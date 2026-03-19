One UI 8.5 Beta Reaches Galaxy S24 And FE Models

Samsung’s next One UI beta wave is bigger than expected. Fresh test builds of One UI 8.5 have surfaced for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy S25 FE on the company’s servers, signaling an imminent public rollout and, notably, the first time Fan Edition devices appear set to join the beta track alongside core flagships.

The discovery, flagged by well-known firmware watcher Tarun Vats on X, shows beta packages staged on Samsung’s backend — a reliable tell that public enrollment via the Samsung Members app could open within days. Historically, FE models have sat out pre-release programs and waited for the stable build, making this a meaningful shift in Samsung’s testing strategy.

FE Phones Finally Enter The Public Test Cycle

Past Fan Edition handsets such as the Galaxy S21 FE and S23 FE skipped early builds entirely, receiving major updates only once flagship testing wrapped. Inviting the Galaxy S24 FE and the forthcoming S25 FE into the beta suggests Samsung wants broader hardware coverage before pushing One UI 8.5 to the masses. It’s a smart move for a line known to mix chipsets, displays, and camera sensors across regions.

All Signs Point To A Near-Term Public Beta Launch

When test builds hit Samsung’s servers, public betas tend to follow quickly. Expect banners to appear in Samsung Members first in core markets like South Korea, the US, Germany, India, and the UK, expanding as feedback rolls in. Enrollment typically caps per region and model, so early sign-ups matter.

If you own a Galaxy S24, S24 FE, or S25 FE, watch for a One UI Beta Program card in Members. Enrollment requires a Samsung account and a compatible device; backing up data is strongly advised. As always, pre-release software can bring shorter battery life, app incompatibilities, and occasional performance hiccups.

Why Samsung Is Widening The Beta Testing Net

One UI 8.5 is more than a maintenance update. While Samsung hasn’t detailed every change, the release is expected to combine visual refinements with deeper system tuning, new AI-driven conveniences, and camera pipeline adjustments. That mix raises the stakes for quality control, especially across Snapdragon and Exynos variants and different modem, display, and sensor configurations.

Samsung has been increasingly cautious with platform rollouts after previous cycles drew criticism for isolated crashes and UI glitches on specific variants. Expanding the beta to include FE hardware broadens real-world coverage and shortens the path to fixes. Community feedback via Members has historically helped Samsung catch edge-case bugs prior to the stable push, reducing post-release hotfixes.

Context Across The Galaxy Lineup And Current Betas

Samsung’s latest flagships already ship with One UI 8.5, and the beta program has been churning on the Galaxy S25 series through multiple iterations. Recent test activity also extended to the newest Fold and Flip models. The unexpected twist is the invitation to the Galaxy S24 family — devices some watchers believed would jump straight to the stable build — and the rare inclusion of Fan Edition phones at the same stage.

What To Expect If You Join The One UI 8.5 Beta Program

Participants can anticipate UI polish, smoother animations, and performance tuning that targets thermals and sustained frame rates. Camera updates typically land early in Samsung betas, with tweaks to low-light processing and HDR consistency. Expect iterative over-the-air updates during the beta window as feedback triggers quick turnarounds. If you rely on sensitive apps like banking, consider waiting for the stable release.

Stable Rollout Outlook For Galaxy S24 And FE Devices

If public testing begins shortly and no show-stopping issues emerge, the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S24 series and participating FE models could follow soon after. Samsung tends to graduate devices in waves once crash reports plateau and partner app compatibility checks clear. For those who prefer zero surprises, patience will likely be rewarded with a cleaner, fully vetted build.

Bottom line: spotting One UI 8.5 builds for the Galaxy S24, S24 FE, and S25 FE is more than a leak — it’s a signal that Samsung is leaning into wider, earlier feedback. For FE owners in particular, this is a rare chance to help shape the software before it ships to everyone else.