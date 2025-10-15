OnePlus 12 deal saves $300 before it goes away

The OnePlus 12 is still discounted by a whopping $300, but time is running out. For unlocked units, the standout sub-$700 configuration now is the 512GB Silky Black version, discounted to around $600 at most major retailers and a little lower ($500 or so) through a few wireless carriers with the activation of select plans. Stock is depleting, and SKUs such as colorways and storage options are already thinning—usually the final phase of an aggressive clearance cycle.

Why this OnePlus 12 deal is so compelling right now

Even if we are not talking about the latest OnePlus phone, the spec sheet of the OnePlus 12 seems to speak as though we were in 2025.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a chip whose performance independent benchmarks continue to put it at or near the top of mobile charts. Practically speaking, that means it cruises through heavy multitasking or playing visually intensive titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile without the thermal-throttling hiccups that older silicon can occasionally stumble over.

The screen is another reason this deal hits, too. The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel does QHD+ and supports an adaptive refresh of up to 120Hz, as well as multi-thousand-nit peak brightness while maintaining outdoor legibility. Panels of this quality usually come at a premium; display testing labs have consistently given A-grade ratings to similar LTPO implementations when it comes to color accuracy and motion handling, and the OnePlus 12 is right there in that conversation.

Then there’s battery and charging that seal the deal on value. A 5,400mAh cell easily took us through a day and a half on mixed usage in our testing, and OnePlus’s 80W wired charging (brick included with the phone in the box in the U.S.) and its 50W wireless support take the needle from empty-ish to full in minutes, not an hour. If you’ve been surviving on 20W or 30W charging, the difference is very real every single day.

What you get for your money with this OnePlus 12 deal

“Well, you’re getting what is genuinely a flagship-tier build at a slashed price with it,” wrote reviewer JJGiga in his review of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The latter two of those components also benefit from proprietary Hasselblad tuning, which does something to ameliorate (but not eliminate) their computational photography sloppiness.

What you are dealing with here for the discounted price tag, though, is a genuine flagship-tier build and some absolute huffer camera gear — we are talking a main sensor that won’t offend your sensibilities, a periscope telephoto that is doing true optical zoom, and an ultrawide unit that, while computational, still owes at least half its look to processing on known-good optics. While image processing philosophies can vary across brands, the 12’s camera stack is in no danger of embarrassment in the premium tier, and especially not when shooting in daylight or controlled lighting, with low-light performance that has taken a meaningful step forward over generations past.

Software support is another tick in the box. OnePlus has promised in public to offer four years of Android version updates and five years of security patches for the 12 series, which matches practices of some major Android rivals. That promise makes a difference for resale value and long-term security, something analysts at IDC and Counterpoint Research have pointed out since people hang on to their phones longer.

There’s plenty of storage and memory at this price range. The 512GB version has leftovers for tens of gigabytes of game libraries, offline media, and RAW photos as well — all without you having to wrangle microSD compromises. Paired with as much RAM as it provides, it’s a setup that is meant to last — not be a temporary Band-Aid.

How the OnePlus 12 compares to current flagship phones

Starting at about $600 unlocked, the OnePlus 12 would undercut base models of today’s flagships that normally open around $799 between comparable display tech and performance. And carrier activation bonuses make that a wider disparity. The game-changer for customer upgrades today remains less the shrinking of a device, market watchers at Counterpoint have pointed out, and more the acquisition that makes consumers want to upgrade, and this is one of the most aggressive price-to-performance plays in premium you’re likely to find.

It’s also a smart pick if you prioritize fast charging and long-lasting performance over specialty features. Faced by nemeses that favor computational photography or an ecosystem lock and key, the OnePlus 12 embraces speed, screen quality, battery stamina, and simple value.

Important fine print to know before you buy this phone

In a lot of channels, the only availability left in stock is the 512GB Silky Black configuration. Other colors and the 256GB tier are mostly sold through. If you’re eyeing this sub-$600 figure, keep in mind that it usually involves activation with a major carrier at checkout (Verizon or AT&T), and the terms may vary by retailer.

U.S. network support is strong, but as with any unlocked Android phone, be sure to verify band compatibility and 5G coverage on your carrier of choice, particularly if you rely on certain frequency bands for service. The phone’s fast wireless charging will work with a compatible high-wattage charger, which may be sold separately.

Bottom line: why this OnePlus 12 deal is worth buying now

If you’ve been holding out for a top-notch Android without four-figure pricing, this is the one to buy. The OnePlus 12 offers flagship performance, a gorgeous QHD+ 120Hz display, long battery life, and fast charging for a price that feels like it should be attached to midrange handsets instead. Inventory indicators point to the window closing, so if the 512GB model is what you need, this is a deal worth pouncing on before it’s gone.