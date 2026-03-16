OnePlus Leak Reveals Two Tablets, One Massive

A reliable new leak points to OnePlus preparing not one but two Android tablets, including a headline-grabbing model with a supersized 13.2-inch display. If accurate, the move would position OnePlus more aggressively in the premium tablet race while also targeting the compact segment with a smaller, more versatile slate.

What the Leak Claims About OnePlus Pad 3 Pro and More

Details surfaced via Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Weibo, who says the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro will feature a 13.2-inch screen, a next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The same source mentions a “massive” battery and two colorways said to be titanium and green, echoing OnePlus’s taste for earthy finishes on recent flagships.

A second device is reportedly in the pipeline with an 8.8-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It’s described as an “all-rounder” with a “soft light screen” — a term increasingly used in China for panels treated with anti-glare or paper-like coatings. Expect this smaller model to arrive after the larger Pro device, suggesting a staggered rollout.

While chipset branding can shift before launch, a Gen 5-class Snapdragon would put both tablets on the cutting edge for CPU and GPU performance, on par with top Android phones. LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage should also deliver notably faster app loads and multitasking compared to midrange tablets still using older memory and storage standards.

Why a 13.2-Inch Slate Matters for Productivity and Power

A 13.2-inch panel would place the Pad 3 Pro squarely in productivity territory. It would challenge devices like Apple’s 13-inch iPad Pro and high-end Android rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Lenovo’s Tab Extreme. OnePlus already experimented with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio on its previous Pad; if it keeps a taller canvas here, split-screen work, note-taking, and spreadsheet editing would see tangible benefits.

The “massive” battery claim is crucial. Big screens demand big power reserves, and endurance is often the deciding factor for users replacing a lightweight laptop with a tablet and keyboard. If OnePlus pairs a large cell with efficient silicon and adaptive refresh tech, it could offer daylong productivity and playback without the desk charger.

Color options hint at a premium build, and a Pro badge all but guarantees accessories. Expect a magnetic keyboard and stylus to be central to the pitch. OnePlus already sells a stylus and folio for its existing tablet; a refined pen with lower latency and cross-device features would be a logical evolution, especially as stylus-centric workflows gain traction in design, education, and fieldwork.

The Smaller Tablet and Its Role in Portability and Media

The rumored 8.8-inch model reads like a compact powerhouse built for portability and media. The “soft light” treatment would be a timely add-on; anti-glare displays have resurfaced as a differentiator, with brands like Huawei and Lenovo offering matte or paper-like finishes on select tablets to reduce reflections and eye strain. For e-reading, note-taking, and outdoor use, that could be a standout feature.

OnePlus has an opportunity to flank two growing user profiles: creators who want a large canvas that can replace a secondary display, and commuters who prefer a small device that still feels snappy and future-proof. If pricing lands right, the bigger tablet could undercut premium competitors while the smaller one pressures midrange options, including fan-favorite compact slates.

Context in the Tablet Market and OnePlus’s Ecosystem Play

Global tablet demand has been stabilizing after a post-boom cooldown, with research houses like IDC noting a shift toward premium and productivity-first devices. Larger screens, better keyboards, and cross-device ecosystems are driving upgrades. OnePlus’s broader ecosystem — phones, earbuds, and wearables — gives it room to push features like multi-screen collaboration, clipboard sync, and hotspot handoff that keep users inside its orbit.

Competition remains fierce. Apple’s latest 13-inch Pro set a new bar for thinness and creative workloads, while Samsung’s Ultra line leans into expansive OLED panels and S Pen support. To stand out, OnePlus will need to nail display quality, battery life, and software polish in OxygenOS for Pad — especially windowing, pen latency, and app optimization, areas where Android tablets still vary widely.

What to Watch Next as OnePlus Tablets Near Possible Launch

Keep an eye on regulatory filings and accessory leaks, which often confirm battery capacity, charging speeds, and keyboard or pen revisions weeks before launch. Display tech — whether LCD, OLED, or mini-LED — will be a decisive spec for the 13.2-inch model. If the smaller tablet’s soft light display proves more than marketing, it could become a sleeper hit for students and avid readers who want premium speed without glare.

Until OnePlus makes it official, these details remain unconfirmed. But the direction is clear: a big-screen Pro to chase creators and multitaskers, paired with a compact companion aimed at everyday versatility — a two-pronged play that could make OnePlus far more relevant in the tablet conversation.