OnePlus 15 Price And Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

The upcoming OnePlus flagship could be aggressive on both power and price if the latest rumor pans out. How much will it cost? A well-known tipster on X has said the OnePlus 15 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is likely to come in at £949 (around $1,299) in the U.K., which, if true, is a slight price decrease over that model from last year.

Leaked Price Points To A More Padded Value Play

The first is that MPC@Home sells for £949, and the listing includes a tease from the leaker @MysteryLupin.

One possibility is that this will represent around a 5% discount from the £999 price on the comparable last-gen configuration in the U.K. Another factor at play here is general pricing trends: OnePlus tends to push lower in the U.S. than it does in its native market, due to VAT and related marketing strategies at work (so don’t expect $1,250–$1,300 as a direct currency conversion—more like a cap).

That makes sense as a strategy for OnePlus: rely on cutting-edge hardware and undercut the biggest names by a decent margin. At $1,000–$1,025 U.S. MSRP, and if the company can keep the pricing down in the States, that rumored positioning would put it on par with upper-tier flagships while retaining its value-oriented reputation.

What The Hardware Will Look Like On OnePlus 15

On the specs front, a lot of the picture is starting to come into focus from official teasers and industry reporting. The OnePlus 15 will likely be one of the first North American phones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, a flagship system-on-a-chip intended for next-generation AI workloads, graphics, and sustained performance.

Battery capacity looks unusually ambitious. Several reports (heard here at Android Authority) point to a 7,300mAh cell—which is impressively larger than what most of its rival devices in the 5,000mAh class come with. If combined with OnePlus’ signature power efficiency and cooling, it could also mean real two-day mixed-use endurance.

Charging speeds are expected to reach up to 120W wired and 50W wireless. What that means in practice is you should go from near dead to full in minutes, and be able to get all the way charged back up again using the right adapter in well under an hour. Given OnePlus’ history around thermal-driven tuning for fast charging, expectations are high that day-to-day consistency is achieved rather than one-off lab figures.

Display rumors suggest a 165Hz OLED panel, slightly exceeding the current 120Hz industry standard that’s prevalent at the high end. Outside of just refresh rate, I’d also look for high peak brightness and fine-grained LTPO VRR to stack the deck in favor of outdoor visibility and overall power efficiency for static content too.

Photography hardware is reportedly based around a trio of 50MP rear sensors. Though megapixels aren’t everything, equipping wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses with high-quality 50MP sensors implies a drive for consistency in color balance and detail across focal lengths—one area in which many competitors still get hung up on main vs. supporting-camera trade-offs.

How It Stacks Up Against Today’s Flagships

Should that 7,300mAh battery and 165Hz screen become a reality, then the OnePlus 15 would outmuscle most other premium phones on raw stamina and smoothness. For comparison, top devices typically offer 120Hz displays and batteries in the ballpark of 4,400–5,000mAh alongside wired charging that generally maxes at about 45W or up to 80W depending on the brand.

The rumored triple 50MP array is another strong signal of intent. Their flagships have increasingly centered on larger sensors and better computational photography; matching high-resolution sensors across their lenses should cut down on that harsh quality drop when you switch off the main camera. Implementation will remain an image-processing process, but the hardware basis seems solid.

Launch Cadence And Global Availability Expectations

OnePlus generally announces its new flagships first in China, then a short time later in the rest of the world. There’s a similar cadence that industry watchers are anticipating here too. And if pricing history is anything to go by, U.S. buyers can expect a tag that comes in under raw pound-to-dollar math, and European pricing will factor in VAT and local taxes.

As with all pre-launch leaks, nothing is set in stone until the company says so. Nevertheless, when the individual threads—leaked pricing, official confirmation on chipsets in use, consistent reporting around battery and display specifications—start to line up, the broader shape is usually pretty representative of the final retail product.

The Bottom Line On OnePlus 15 Pricing And Hardware

£949 for a 16GB/512GB OnePlus 15 would be a relatively small but nonetheless important price correction in a category prone to steadily creeping up. With a power user-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite, a huge 7,300mAh battery, fast-charge capability, a 165Hz OLED screen, and three 50MP cameras atop that spec loadout, it looks set to pressure pricier rivals—if regional pricing hits where OnePlus fans are expecting.

If these leaks turn out to be accurate, then the OnePlus 15 isn’t just an iterative upgrade: it’s a shot at reclaiming the premium-value crown.