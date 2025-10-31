Nova Launcher 8.1.3 returns amid uncertainty at Branch Metrics

Nova Launcher, the enduring choice for Android power users, made a surprise reappearance after widespread belief that development had ceased. The new build, version 8.1.3, appeared on the Google Play Store’s beta channel, signaling continued activity at current project steward Branch Metrics. Previous contributors, however, say the build is not fresh work, leaving the app’s fate uncertain.

The twist, however, is that 8.1.3 seems to be work completed well before today’s rollout. Alongside sharing that nobody from the original Nova team is currently present at Branch Metrics, former Nova developer Rob Wainwright mentioned on Discord that the changes in 8.1.3 were predominantly made a year ago. Thus, the Nova release is not much of a revival and, more so, is clearing a delayed backlog. Wainwright also remained wary about the legacy team making any assurances regarding the application’s management of analytics or data collection. For users, the reminder is to be mindful of reviewing app permissions and in-app privacy settings after any ownership or custodianship transfer, especially for products that tie in signals via feeds, search, and media.

What’s new: compatibility fixes, Nova Now, and privacy

Play Store listing details and community reports reveal that Nova 8.1.3 focuses on improving modern app compatibility and quality of life. It enhances support for recent Android builds to alleviate performance issues on newer devices and the odd bugs that stack up as platform APIs mature. The update also expands Nova Now—the feed and search feature’s experience—with color customization and a Welcome Card at first launch to clarify what the feature needs to function.

Improved compatibility with recent Android versions to reduce performance issues and bugs.

Expanded Nova Now with color customization and a first‑launch Welcome Card explaining requirements.

Ability to save and search your search history directly from the launcher, with an optional privacy toggle.

Updated Nova Now cards: redesigned Media Card, new Weather Card, and upgraded Calendar Card.

Release notes reference a renewed Spotify experience but do not list new features.

Why Nova Launcher’s future matters to millions of users

Nova Launcher has been one of the largest app names to acquire a huge user base over several years on the Android smartphone platform. The Play Store app listing mentions 50M+ installs. It has stood out by diving into deeper customization away from the regular layout, battery management, and very regular updates that have made it a definite go-to for any enthusiast and recommendable for occasional mainstream users who desire to have or do more with their home screens.

The landscape of Android launchers has grown rougher as the years have passed. More stringent Android system changes with gesture navigation APIs, more enforced background restrictions, and rapidly evolving theming engines make third-party launchers more of a technical bar to reach in maintaining relevancy. Hence, the value of even compatibility-based updates, even with the code being aged.

For users who might need to evaluate their next course of action, today’s build offers a slight bit more longevity for the Nova loyalists. The other active third-party launcher apps like Niagara, Lawnchair, and Hyperion, among others, might still remain, but Nova’s detailed control, solid backup and restore features, and the long list of power-user qualities it has on offer make it relevant depending on how regularly it will be updated.

Rollout status: beta availability and where to find it

The update seems to be live on the Google Play Store beta channel for some users, based on reports on the Nova community subreddit. However, it has not appeared in force on the stable track, and it has not been published on Nova’s official website for manual sideloading.

That kind of split pattern may indicate that Nova devs are being cautious with the rollout—or it could simply reflect that the internal machinery is still in flux. Therefore, if you see 8.1.3, it should be safe to expect relatively minor improvements rather than sweeping new features. If not, it’s possible that enrolling in the beta channel could make it appear on your phone, though availability is somewhat sporadic.

After installing the new version, always go through Nova Now’s new settings and permissions to double-check exactly what information is being sent your way.

Review app permissions in Android system settings.

Review Nova Now’s settings, including the search history toggle.

Check feed, search, and media integrations for data‑sharing preferences.

Bottom line on Nova Launcher’s incremental resurgence

Nova Launcher’s new release is a small surprise for a classic Android launcher but not a full-fledged revival. It breathes new life into aging hardware. It improves performance on the latest Android versions, but it also highlights the tenuousness of the project. Information for the millions of Android users who use Nova Launcher as their daily driver is unlikely to be forthcoming.