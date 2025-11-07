Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro with AMOLED is now just $89

Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro has dropped to $89, which squarely puts it in the best budget smartwatch camp. This new low is about 11% below its already-low list price, and it delivers an AMOLED display and a premium fit and finish to a category that often cuts corners.

What makes this $89 smartwatch stand out at this price

Most budget watches come with baseline LCD panels. The headline feature of the CMF Watch 3 Pro is its AMOLED screen: blacks that are blacker, colors that pop even more, and a contrast level you’ll notice watch faces and widgets taking advantage of, particularly outside. Always-on options are a key benefit of OLED’s power efficiency, lending a more premium feel to the watch without sinking battery life.

The design is contemporary and understated, with a round face, thin bezels, and a buttery silicone band that skews more gym-to-office than bargain-bin. Another aspect I liked is that there are 120-plus faces to select, and the case does run large — great for readability, but keep in mind you may want a subtler wristwatch on your wrist.

Everyday features that matter on a budget-friendly watch

The Watch 3 Pro does all the basics: 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, sleep and stress tracking, guided breathing exercises, and an extensive roster of sport modes. You receive actionable basics such as your step count per day, estimates of pace and distance while you work out, and trend graphs in the accompanying app.

Smartwatch functions are equally solid. Notifications are consistently reliable at mirroring from your phone, quick replies work for apps when on Android, and there’s no lack of creature comforts — music control, timers, alarms, weather, and the ability to find-my-phone. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling, with a built-in microphone and speaker that can help you quickly answer your phone if you have it buried in a bag.

Battery life is another quiet victory. With moderate always-on settings and typical notifications, multi-day use between charges is possible, which is where watches in this bracket ought to be. Charging duties are carried out via a puck-style connector that snaps on satisfyingly well, and a top-up of 15–30 minutes can suffice for pretty much an entire day for most people.

How the CMF Watch 3 Pro compares to rivals under $100

At this price point, display quality is the differentiator. Amazfit’s Bip line has long battery life and a solid app, but LCD screens pale in comparison to AMOLED. Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch models have sometimes fallen to the $99 sweet spot and do ship with AMOLED, while software refinement and availability will be dependent on the region. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is the one that gets it just right, giving you an OLED experience with software that’s simple but doesn’t feel too stripped back.

It also competes on design. Lots of its sub-$100 competitors are plainly “sporty.” The Watch 3 Pro’s austere face and choice of color mean it doesn’t look out of place at the office. The trade-off is size — great for runs or commutes at-a-glance readability, less so if you like your devices discreet.

Key caveats to keep in mind before buying this watch

At $89, there are natural omissions. There’s no ECG, irregular rhythm notifications, LTE, or deep third-party app store to be found here. Contactless payments aren’t a priority, either. GPS accuracy and cadence metrics are good enough for casual runners, but they’re not going to replace a proper sports watch. But at this price, that’s par for the course.

With any consumer wearable, that health data is informational. Groups like the American Heart Association have pointed out that wrist-based sensors may surface useful trends — but aren’t medical devices. Consider SpO2, stress, and HRV estimates for guidance only; it is not a diagnosis.

Why this discount makes sense right now for shoppers

Global smartwatch shipments have grown steadily, thanks largely to budget models that helped drive unit growth in certain markets, according to Counterpoint Research. Price-conscious consumers tend toward sub-$100 devices, but they move on just as quickly if the experience feels cheap. Nothing is pushing an AMOLED panel and cleaner design down into the entry tier, squarely playing into the sweet spot: perceived premium value at mass-market pricing.

This $89 number might only apply to a single colorway, and that’s something we’ve seen happen before — retailers seem to rotate the available discounts in an attempt to manage stock. That is not nothing, though; ~$10 at this level meaningfully changes the calculus, especially when you’re cross-shopping gift lists or buying your first “real” smartwatch (as opposed to a basic fitness band).

Bottom line: a budget smartwatch that overdelivers at $89

At $89 in this category, the one to beat is the inexpensive smartwatch that isn’t cheap: the CMF Watch 3 Pro. You’re getting the display, design, and everyday basics done right. Pass on it only if you require pro-grade training metrics, tap-to-pay, or medical-grade health capabilities. And for everyone else, this is the rare budget watch that overdelivers where it counts.