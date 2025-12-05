OnePlus 15R Comes with a 7,400mAh Battery That Beats S25 Ultra

OnePlus has confirmed the 15R will come with a battery capacity of 7,400mAh, the biggest pack OnePlus has ever installed onto its phones. That figure alone propels the 15R past mainstream flagships and even, on capacity at least, out of reach of what we’d expect Samsung’s next Ultra model to offer.

China has waited weeks for the 15R — known as the Ace 6T there — to drop, but that battery number is what’s front and center. It relocates the company’s “R” line from value performance provider to endurance champion, all without ditching premium specs.

A big capacity leap for OnePlus with the 15R battery

The 15R has the highest-capacity battery on any OnePlus device so far, surpassing even the latest OnePlus 15 at 7,300mAh. For reference, the OnePlus 12 from last year ran on a 5,400mAh pack; the 15R’s leap up works out to approximately a 37% bump over that class.

OnePlus executives had hinted at an ~8,000mAh figure during early teasers, but the final 7,400mAh number still sets expectations for a thin-and-fast Android phone. For practical use, that should equate to multi-day endurance for average folk and much less “top-up anxiety” for power users.

How it compares with Samsung’s Ultra models and rumors

Forget the juice-thirsty 5,000mAh of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Even if the Galaxy S25 Ultra lands with the rumored 5,500mAh pack (as teased by reliable leakers and Korean supply-chain reporting), it would still be well behind the OnePlus 15R. That’s 5,500mAh versus 7,400mAh, which is roughly a third larger, and against 5,000mAh it stretches closer to half larger.

But capacity isn’t the whole of it — chip efficiency, display tuning, modem draw and software can all play a role. Yet beginning with such a much larger tank already gives OnePlus a major leg up, especially when you’re pushing high-refresh screens, GPS and 5G for hours on end.

What makes 7,400mAh possible in the OnePlus 15R design

Attaining this density without turning the phone into a brick is likely due to a dual-cell design with high-energy-density chemistry and space-saving packaging techniques, including stacked lamination and multi-tab winding. In the last few flagships, BBK group brands (that include OnePlus and OPPO) have steadily advanced these methods.

Here, go ahead and expect OnePlus to flex its Battery Health Engine (which it’s previously rated for long-term cycle life). If those durability claims are portable to this capacity, the 15R could stay healthy well past the life of a normal upgrade cycle, alleviating one pain point for users who deplete their fast-charging phones so regularly.

Charging speed and real-world gains for OnePlus 15R

The wattage of what’s getting charged was not specified, but the last couple OnePlus R-series phones have offered triple-digit wired speeds in certain locations. Even at 100W, a dual 7,400mAh pack can recharge fast; and Samsung’s Ultra line is generally capped at wired charging around 45W, which elongates top-ups in spite of its smaller cells.

Combine a 7,400mAh battery with a power-sipping Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (non-Elite) and an LTPO display that can dial all the way down to 1Hz or up to high refresh rates, then you’ve got the recipe for a genuine stamina king. The main beneficiaries here are gamers, frequent travellers and heavy camera users – groups of people who frequently tote battery banks.

Specs support the stamina story behind the OnePlus 15R

Outside of the battery, OnePlus has teased a 165Hz screen and even more unusually wide ingress protection ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. Those cues point to an everyday workhorse that’s designed to withstand rain, dust and heat, while delivering a flagship level of flow.

The 15R also comes to market as the Ace 6T in China, which provides OnePlus with a playbook to tune thermals and battery performance at scale. That consistency is important for cohesive experiences across regions and carriers.

What to watch next as OnePlus 15R details continue to emerge

Wonders yet to be answered: final charging wattage, whether or not there’s wireless charging support, actual weight and thickness of the hardware, and official endurance claims from industry-standardized tests. Independent benchmarks from the likes of DXOMARK and Foliovision or reviews that run PCMark and 4G/5G drain loops will let us know how much of the capacity lead translates into real-world hours.

But it’s safe to say one takeaway is already in focus. On sheer battery capacity, the OnePlus 15R doesn’t just beat out rivals — it sets a new bar for mainstream performance phones, and it already exclusively power-lifts Samsung’s Ultra before any head-to-head review can even land.