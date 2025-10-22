OnePlus 15 Price Leak Points To More Affordable Flagship

The first big price leak for the OnePlus 15 has landed, and it’s precisely what loyalists wanted to see.

A well-known source on X anonymously leaked to Arsene Lupin that the 16GB/512GB model will cost £949 in the UK — crucially £50 cheaper than the same OnePlus 13 version when it launched with its £999 price tag.

A top-tier flagship aimed at a lower UK price point

Slipping a 512GB flagship back below four figures is an encouraging sign when the most expensive phones just keep growing in costliness throughout the same year. A £949 sticker also equals around $1,270 at current exchange rates, but UK prices include VAT and can’t be directly compared with US tags.

Or, to make a long story short, if correct, we are looking at prices 5% cheaper for the same memory and storage, generation over generation, something which is not common in this premium space nowadays.

What the base OnePlus 15 model might cost in the UK

The leak doesn’t cover the entry model, but we do have a helpful yardstick. The 256GB OnePlus 13 launched in the UK at £899. If OnePlus applies £50 reductions across the board, the 256GB version of the OnePlus 15 may kick off at £849 — not too shabby for a cutting-edge flagship if that’s how things end up.

As always, be careful about early pricing chatter. UK tags are affected by VAT, fluctuating currency, and regional configuration choices — and manufacturers occasionally change the numbers at the eleventh hour.

How the OnePlus 15 price compares in the UK market

Context matters. Recent handsets from Google and Samsung demonstrate just how ambitious that rumored number is. The Pixel 9 Pro begins around £999 in the UK for the lower 128GB tier, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts near £1,249 for the 256GB model. OnePlus 15 at £949 with a 512GB model wouldn’t be able to match them on price-per-gigabyte or headline specs.

OnePlus has made a name for itself by cutting the premium margins while chasing top-end performance, and rolling the sticker price back would further cement that value-first pitch at a time when consumers are exhibiting more price sensitivity.

Leaked and confirmed specs paint a promising picture

Putting price aside, the company has already confirmed several tentpole features for the OnePlus 15. You can expect a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a big ol’ 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The display will be a 165Hz OLED panel, placing the phone firmly in the enthusiast camp.

The brand claims there is a triple 50MP system on the rear, with a 3.5x periscope telephoto.

If OnePlus continues on its recent top-end computational photography form, that array would translate to a likely significant uplift in zoom detail and low-light reliability.

The leaked £949 is specifically in relation to a 16GB RAM, 512GB storage model, and appears to indicate OnePlus is sticking with plenty of memory for the range. Storage speeds and sensor specifics remain undisclosed, though given the headline hardware, it’s clear that this is a phone designed to slug it out at the pointed end of Android performance.

What to watch next as the OnePlus 15 launch nears

The OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China soon, likely followed shortly after by the rest of the world. Regional pricing announcements tend to flow out in waves, meaning the UK figure might be one of the first big signals for how aggressive OnePlus will be elsewhere.

If the leak holds, fans will get a rarity: more phone for less money. All that’s left is confirmation — and how the base model fares on price. For buyers weighing upgrades this cycle in particular, that could be the nudge that tips them into a decision.