OnePlus Confirms 7,500mAh Battery For Compact 15T

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15T will pack a 7,500mAh battery, a staggering capacity for a compact device. The company also teased 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and broad ingress protection, signaling an aggressive push to erase long-standing trade-offs in smaller phones.

A Giant Battery In A Small Body, With Big Gains

The 7,500mAh figure would place the 15T far beyond the typical flagship range of 4,500mAh to 5,200mAh and even above many gaming phones. For context, the previous 13T carried a 6,260mAh cell, making this roughly a 20% jump generation-over-generation. Compared to compact peers, the leap is even starker: the Asus Zenfone 10 offers 4,300mAh, while Apple’s iPhone 15 sits near 3,350mAh.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis shared the confirmation on Weibo, with industry coverage noting the “Glacier Battery” branding and the company’s framing of the 15T as a “Small-Screen King.” While the exact packaging isn’t detailed, modern high-capacity designs in thin phones often rely on dual-cell architectures and denser chemistries to balance capacity, charging speed, and thermal control.

Fast Charging And Thermal Tricks For Cooler Gaming

OnePlus says the 15T supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Based on the company’s recent devices with similar power levels, full wired charges often land in the 25–30 minute window under ideal conditions, while 50W wireless can close the gap considerably with compatible chargers. The brand also highlighted an upgraded bypass power supply for gaming, which routes power directly to the system rather than the battery, reducing heat buildup and slowing long-term cell wear.

Heat remains the chief enemy of lithium-ion longevity, and sustained gaming or 5G hotspot use can push temperatures higher than casual browsing. Bypass charging has emerged as a practical way to keep frame and battery temperatures in check during intensive sessions, a tactic also used by gaming-focused phones.

Ruggedized Ratings That Stand Out, Beyond Typical IP68

Li added that the 15T will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. That’s unusually comprehensive: IP66 covers high-pressure water jets, IP68 certifies dust-tightness and immersion, and IP69/IP69K extend to high-temperature, high-pressure washdowns more commonly seen on industrial gear. Most mainstream phones stop at IP68, so the multi-rating approach here suggests OnePlus validated the device against a wider set of scenarios than usual.

As always, ratings are not a blanket warranty for misuse, and manufacturers often maintain water-damage disclaimers. Still, for buyers who value durability alongside battery life, these certifications are a meaningful confidence boost.

Why This Move Matters For Compact Phones

Compact handsets traditionally sacrifice endurance for size. The 15T’s battery could flip that script, offering true two-day longevity for moderate users and ample headroom for navigation, camera use, and gaming. Analysts at research firms such as Counterpoint have repeatedly noted that battery life ranks among the top purchase drivers for smartphone upgrades, and the 15T appears engineered to meet that priority head-on.

If OnePlus can keep weight and thickness in check while maintaining performance and thermal stability, the 15T could become a benchmark for what “small” can still achieve. That would also pressure rivals to rethink battery targets in the sub-6.2-inch class, where 5,000mAh has been rare and anything above is practically unheard of.

Availability And What To Watch In The Coming Weeks

The previous generation was sold in select Asian markets, and there’s no firm guidance yet on broader availability for the 15T. The confirmation via Weibo, echoed by outlets like GSMArena, aligns with earlier leaks that pointed to a 7,000–7,500mAh range, 100W wired, and 50W wireless charging.

Key remaining questions include the final device dimensions, weight, thermal performance under sustained loads, and cycle life claims for the new “Glacier” cell. If OnePlus delivers on those fronts, the 15T may set a new standard for compact flagships—one where battery anxiety simply isn’t part of the conversation.