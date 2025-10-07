OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Slashed To Their Lowest Ever Price For Prime Day

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are on sale today for $129.99, or $50 off the usual $179.99 list price in celebration of Prime Day. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date, and undercuts XPPods’ own promotion by a few bucks; as such, these feature-rich earbuds are one of the stronger values in the premium midrange class right now.

Why This Prime Day Deal on OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Stands Out

Price trackers that chart historical trends, such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, suggest this is the lowest the Buds Pro 3 have been in the US. If you’ve been looking for a sub-$140 window, this is the one. Considering most competitors don’t drop below $150 even after huge sales, the savings here are actually notable as opposed to a run-of-the-mill coupon.

And these earbuds have earned praise from audio reviewers as well. The SoundGuys analysts called them an excellent budget-friendly alternative to more expensive flagships, citing strong audio quality and useful features. That context makes a difference: A record-low price is only as good as the product with it.

Sound And ANC Tuned For Commuters And Creators

The Buds Pro 3 rely on a dual-driver design (an 11mm woofer and a second, 6mm tweeter) — the product of an industry-first collaboration with Dynaudio. In practice, that arrangement aids in divorcing bass impact from midrange clarity and treble detail, allowing kick drums to thump without obscuring vocals or cymbal air. It’s an unusual design at this range, and a big reason these buds are punching above their price.

The noise cancellation is adaptive and goes up to 50 dB, with microphones reacting in real time to block rumble on a train and background conversation in open offices. There are sound transients, no doubt, but this overall hush is competitive with earbuds that often cost much more.

As far as codec support goes, there’s LHDC 5.0 for slightly higher bitrate wireless on compatible phones, in addition to the standard AAC and SBC. If you have a device that supports LHDC — it’s fairly common on devices from OnePlus as well as on some Oppo and Xiaomi models, among other brands — your fidelity will get an extra bump that retains more detail in complex tracks. If not, the earbuds gracefully revert back to regular codecs with no issues.

Tonal tuning is flexible, too. Along with five EQ presets, the HeyMelody companion app features a six-band custom EQ — helpful for trimming down mid-bass bloom or adding more bite to snare and string sounds. The dual-device multipoint pairing capability lets you maintain connections to a laptop and a phone so that you can make an in-a-hurry switch between music and calls.

Battery life, fast charging, and durability for daily use

Battery is another plus: up to a total of 43 hours of playback time with the case, and solid single-charge battery life for all-day listening. With fast charging over USB-C, it can add some juice in minutes — a quick pit stop could let you cover your commute or workout without worry.

With an IP55 rating on the buds, you can count on resistance to sweat and light rain. That makes them great for gym workouts and outdoor runs — where, you know, small ANC earbuds excel.

Where these earbuds shine and where they come up short

Strong points are punchy and controlled bass, clean highs after a bit of EQ massage, rock-solid connectivity, and incredible stamina. A gaming mode on compatible phones reduces latency to a degree that keeps player dialogue and action cues more in sync than typical Bluetooth defaults.

Conversely, transparency mode offers good awareness but doesn’t sound as natural or open-air as the very best in class. And if you’re after near-instant “speak-to-chat” style conversational awareness, that smart auto-pause-and-transparency maneuver is a no-show feature here.

How they compare with rivals at this limited-time price

High-end competitors such as Sony’s WF-1000XM5, Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds still lead in transparency finesse and ecosystem extras, but they often cost around $200–$300. The buds tout dual drivers, adaptive ANC, multipoint, and LHDC for $129.99 — an unheard-of combination at almost half the price of those headliners.

For those living in the Apple ecosystem and seeking totally seamless spatial audio and device switching, AirPods may still be your best bet. Among those who stand to benefit most from this deal are Android users, especially those whose phone supports LHDC.

Prime Day buyer’s guide for getting the most value

Verify your device supports the codec to derive the most from LHDC, and expect to customize via the HeyMelody EQ during initial setup.

See the return and warranty policies from the retailer, and keep an eye on inventory — record lows are often gone before you know it on Prime Day.

Bottom line: Price is key here — at $129.99, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer premium sound quality, significant noise cancellation and long battery life at a price that’s tough to beat. If they’re on your list, now’s the time to jump.