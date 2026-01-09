OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now discounted to $150 for a limited time

The high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 recently shed $30 from their asking price, dropping to just $150 and squarely into the sweet spot for value-minded buyers in search of flagship-tier earbuds.

The discount is now live on OnePlus’s store and applies to all colors, with the reduction taking place at checkout and unlocked with code NEWYEAR26.

For anyone who’s been looking at high-end wireless earbuds without wanting to pay high-end prices, the wait is over. They did all this while launching for a shade over $150, undercutting many rivals but also maintaining features that matter in day-to-day usage: They have strong noise canceling, they sound good, and they pack strong battery life.

What makes this $30 price cut on OnePlus Buds Pro 3 special

Earbuds with top-tier branding tend to go for $200 to $300, but OnePlus’s $150 sticker brings high-end features below that line of demarcation. The Buds Pro 3 are built around a dual-driver setup — an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter — co-tuned by Dynaudio, the highly respected Danish audio company famous for its studio monitors. They were referred to in tests cited by PCMag’s Christian de Looper as providing more forceful low-end punch and crisper highs than the previous iteration.

For shoppers, that means you’re scoring a more balanced, detailed sound signature for the price of what generally gets you midrange hardware. When you add in software extras and battery life (more on both further on), the case for value improves just that little bit more.

Flagship features that matter on OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Active Noise Cancellation is still a win. The Buds Pro 3 actively temper frequent droning sounds — train rides, office HVAC, or airplane cabin hum — while a Transparency mode will keep you mindful when you actually do want to hear platform announcements or quick conversations. Spatial audio support is on board as well for compatible content, delivering an added layer of immersion without drowning out vocals.

Battery life is another pragmatic win: up to 43 hours with the case, an uptick over the last model’s rating. Fast USB-C top-ups are great for travel days, and the case has also been restyled to a shape that’s more pocketable than before, with an oval in-hand feel measuring around 64.70 × 52.45 × 25.75 mm and a weight of just over 50 g.

Connectivity is built on Bluetooth 5.4 for rapid pairing and strong connections, with smart software touches added by OnePlus to better mesh with its own ecosystem. AI Translation brings real-time translation when combined with certain OnePlus phones — the OnePlus 13 among them — transforming these buds into a quietly effective tool for overseas travel or multilingual meetings.

What you get in the box, plus available color options

All three finishes are discounted: Midnight Opus (black), Lunar Radiance (white), and Sapphire Blue. In the box are the charging case itself, plus a USB-C cable and four sizes of ear tips ranging from extra-small to large. Tip selection is important: a proper seal is essential to both bass response and noise cancellation.

Subtle design tweaks contribute to day-to-day comfort. The lighter carrying case and slimmer shape slip into jeans or a gym bag without intruding too much, and the stems are sensitive to gesture controls but don’t register accidental presses.

How to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 discount at checkout

Go to OnePlus’s online store, pick the color you want, and use the code “NEWYEAR26” at checkout; you’ll see the $150 price.

Offers connected to codes can expire or sell out, so consider these promotions while they’re hot. Taxes and any additional protection plans are not included in the final price.

Who should buy OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the $150 sale price

Commuters and frequent flyers will like the ANC; hybrid workers get good call quality and solid wireless connectivity. Fitness aficionados get the snug fit and long battery life to take back-to-back classes. If you’re already an owner of a recent OnePlus phone, you’ll also benefit from some ecosystem perks like the AI Translation feature in specific use cases.

For anyone else shopping around, here’s what you get: for $150, the Buds Pro 3 offer tuning from a respected audio partner, modern Bluetooth, spatial audio support, and stronger-than-average endurance. That package generally carries a premium. With this deal, it doesn’t.

Bottom line on the $150 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 discount deal

At $150, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are an uncommon bargain in the flagship earbud landscape. If you are looking for refined sound, strong noise cancellation, and a comfortable everyday fit but do not want to stretch your budget, now’s the time to buy (at this limited-time price).