from the Hasselblad co-branding of previous models, focusing instead on enhanced AI processing and Qualcomm’s image signal pipeline. The result is vibrant detail in good light but can be less consistent when shooting scenes with low light.

Fine Print and Availability Details for This Promotion

As with all deals of this nature, this is a limited-time, while-supplies-last promotion. The OnePlus 15 is currently sold in Infinite Black, Ultra Violet and Sand Storm, with a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model widely in stock. Anticipate that you’ll get one freebie with each phone; regional availability might vary, as will the usual terms about eligibility for trade-ins, having the condition of your phone checked and return windows. Taxes and carrier or financing charges may be due at sale.

Bottom Line: Why This OnePlus 15 Deal Is Worth Considering

The free earbuds pack in a lot of value to the OnePlus 15, and the $100 any-device cashback offers enough for even long-time phone owners to get excited about trading in. Select the buds at checkout to maximize utility, stack your trade-in credit for the deepest discount and get your old phone delivered on time to lock in the savings. For people who are looking for a speedy flagship phone with great battery life, this is a relatively low-cost way to get an upgrade on schedule.