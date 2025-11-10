OnePlus 15 unboxed before launch in early video

Before it has even been announced, the OnePlus 15 appears in an early unboxing that shows off what you can expect to find in the box and potentially offers a look at what this flagship will provide.

The teaser confirms headline improvements, such as a larger 7,300mAh cell and faster top-end charging outside of North America, as well as that 165Hz display and a new design with increased ingress protection.

Inside the box: charger, case, cable and extras included

The contents of the retail bundle reassure in its completeness. You receive a SuperVOOC wired charger, the usual red USB-C cable, a color-matched case, a SIM ejector tool, and standard documentation — as well as membership to the brand’s community program through a membership card in the box. Unlike plenty of other premium phones that dropped the charger, this is still the full-fat kit.

There’s a big but, depending on where you are: prospective shoppers in North America will get the 80W charger while most of the rest of the world gets a 120W brick. It’s a product of differing local power standards, with the 120V supply constraining peak draw. Wireless charging reaches super-fast 50W with the brand’s own AirVOOC system, which is available for purchase separately.

Design and durability upgrades with new IP69K ratings

That’s the same with the OnePlus 15, a device that echoes familiar design elements, like a flat display and backplate to match its new matte-finished frame that’s designed to resist fingerprints. Three finishes are debuting: Infinite Black, Sand Storm and Ultra Violet. Sand Storm takes on a dune-esque texture, while Ultra Violet features faint blue hits along the rails that pop at some angles.

There’s a step up in durability, with the phone getting IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings this time around. That includes protection from dust, immersion, and even high-pressure hot water jets — an uncommon combination for flagship phones intended for the masses. For folks who do a lot of traveling or spend time shooting outdoors, this is more than a spec sheet flex; it’s reassurance that matters.

Goodbye alert slider, hello Plus Key and new shortcuts

The alert slider, which has for years defined the brand’s identity, leaves on this model. Its replacement is the new Plus Key, a programmable control which can snag on-screen snippets and direct them to its own private Mind Space for later use. It’s a bold departure from mechanical convenience toward software-first flexibility.

With software updates, expect the Plus Key to grow. Power users will love the quick-capture option for research, shopping, or gaming tips, while casual users can use it as a simple checklist tool — no need to manually organize.

Screen speed and gaming chops with 165Hz and 1.5K panel

The display jumps up to 165Hz for ultra-smooth UI and gaming; at the same time it’s a 1.5K resolution to strike that important middle ground of performance vs power usage.

OnePlus says at launch it will support 165fps gameplay in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans, which should enable you to see the panel’s headroom.

What makes this possible is the larger-capacity touch controller and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate that’s literally orders of magnitude greater than 240 to 480Hz on many flagships, where you’d notice less smudge. For competitive players, that means faster tap-to-shot response time, less input lag, and more accurate tracking while swiping frantically.

The phone is one of the first set to run Qualcomm’s latest premium platform, which should put it in a position to deliver high-refresh gaming without worrying about thermals and sustained clocks — both ingredients that are important for marathon sessions.

Battery and charging breakdown with 7,300mAh and 120W

The 7,300mAh cell is a headliner (21% more capacious than the previous gen), towering over the 5,000mAh norm we’ve seen from some premium devices. Paired with 120W wired charging (80W in North America) available in most markets, the result is fast charging, and it will be especially handy on long travel days and gaming nights.

There are no official charge times listed, but previous SuperVOOC systems indicate a sub-30-minute full refill is possible with the higher-wattage block. With a panel that can operate at 165Hz, the extra capacity isn’t just nice to have — it’s essential for maintaining stamina without resorting to aggressive throttling.

Cameras and software shift with DetailMax and OxygenOS 16

The camera system departs from the brand’s past co-branded tuning, shifting to a new in-house DetailMax engine that promises to raise texture fidelity and dynamic range. It’s a strategic pivot: if done right, it has the potential to streamline color science and noise handling and decrease reliance on external partnerships.

On the software side of things, it arrives with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Mind Space, the personalized storage associated with the Plus Key, now leverages Gemini-related improvements to analyze and condense saved information. The lure is context-aware assistance without the hassle of constant manual filing — an approach that’s starting to feel in line with a broader industry move toward on-device and cloud-assisted AI.

Availability and early offers, promos and prelaunch perks

Pricing is still under wraps, but early sign-up promotions offered in select areas include a $50 credit plus bonus gift, rumored to be a smartwatch valued at $299. It’s a classic pre-launch play meant to be an incentive for early adopters and seed the ecosystem.

If the unboxing is anything to go by, then the OnePlus 15 intends to combine big-battery endurance with elite charging and high-refresh gaming inside a durable, flatter design — heralding a fresh era of software shaped around the Plus Key and AI-boosted Mind Space. The only question left is how much and whether the whole package undercuts competitors without cutting corners.