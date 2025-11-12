OnePlus 15 Global Launch Livestream Announced

The next OnePlus flagship is going all-out internationally, with the company livestreaming its unveil just for loyal fans around the globe. If you’re looking to catch each of these announcements as they happen, this is how to watch the OnePlus 15 launch on any device and some handy tips that should help make it an enjoyable viewing experience.

Here’s How To Watch The OnePlus 15 Livestream

The main stream will be available on the official OnePlus YouTube channel. Find that premiere card on the channel’s video tab and tap Notify Me to get an alert when the stream goes live. OnePlus usually places the same feed on its homepage and simulcasts across its social accounts, so view from whatever medium you prefer.

For television: If you’re watching through your smart TV or a streaming device, open the YouTube app on your set; otherwise, cast from your phone to watch it on a bigger screen via Chromecast or AirPlay.

If you want to watch on a laptop, try using an HDMI cable to connect your computer to a larger screen for hands-free viewing.

Where to Tune In From Anywhere in the World

In the US, Europe and India, the path of least resistance is the YouTube stream, which will also offer live chat (though no Super Chat) and a pre-show waiting room. If the event is outside convenient hours in your time zone, know that following the end of the keynote, you will be able to view a full replay on the same video page — so you will not miss out on any hot onstage action.

OnePlus already launched the device in China, so we expect the global announcement to cover international pricing (the yuan-to-dollar conversion rate wasn’t crystal clear at first), regional editions and availability. This stream is the place for what’s changing beyond the China model and when regions can expect retail stock.

What to Expect During the OnePlus 15 Broadcast

If OnePlus’ recent keynotes are any indicator, you should expect a quick presentation that hits design high points, showcases the camera, rattles off performance claims and touts software features before segueing to preorder or early-buyer sales information. The company has announced the OnePlus 15 is coming to China in three finishes — Infinite Black, Ultra Violet and Sand Storm — and these colorways will likely star on the global merchandise here too.

Look for segments focusing on comparisons — imaging, speed tests and on-stage demos. OnePlus frequently touts partnerships for displays, camera sensors or charging tech; this could be especially compelling if carrier compatibility and regional bands are on your list of concerns.

Pro Tips For Your Best Stream Experience

Open the stream a little bit early so that YouTube can buffer and establish what it thinks is an appropriate quality level. In the player settings, select the highest resolution and transfer to a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection for a less obstructed signal. Auto quality is also useful for those on a limited data plan who don’t suddenly want to find high spikes of built-in entertainment.

Turn on closed captions if you’re watching without sound, and consider using external speakers or earbuds for product demos, where audio signals may be important. If you show up late, use the YouTube DVR scroller to rewind without forfeiting your live feed. Once the event is over, re-listen at 1.25x or 1.5x speed to catch up even quicker.

What Comes Next After the OnePlus 15 Keynote

Release dates and pricing do tend to get confirmed on-stage, with pre-orders following suit in the days or weeks following the stream. Look for first-wave markets like India, Europe and North America, and check in with your local carriers if you depend on installment plans or trade-in credits.

For even more post-event goodness, keep an eye on the outfall at the company’s newsroom, Twitter feed and community forum for spec sheets, regional SKUs and those all-important FAQs. The best place for the complete replay, however, is the same video page — at least if you’re looking to pause on camera samples, design close-ups or color comparisons between Infinite Black, Ultra Violet and Sand Storm.

The stream is easily accessible to watch live or on-demand, which makes following the reveal simple from your end. Schedule your alerts, line up your viewing setup and you’ll be there when the OnePlus 15 hits the global stage.