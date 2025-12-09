One UI 8.5 beta removes some of the best Samsung camera modes

Hold off on the first One UI 8.5 beta if you depend on Samsung’s creative camera tricks. Early testers of the Galaxy S25 lineup say Dual Recording and Single Take are missing from the Camera app, and hands-on checks confirm that they aren’t there. That’s a big change for creators and casual shooters alike, and is reason enough to skip the first beta if those modes are part of your regimen.

What’s missing from One UI 8.5 Camera, and why it matters

Dual Recording means you can shoot from two lenses at the same time — two different angles usually (from one on the front and one on the back, or whatever) — so you could record yourself reacting as well as what you are actually reacting to, or capture two focal lengths simultaneously with no need for reshoots. For vloggers, interviewers, and on-the-go reporters, it’s a workflow enhancer that saves precious editing time — and helps to capture authenticity.

Single Take, which debuted last year with the Galaxy S20 and has been gradually improved since, uses on-device smarts to trigger a burst of photos and clips with a tap, then surfaces highlights that range from filtered stills to boomerangs and slow-motion snippets.

It’s popular because it allows you to freeze moments in time — kids, pets, sports — without the need for mode juggling or second-guessing settings.

With neither currently present, owners who’ve come to rely on multi-cam reactions or AI-curated moments will find the beta a loss in flexibility even as it makes progress elsewhere.

Early reports suggest a short-term slowdown

These changes have been noticed by specialist sites monitoring Samsung software builds and users within the Samsung Members community, with both claiming to have lost the options in the first One UI 8.5 beta build for Galaxy S25 handsets.

Our own tests are consistent with those findings.

This isn’t unprecedented. In earlier One UI pre-releases, Samsung has deactivated add-on camera features until it can update the imaging pipeline accordingly, reintroducing them in a later beta or in the stable version. The S25 line has a focus on an enhanced “ProVisual” stack plus new on-device AI, so it’s possible Single Take — which leans heavily on AI — and the dual-lens capture path are being rewritten for better performance, stability, and battery life.

Third-party analysis outlets have been saying for ages that multi-camera recording stresses sensors, encoders, and thermals more than single-camera recording.

Taking out Dual Recording from an early beta can allow Samsung to iron out bugs and improve power consumption before re-enabling it.

Should you install the One UI 8.5 beta right now

Skip this if you’re always using Dual Recording or Single Take. The basic photo and video modes still work, but creators who rely on reaction cams or one-tap highlight reels will notice the absence right away.

If you’re interested in other changes to One UI 8.5, load the beta on a backup phone or tablet and give it a try. Reverting back to stable via Smart Switch is doable, but usually requires a device wipe and re-adding media and settings from backup.

Workarounds and practical tips while features are absent

For now, you can experiment with dual perspectives by shooting with the rear camera and periodically flipping to the front, or using two devices for A/B angles.

Some recording via dual-lens modes is possible in most Android apps but, thanks to hardware and API limitations, applications provide mixed results, so do not expect too much if you experiment with third-party solutions.

If you liked Single Take because it acted as a safety net, reproduce that effect yourself: Shoot a brief conventional clip, capture a burst of photos, and grab your frames or slow-motion in post. It’s not as graceful, but it maintains the “capture now, curate later” ethos.

When a return of these camera modes may be anticipated

The most probable outcome is that access comes in stages, during another beta or when the stable One UI 8.5 starts rolling out. Samsung has a long history of updating its Camera and Camera Assistant apps via the Galaxy Store associated with system updates, so be on the lookout for independent app updates that include something about mode restoration or imaging stability.

For now, make no mistake, this beta is very much a developer-centric build and not a creator-friendly preview. If Dual Recording and Single Take are crucial to how you shoot, it’s probably wise to stay put on the stable release and revisit after the next beta wave hits shore.