OnePlus 13 512GB is $150 Off Right Now at Best Buy

One of the best Android phones of the year just got a wallet-friendly discount. Best Buy has the 512GB OnePlus 13 unlocked for $150 off, or $850, before it plunges to an even smaller sum of $750 when you activate on Verizon or AT&T at checkout. For a machine already punching above its weight in terms of performance, battery life, and durability, this discount makes it a must-have for power users and everyday shoppers alike.

What Makes This Best Buy OnePlus 13 Deal Stand Out

The sweet spot is the 512GB configuration for those who take lots of photos and video or download games and don’t want to juggle storage all the time. It is worth noting that the model on sale, since retailers more frequently offer discounts on lower-capacity versions. Best Buy’s deal gets you about 15% off the usual sticker price, and the carrier-activation option takes another $100 off — a meaningful discount at this level.

There are caveats worth noting. The $750 price typically requires same-day activation with Verizon or AT&T at Best Buy, and eligibility can depend on line status and plan. The unactivated $850 deal is compatible with major U.S. carriers, but as ever, check band support against your carrier before purchase.

Flagship Performance That Endures During Heavy Use

The core of the OnePlus 13 is Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that delivers peak performance over the long term. Independent testing from publications that have emphasized thermals and throttling that I trust has shown the latest Snapdragon silicon to be both fast and efficient, which squares with how well it has worked in real-world use: apps open immediately, camera processing is (finally) not sluggish, gaming stays smooth without heat spikes we’ve seen on older phones.

The battery tale is equally powerful. OnePlus stacks a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack pack to support 80W wired charging, so you’ll be covered for hours after just a quick pit stop. Under mixed usage — navigating, social apps, 5G streaming — many users cruise through a full day and then some. That combination of capacity and superfast top-ups is still a rarity in the flagship space.

Durability is another highlight. The phone is rated IP69, which is a step beyond the IP68 certification found on competitors and offers high-pressure water jets in addition to dust and immersion protection. It’s no license to abuse your phone, but it’s assuring if you’re caught in a downpour or near the pool.

Cameras and Design That Get Lookers Swiveling

OnePlus 13’s triple-lens system delivers crisp, punchy images with solid autofocus and low-light chops that rely on enhanced HDR and noise reduction. Colors can be eye-popping straight from the box — good for punchy social-ready shots — though purists might want to tone down saturation in the settings or during editing to achieve a more neutral look. Video capture is steady and crisp with quick lens switching.

Design is another reason why this model has caught eyes. The vegan leather back provides grip and repels fingerprints, while the camera housing melds into the frame with a premium feel you typically get at higher price points. Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean “are not loud,” Best Buy says.

How It Compares With Rivals From Samsung and Google

Top-tier phones from Samsung and Google are still wonderful, especially for their ecosystem tie-ins and computational photography. But value matters. Groups of researchers who have been monitoring the pricing of smartphones have observed that many top phones running Google’s Android software hover at or near $1,000 in the U.S. At the discounted price, or even if it only lasted for a week, the OnePlus 13 undercuts those sticker prices and equals or surpasses everyone else on speed, charging speed, and battery longevity.

If you need the absolute best ecosystem integration and are heavily reliant on features like advanced call screening or proprietary stylus support, a Pixel or Galaxy might still be your choice. For most people, however — gamers, travelers, creatives — who need fast storage (and long life), it doesn’t get much better than the OnePlus 13 at this price.

Shopping Tips Before You Check Out at Best Buy Today

Make sure you are choosing the 512GB model at Best Buy to receive the headline savings. If you don’t mind paying about $750 up front, read our guide to carrier activation terms, including minimum plans and one-time fees. Use your existing SIM or eSIM and get set up with Mint Mobile in no time. And last, double-check return windows and warranty coverage so you’re protected just in case something isn’t quite as expected.

Bottom line: With $150 off the unlocked price — and an even deeper discount with carrier activation — the OnePlus 13 is one of the best-value Android flagships you can buy at this juncture.

So, if you have been waiting for a good discount on a performance-first phone, then it is time to take the plunge.