NYT Games has quietly delivered what millions of word lovers have been waiting for: Crossplay, a polished, Scrabble-like multiplayer game that strips away the noise and puts clean, strategic play front and center. Available on iOS and Android, it’s the rare mobile title that feels built for calm, everyday competition with friends and family—no clutter, no gimmicks, just words and wit.

A modern take on classic tile strategy with smart twists

Crossplay mirrors the familiar experience of placing letter tiles on a bonus-filled board to form intersecting words. It isn’t a carbon copy: the board layout and tile distribution are subtly distinct, and there’s a small twist to endgame play once the tile bag empties. For casual players, the differences are nearly invisible; for purists, they’re mild adjustments that preserve the spirit of the genre while steering clear of licensing landmines.

Matches are delightfully frictionless. You can invite friends directly or let the app match you with opponents around your skill level. Games unfold asynchronously, so turns can span minutes or days—ideal for keeping a low-stress contest running with a parent, partner, or grandparent without feeling tethered to a screen.

An ad strategy that respects players and avoids interruptions

Crossplay is designed to be a refuge from the loud, interruptive ads that have come to define many mobile word games. Subscribers to NYT Games play with zero ads. Free users may encounter light banner ads, but the experience avoids the flashing, full-screen interstitials and deceptive “skip” traps that make rival titles feel like chores. It’s a humane monetization approach that trades quick wins for long-term trust—a smart move for a brand that already commands daily habits.

Coaching built in with CrossBot for smarter, stronger plays

The standout feature is CrossBot, a built-in analyst that reviews every move, highlights stronger alternatives you missed, and scores your performance on both luck and strategy. It’s a natural extension of the company’s WordleBot and ConnectionsBot, and it turns each match into a mini masterclass. Newcomers learn faster, casual fans get satisfying insights, and competitive players receive the kind of feedback that typically requires premium third-party tools.

Importantly, the analysis never feels punitive. CrossBot frames feedback as optional coaching, surfacing “best plays” you might not have seen and explaining why they worked. The result is the rare mobile game that makes you measurably better without feeling like homework.

Why Crossplay matters for NYT Games and its growing audience

Crossplay arrives on the back of a remarkable run for NYT’s gaming division. After acquiring Wordle, the company saw usage surge across its portfolio. According to ValueAct Capital, users were spending more time in the Games app than the News app by late 2023—an inversion few would have predicted a decade ago. Internal figures cited by the company credit Wordle with 4.2 billion plays in 2025, while Connections hit 1.6 billion, evidence that simple, polished puzzles can scale without theatrics.

Crossplay extends that formula into a social, evergreen format. Unlike daily puzzles that reset every morning, head-to-head word battles compound network effects: once a friend group or family circle adopts a game, it becomes a shared routine. That dynamic can lift retention across the broader Games bundle and reinforce subscription value—crucial for a media business increasingly focused on high-engagement products.

A clean alternative to ad-heavy rivals in mobile word games

The mobile marketplace is flush with Scrabble-adjacent titles, but many bury solid design under heavy monetization. Subscription paywalls to remove ads, casino-style cosmetic layers, and noisy interfaces can make a relaxing game feel exhausting. Crossplay’s restraint is its edge: concise UI, thoughtful typography, and quick turn flow help the core loop breathe. It’s easy to imagine this becoming the default recommendation for anyone who ever said, “I wish there were a simple, modern Scrabble app I could play with my family.”

Early verdict: a refined, social word game done right

Crossplay doesn’t try to reinvent word games—it refines them. The subtle board tweaks keep gameplay fresh, CrossBot meaningfully raises the skill ceiling, and the ad philosophy respects attention. Paired with seamless invites and skill-based matchmaking, it hits the sweet spot between cozy and competitive.

For anyone who has longed for a clean, reliable, Scrabble-style battleground that your whole family can enjoy, Crossplay is that long-promised dream—finally playable in your pocket.