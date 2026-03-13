Nothing Phone 4a Gains Phone 3a CE Clock

Nothing has pushed a new software update to the Phone 4a that unlocks a fan-favorite flourish from the Phone 3a Community Edition: the bespoke lock screen clock with its distinctive typeface and wake animation. The move brings one of the Community Edition’s signature touches to a broader audience, reinforcing Nothing’s design-first identity on its newest midrange device.

The standout addition is the Community Edition clock face, originally co-created with fans for the Phone 3a CE. It lands on the Phone 4a with the same custom type treatment and a playful wake animation that comes alive as you raise or activate the device, giving the lock screen a more crafted, editorial feel.

Nothing is pairing the clock with deeper controls: adjustable clock sizes and alignment options let you fine-tune how the time sits against your wallpaper. There’s also Depth Effect (Beta) support, which adds a subtle 3D layering so foreground elements—like a subject in your photo—can overlap the clock for a magazine-cover look. As a beta feature, results may vary depending on the image, but it’s a sophisticated effect that’s been trending across modern lock screen design.

Why This Feature Matters for Nothing Phone 4a Users

Bringing a Community Edition feature to the mainstream lineup signals that Nothing’s co-creation model isn’t just a marketing exercise; it’s a pipeline for ideas that graduate into shipping software. In practice, that means Phone 4a buyers now benefit from a piece of design DNA shaped by enthusiast feedback rather than only top-down decisions.

It also keeps pace with the broader industry shift toward expressive lock screens. Since Apple’s iOS 16 popularized layered lock screen visuals and Google leaned harder into personalization through Material You, Android OEMs have treated the lock screen as a primary canvas. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have noted that glanceable surfaces like the lock screen and Always-On Display are becoming crucial differentiators because they’re the most frequently viewed parts of the UI.

For a midrange device, these details can sway preference. A thoughtfully animated clock and flexible layout options don’t change benchmark charts, but they do elevate daily use—every time you check the time or raise the phone, you see a product with intent.

How to Enable the New Lock Screen Clock on the Phone 4a

After installing the latest Nothing OS update on the Phone 4a, head to your customization settings to switch clocks. The path may vary slightly by region, but you’ll typically find it under Wallpaper and Style or Lock Screen settings. Choose the Community Edition clock, then explore the size and alignment tools, and toggle Depth Effect (Beta) if your wallpaper suits layered visuals.

Pro tip: pick wallpapers with a clear foreground subject for the strongest depth illusion. Portrait-style photos, product shots, or images with pronounced edges tend to layer best.

While the clock is the headline, Nothing bundled several quality-of-life enhancements. Live Updates now surface real-time status across the status bar, lock screen, notifications, and the Always-On Display, with the Glyph Bar chiming in for glanceable cues. At launch, supported apps include Uber, Zomato, Just Eat, and Google Maps, with additional app support dependent on local integrations.

The update also adds Breathing Break widgets in Focus, Relax, and Calm modes; a cleaner Essential Space layout that structures summaries, events, and tasks more clearly; and a recommendations section inside Essential Apps in the widget drawer to speed up discovery. Nothing notes the Soundscape widget is in final polish and slated for a subsequent OTA.

The Phone 4a’s new lock screen clock does more than tell time—it brings a piece of community-crafted design to a wider audience, backed by richer customization and a modern depth effect. Combined with broader usability tweaks, the update makes the 4a feel more intentional and expressive right where it counts: the first screen you see, dozens of times a day.