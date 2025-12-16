NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today

Stuck on today’s NYT Mini Crossword? You’re in the right place. I couldn’t help but toss in a few fun choices, so here are some utterly spoiler-free nudges, and then the full set of answers if you want to take a look at your grid. We also pull apart why a few entries might have slowed you down and bring in some pro tips from the speed-solving world to help your times improve tomorrow.

Spoiler-free hints for today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Imagine one of these that could be used for everyday transport: a compact and popular small four-wheeler.

Something that you would use as currency in Johannesburg.

Collective name for places where deposits can be placed and loans made.

Military acronym for someone absent without leave.

Botanical basic would likely dress seasonally.

Boat on two runners and a narrow body.

Joint between the leg and foot.

Shortened title for credentialed nutrition pros.

Playful internet onomatopoeia for the roar of a creature.

Either a nightly flyer or something you take a hack at the plate.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword answers and explanations

Car

Rand

Banks

AWOL

Tree

Canoe

Ankle

RDs

Rawr

Bat

Why it might have caught you: AWOL is a crossword chestnut that new solvers might miss; RDs is a clean plural abbreviation for registered dietitians; and Rawr depends on internet lingo vs. dictionary word “roar.”

Banks is a cute misdirect because it can be institutions or the word for leans, and Bat works either as an animal or sports gear — context you get from crossings tends to lock in your choice pretty quickly.

Solve stats and strategy to improve your mini times

The Mini is intentionally porous: You’ll find regular NYT Games leaderboards with top solves under 10 seconds and time-immemorial A.C.P.T. veterans disclosing sub-20-second clears on a grid they were friendly with.

I think most daily solvers would be in the area of 30–60 seconds (trickier abbrevs./slang like today’s RDs and Rawr would add a few beats).

Speed tips that usually pay off: Look for plurals first (Banks, RDs) because final letters are predictable; solidify high-information consonants (W in AWOL, K in Ankle) to crack open clusters; and try a “flipping-W” pass over the grid when it can avoid a blind draw. At a crossing, when an entry is up in the air — Bat as a mammal or club? — pause until another such letter drops to confirm it definitively without guessing.

Clue and fill notes from an editor’s perspective

Today’s puzzle manages to walk a line between everyday language and a few modern terms. Car and Canoe provide tidy transport echo across land and water; Tree is a week-opening bread-and-butter fill that helps keep up the pace. Rand has the ability to nudge solvers toward either economics or geography, a favorite mini-grid trick in providing two natural routes for entry. AWOL is a crossword staple that’s just fine without an abbreviation flag, because it’s already fully lexicalized, and RDs (registered dietitians) would normally be clued with a credential cue to avoid confusion. Rawr contains a wink of cultural lightness — these internet-inflected items show up more and more these days as the editors are taking a cue from popular usage without needing specialized knowledge.

Short stuff: If something seemed wonky with your solve, examine the lowdown bits. Minis pack wordplay into a very small space, so any one letter — such as the D in RDs — can be the difference between a clean finish and an irritating hole. Think of those crossing letters as guardrails, not afterthoughts.

Keep your streak alive with consistent daily solving

Bank what you saw today — ordinary initial letters, trim plurals, and shared nouns — and you’ll shave your time tomorrow. Chasing leaderboard domination or merely maintaining a daily habit, the Mini values consistency and calm scanning more than brute knowledge. See you on the next grid.