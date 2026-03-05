Nothing Unveils Headphone (a) With 135-Hour Battery

I spent time with the new Nothing Headphone (a), and the story is simple but surprising: a mid-range over-ear that looks distinctive, sounds confident, and claims endurance that embarrasses flagships. Priced at $199 and shown at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, these cans aim to bring Nothing’s design-first approach and robust feature set to a wider audience without gutting the essentials.

Design and comfort: lighter build and daily fit

The Headphone (a) keep the brand’s unmistakable silhouette—rectangular earcups with a touch of transparency—while dialing up practicality. There’s more plastic than on the pricier Headphone (1), where aluminum components gave a cooler, denser feel. The trade-off benefits comfort: at 310 grams, the (a) are lighter than the 329-gram Headphone (1), and the clamping force felt moderate in my early wear, staying secure without pinching during a brisk walk across the show floor.

Padding is plush and evenly distributed, and the headband arc didn’t hotspot on my crown over a couple of hours. One compromise is the included fabric pouch instead of a hard case, which frequent fliers may find limiting. On the durability front, IP52 ingress protection is better than most style-led rivals, offering peace of mind against dust and light splashes.

Specs that matter: codecs, ANC, and app features

Under the hood, the (a) use 40 mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs. Active noise cancellation is both adaptive and manually adjustable, and Nothing’s companion app offers an eight-band EQ with uncommon granularity for this price tier. Spatial audio options—including concert and cinema modes—round out a package that reads more premium than the sticker suggests.

Colorways at launch are bolder than the usual grayscale, with white, black, pink, and yellow. Four microphones (two handling hybrid ANC duties) manage calls and noise control. In a short indoor calling test, my voice came through cleanly, with only mild room echo sneaking in—typical for mid-range headsets and acceptable for daily use.

Early sound and ANC impressions from brief demos

Out of the box, the tuning leans modern but not gaudy: a tasteful sub-bass lift for impact, restrained mid-bass that avoids bloat, and mids that keep vocals intelligible. Treble is present without splashiness, and the app’s EQ lets you dial in more air or warmth without wrecking the balance. Compared with last year’s Headphone (1)—which benefited from a collaboration with hi-fi brand KEF—the (a) don’t immediately feel outclassed. They sound slightly less spacious, yes, but coherence is strong and detail holds up with LDAC engaged.

In quick trials near HVAC drones and hallway chatter, adaptive ANC tamped down low-frequency rumble convincingly while leaving higher-frequency voices partially audible, a typical behavior outside top-tier Bose and Sony territory. Wind resistance across the earcups proved decent; the mics didn’t overreact to light gusts, though I’ll reserve judgment until outdoor testing escalates.

Battery Claims That Rewrite Expectations

Nothing’s headline figure is audacious: up to 135 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 75 hours with ANC on. For context, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 is rated around 60 hours, Marshall’s Monitor III touts about 70 hours, Dyson’s OnTrac clocks roughly 55 hours, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 typically delivers 30 to 40 hours. If Nothing’s numbers hold in mixed real-world use—LDAC, moderate volume, periodic ANC—the (a) will set a new stamina benchmark for mainstream over-ears.

Fast charging is equally aggressive: a five-minute top-up promises up to eight hours of listening. I couldn’t drain them enough during the demo to validate drop rates, but the battery indicator barely budged over a morning of LDAC streaming and app tinkering. As ever, codec choice and volume will swing results, yet the margin here is so wide it should remain impressive even with heavy use.

Headphone (a) versus Headphone (1) and the field

The math is compelling. At $199, the (a) undercut the $299 Headphone (1) by a full third while more than doubling rated ANC-on endurance (75 hours versus 35) and comfortably outlasting the Headphone (1) even with ANC off (135 hours versus 80). You do give up some premium materials and the hard case. If you prize a luxe chassis and marginally airier presentation, the Headphone (1) still has an appeal—especially given the KEF-tuned lineage. For everyday commuters, students, and travelers who forget to charge, the (a) look like the smarter buy.

Against class leaders, the (a) probably won’t dethrone Bose for pure ANC or Sony for refinement, but they punch above their weight on value, customization, and industrial design. The Nothing X app remains intuitive, the EQ is unusually flexible, and the look is unmistakably Nothing in a sea of ovals.

Early verdict: promising battery life and balanced sound

After hands-on time, the Nothing Headphone (a) read as a rare mid-range release with no obvious deal-breaker. The design is distinctive, comfort is solid, the app is capable, and early sound impressions are confident and tweakable. The soft pouch and more plastic-forward build are the clear compromises. Everything else—especially that astonishing battery claim—leans pro-consumer.

If Nothing’s endurance numbers prove accurate and ANC consistency holds up outside controlled environments, these could become the default recommendation under $200. For now, they feel like the right kind of disruption: not flashy specs for their own sake, but real longevity and thoughtful tuning at a price that makes sense.