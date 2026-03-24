Nuki Unveils Keypad 2 NFC Tap-to-Unlock Entry

Nuki’s new Keypad 2 NFC brings tap-to-unlock convenience to the front door, borrowing the same secure Near Field Communication tech that powers contactless payments. Hold your phone or watch near the keypad, the lock authenticates your credential, and the door opens—no physical keys, no PIN, and no fuss.

Tap-to-Unlock Convenience Comes Home to the Doorstep

The idea is simple and familiar. NFC enables short-range, encrypted exchanges between devices, which is why card networks embraced it for quick, fraud-resistant tap-to-pay. By applying the same principle to home access, Nuki is betting that what people trust at the checkout will feel natural at the doorstep.

The Keypad 2 NFC supports Apple Home Key, Samsung Digital Home Key, and Aliro-compatible wallet credentials, so families using a mix of iPhones, Galaxy phones, Apple Watches, and Wear OS devices can all tap to get in. For households with guests, deliveries, or short-term rentals, this flexibility can be the difference between convenience and chaos.

How the Keypad 2 NFC Works for Simple, Secure Entry

Setup is designed for speed. If you already use a Matter-compatible Nuki Smart Lock, pairing the Keypad 2 NFC takes minutes, with installation via adhesive or screws and no rewiring required. The unit is rated IP54 against dust and splashes and is built to run for roughly a year on a single charge, aligning with real-world maintenance intervals for most smart locks.

The keypad is more than a tap reader. It supports multiple access modes—tap-to-unlock via digital wallets, fingerprint recognition, classic PIN codes, and a Nuki App mode that turns any NFC-enabled smartphone into a key without demanding Matter or a dedicated hub. Capacity matches practical needs, storing up to 20 fingerprints, 35 tap keys, and 200 access codes to cover family members, frequent guests, and rotating access for cleaners or contractors.

Security and Standards Under the Hood of Nuki’s Keypad 2

Nuki says every unlock path uses end-to-end encryption, echoing the architecture behind EMVCo-certified payment systems. By default, access data remains local; cloud features like remote management are optional, which is welcome news for privacy-minded users wary of always-on connectivity.

On the standards side, support for Matter streamlines interoperability across major platforms, while backing for Aliro—an emerging framework from the Connectivity Standards Alliance designed to unify mobile credentials for access control—signals where the industry is heading. Nuki describes the Keypad 2 NFC as the first Aliro-certified keypad for home use, a noteworthy milestone as Aliro seeks to harmonize how phones and wearables communicate securely with locks via NFC and other short-range radios.

Ecosystem specifics matter here. Apple’s Home Key uses the device Secure Element and can work in Express Mode, allowing a tap to unlock even if your iPhone battery is nearly depleted. Samsung Digital Home Key ties into Samsung Wallet and SmartThings, bringing similar tap-and-go behavior to Galaxy devices and compatible wearables. The net result is a rare cross-platform credential experience at the front door.

Cross-Platform Compatibility Without Ecosystem Lock-In

One of the biggest pain points in smart-home access has been ecosystem lock-in. Some of the earliest Home Key-capable products were tightly tied to a single platform or required specific door hardware. Nuki’s approach is more pragmatic: the Smart Lock retrofits to common European-style cylinders on the inside of the door, while the Keypad 2 NFC lives outside and speaks to whatever digital wallet credentials you already use.

This modularity benefits real-world scenarios. A host can issue a temporary code for a weekend guest while family members tap in with phones or watches. Property managers can rotate the 200-code capacity to cycle cleaners and trades. If a household spans iPhone and Android, Home Key and Samsung Digital Home Key can coexist.

Market Context for Smart Locks and Why This Launch Matters

Smart lock adoption is accelerating as homes modernize and hybrid work shifts routines. Market researchers such as Grand View Research have projected double-digit CAGR for smart locks through the decade, with growth driven by retrofits and hospitality use cases. In parallel, payment networks report that contactless now accounts for a majority of in-person transactions in many countries, normalizing the tap gesture that Nuki is bringing to residential access.

Standards are the other unlock. Matter is absorbing device-level fragmentation in the smart home, and Aliro aims to do the same for mobile credentials in access control. By embracing both, Nuki positions the Keypad 2 NFC as a future-ready bridge rather than a walled solution.

Pricing and Availability for Nuki’s Keypad 2 NFC

The Keypad 2 NFC is available now at $179. A bundle pairing the keypad with a smart lock lists at $289, making the tap-to-unlock upgrade relatively accessible for homeowners and renters alike.

Bottom Line: Tap-to-Unlock Convenience with Broad Support

Nuki’s Keypad 2 NFC turns the front door into a tap target, blending payment-grade NFC security with broad wallet compatibility and practical install. It’s a standards-forward nudge toward a future where keys are optional, and your phone or watch is all you need to get home.