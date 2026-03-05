Nothing Unveils $199 Over-Ear Headphones With 5-Day Battery Life

Nothing has announced a new over-ear model that pushes battery life into outlandish territory for the price. The $199 Nothing Headphone (a) is rated for up to 135 hours of playback on a single charge—roughly five days of regular use—while keeping hallmark design flourishes and packing in modern connectivity and adaptive noise cancellation.

Battery Life Stands Out With 135-Hour Playback Rating

At up to 135 hours, the claimed endurance easily outstrips mainstream flagships. For context, manufacturer specifications list the Sony WH-1000XM5 at up to 30 hours with ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at up to 24 hours, and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at up to 60 hours. Independent testing outlets such as RTINGS routinely find over-ear ANC headsets landing in the 20- to 60-hour range. If Nothing’s numbers hold in real-world use, this would be a new stamina benchmark under $200.

Rapid top-ups are part of the story. Nothing says a five-minute charge yields up to five hours of listening, and a full recharge takes under two hours via USB-C. For commuters and travelers, those figures can be the difference between nursing battery percentages and simply not thinking about power for days.

Sound Quality and Adaptive Noise Cancellation Details

The headphones use 40 mm dynamic drivers, a proven size in the category for balancing punch and detail. The company highlights a redesigned magnet and voice-coil system aimed at improving sensitivity and low-end impact, with output capability up to 110 dB SPL. As always, safe listening practices are essential at higher levels.

Adaptive active noise cancellation is onboard, using microphones and AI-assisted processing to adjust suppression based on ambient conditions. While final performance will come down to tuning and seal, adaptive systems tend to help with variable environments—think subway platforms, open-plan offices, or aircraft cabins—by dialing noise blocking in real time rather than applying a fixed filter.

Connectivity Options and Reliable Physical Control Scheme

Connectivity runs on Bluetooth 5.4, the latest core spec ratified by the Bluetooth SIG, with support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for near-instant setup on Android and Windows devices. Multipoint pairing allows two devices to stay connected simultaneously, useful for taking a call on a phone while streaming from a laptop.

Physical controls avoid the guesswork of touch gestures. A trio of inputs—a button, a paddle, and a roller—handle playback, volume, ANC modes, and calls. Tactile controls are increasingly appreciated among frequent travelers, as they remain reliable in rain, gloves, or turbulence.

Design, Durability Standards, and Included Accessories

True to Nothing’s aesthetic, the earcups use a distinctive squared silhouette that sets them apart from rounded rivals. Four colorways are planned: black, pink, yellow, and white, with the brighter options positioning the headphones as a fashion statement as much as a tech purchase.

An IP52 rating, defined by the IEC 60529 standard, indicates protection against limited dust ingress and dripping water from certain angles. In practice, that means they should shrug off sweat and light rain but are not meant for heavy downpours or submersion.

In the box, buyers get a carry pouch, a USB-C charging cable, and a 1.2-meter 3.5 mm analog audio cable for wired listening. The inclusion of a standard aux lead remains a welcome fallback for latency-free audio on flights or when batteries eventually run dry.

Price Positioning and Broader Market Context Under $200

At $199, Nothing undercuts many premium ANC competitors by a wide margin while promising headline-grabbing longevity. The company positions the Headphone (a) as $100 less than its earlier Nothing Headphone (1), signaling an aggressive push toward mainstream buyers without walking back on signature design.

If sound quality and ANC execution match the spec sheet, the value case is strong: five days between charges, modern pairing standards, multipoint, and a bold aesthetic at a midrange price. Buyers who prize battery life above all else—long-haul travelers, students shuttling between classes and work, or anyone who forgets to charge—are the obvious audience.

Availability Details and Planned Color Variants at Launch

Preorders are opening with black, pink, and white available first; the yellow finish is set to follow shortly after launch. As with recent Nothing releases, expect regional rollouts to be phased, but the $199 US price is confirmed.

Early Takeaways and Open Questions Ahead of Full Reviews

Nothing’s new over-ear entry leans hard on practical gains—battery life, fast pairing, and reliable controls—rather than chasing niche codec checklists. On paper, it resets expectations for endurance in this price band. The next questions are familiar ones: how well the ANC handles drone and chatter, whether the bass emphasis avoids masking mids, and how comfortable the squared cups feel over multi-hour sessions.

If the company delivers on those fronts, the Headphone (a) could become the default recommendation for anyone who values time between charges as much as they value sound.