One Simple Button Could Make Google Calendar Perfect

Google Calendar gets the basics right, but there’s a little UI quirk that keeps it just shy of great. Tapping or pulling down the month name exposes a nifty little month view, and this is hidden again as soon as you scroll further into your day. One easy control could help correct this: a pin that would lock the month view in place.

For someone planning over hours and weeks, that continual collapse-and-reopen dance means friction mounts. It breaks focus, adds taps, and turns a useful overview into the briefest glance.

The Hidden Mobile Month View in Google Calendar Vanishes

In Google Calendar on mobile, its Schedule, Day, 3-day, and Week modes can temporarily show a compact month grid overlaid on top of your timeline. It’s a genius idea: maintain that granular schedule while sweeping your eye along the wider month for some context.

The problem is persistence. The moment you scroll to later hours, that mini calendar collapses and does not return with a simple downward swipe. You need to tap the name of the month again to bring it back, and repeat through a day’s trot.

This is so annoying when 3-day is otherwise perfect for near-term planning in its balance of hours and days. The vanishing overview makes it necessary to toggle modes all the time just to remember what events are coming up later in the week.

Why This Small Change Matters for Planners and Focus

Micro-frictions in productivity tools accumulate. Nielsen Norman Group has been saying it for ages: hidden or collapsible controls undermine not only discoverability but also cognitive load, particularly in the mobile context where gestures may not be self-evident. A convenient feature that disappears when you need it most risks errors and rework.

There’s also parity to consider. On the internet, Google Calendar gives you a constant mini-month sidebar to provide an anchor for long-term planning. Our mobile users who are on the go, dancing with meetings, travel and family schedules deserve that same consistency of context — without giving up a fluid, scrollable agenda.

The One Pin Button That Fixes Google Calendar’s View

The fix is simplicity itself: a tiny “pin” or “lock” button which, while you scroll hours, keeps the mini-month view open.

Tap to pin; tap again to unpin. That’s it.

This fits in nicely with Material Design principles around explicit affordances and predictable state. A visible toggle communicates that the calendar can remain and gives people control to decide when they would like to see the expanded overview.

From a design standpoint, the top bar has space next to search and view switch. The iconography is already propagated through Google apps, and the behavior should be quite similar to known patterns like “pinned” messages or keeping a drawer persistent.

What Rival Calendar Apps Already Do Well Today

A handful of calendar apps perform the impossible feat of managing your schedule without feeling like a boring list. DigiCal’s Month mode: a full grid, plus a scrollable agenda. Fantastical’s DayTicker centers on the current day and keeps a rolling date strip always in view while the list of dates goes by. Outlook Mobile manages to strike a similar balance with its agenda-plus-month toggle.

None of these implementations are the best for everyone, but they all demonstrate the pattern: persistent context reduces mode switching and fast 3C dispatching. Google’s design is probably cleaner — if only it would sit still.

The UX and Accessibility Case for a Sticky Month View

It’s not just for convenience to have a “sticky month view.” It is accessibility-friendly by reducing repetitive movements and precise swipes, which can be challenging for individuals. The World Wide Web Consortium’s advice about operable interfaces encourages us to minimize unnecessary interactions and make important ones clear.

It also helps teams manage transitions across time zones and longer events. Whether you’re aligning a three-day offsite or tracking deadlines over a fortnight, this kind of context collapse provokes mental math. A pinned overview makes the week structure visible as you put in each meeting.

A Small Shift With Big Implications for Mobile Planning

Small details determine whether productivity tools are won or lost. A pin for the mini-month view would save taps, aid discoverability, and make mobile look more like the web product — while still keeping things pretty simple.

Already, Google Calendar does so much right: nimble navigation, cross-platform sync, close integration with Gmail and Meet (along with a Smart Compose feature that’s meant to work across them), and views for most planning styles. Just one button and the app would go from brilliant to effortless.

There’s a credo in UX circles that the best feature is one that disappears. In this case, the best thing a feature can be is pinned, predictable, and right where you want it.